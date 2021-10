Russian drama is a challenging winner of the New Directors award at Spain’s premier festival. ‘Is it better to be young?’ the teenage protagonist is asked in Unwanted, and on this evidence, the answer must be a resounding ‘no’. A grim catalogue of the ways in which supposedly modern societies are still defined by the invisible underclass, this gruelling tale of the trials of a 14-year-old mother in a bleak town in the Urals is driven by a deeply committed performance by Anastasiya Strukova, whose raw, unvarnished truthfulness renders Lena Lanskih’s debut feature both almost unwatchable yet almost compelling at the same time. It is an intense, uncomfortable viewing experience that won the New Directors Award at the recent San Sebastian festival.

