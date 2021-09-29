ChI Ministry Basics 1
For joint-program students participating in Chaplaincy Institute (ChI) courses as part of the Interfaith Chaplaincy and Ministry Certificate. In Ministry Basics 1, areas of focus in classes include: Types of Ministries defined (prison; corporate; military; university; community; congregational/ceremonial), Spiritual Interventions & Blessings, Depression, Suicide and Dark Night of the Soul and an Introduction to the Professional Field of Spiritual Care.. The ChI curriculum incorporates lecture, dyad/small group work, and various art modalities to deepen our many ways of learning and integrating new awareness.www.sksm.edu
Comments / 0