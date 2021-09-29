ChI Spiritual Direction III

A recent visit to the doctor included a conversation about diuretics. As it turns out, the body – especially the heart – functions better when it is fully hydrated. Diuretics are substances that get rid of water in the body, most often by requiring the body’s water to flush it out. Alcohol is a diuretic, as are sugar and caffeine, so soda and especially coffee are things I need to minimize in my life. It is counterintuitive, but when I try to satisfy my thirst with coffee or Dr. Pepper, I get thirstier. The more I drink, the worse it gets. Only water truly satisfies the body and makes it healthy.

RELIGION ・ 6 DAYS AGO