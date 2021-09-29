ChI Ministry Basics 1

Rev. Dr. Traci C. West is the James W. Pearsall Professor of Christian Ethics and African American Studies at Drew University Theological School (Madison, NJ). Her teaching, research, and publications focus on the construction of liberative and explicitly antiracist social ethics in church and society, especially related to gender and sexuality justice. She also teaches in community settings ranging from local churches to the New Jersey state prisons. In addition to many articles and book chapters, she is the author of Solidarity and Defiant Spirituality: Africana Lessons on Religion, Racism, and Ending Gender Violence, Disruptive Christian Ethics: When Racism and Women’s Lives Matter, Wounds of the Spirit: Black Women, Violence, and Resistance Ethics, and editor of Our Family Values: Same-sex Marriage and Religion. She is an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church where she has been involved with organizing that centers the voices of Queer, Transgender, and People of Color in the struggle for LGBTQIA equality in the church.​

