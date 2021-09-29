ChI Spiritual Direction III
For joint-program students participating in Chaplaincy Institute (ChI) courses as part of the Interfaith Spiritual Direction Certificate. This course is the third of four quarterly classes in the 2021 program. The certificate is designed to inspire, nurture and educate those who are called to serve as Spiritual Directors in our increasingly diverse world. Our innovative program focuses on a combination of the study of world religions, an exploration of personal spirituality, and spiritual direction skills….all in a creatively infused context. Each course focuses on the development of practical skills and competencies for offering spiritual direction to persons of varying religious beliefs and backgrounds. This immersion in the arts of ministry combines pedagogies of theoretical, practical, and artistic learning.www.sksm.edu
