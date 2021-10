So this one kind of snuck up on me. Resident Evil 4 VR. Remember that?! Well now I do, and I’m pretty excited for it given how great Resident Evil 7 turned out. Oculus has officially confirmed this morning that the game is indeed ready to go, and will launch on October 21. Note that this title is still “exclusively on Oculus Quest 2,” which is a super interesting way to go about a major VR release: but the way the industry has been heading since the tether-less wonder kind of took over in sales.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO