Berkeley, CA

ChI Ministry Basics 1

sksm.edu
 7 days ago

For joint-program students participating in Chaplaincy Institute (ChI) courses as part of the Interfaith Chaplaincy and Ministry Certificate. In Ministry Basics 1, areas of focus in classes include: Types of Ministries defined (prison; corporate; military; university; community; congregational/ceremonial), Spiritual Interventions & Blessings, Depression, Suicide and Dark Night of the Soul and an Introduction to the Professional Field of Spiritual Care.. The ChI curriculum incorporates lecture, dyad/small group work, and various art modalities to deepen our many ways of learning and integrating new awareness.

www.sksm.edu

sksm.edu

ChI Theological Literacy

For joint-program students participating in Chaplaincy Institute (ChI) courses as part of the Interfaith Chaplaincy & Ministry Certificate. Theology literally means “words about the Divine.” In Theological Literacy, students will explore the concepts that attempt to describe the Divine, as well as how we understand the universe and ourselves in relation to the Divine. Our approach to ministry is always directed by our theology. In this course, students will receive an interfaith orientation to theological concepts across the World Religions, to better discern, define and describe one’s own understanding of theological questions related to morality and end-of-life speculation. The ChI curriculum incorporates lecture, dyad/small group work, various art modalities, and site visits to deepen our many ways of learning and integrating new awareness.
BERKELEY, CA
sksm.edu

ChI Spiritual Direction IV

For joint-program students participating in Chaplaincy Institute (ChI) courses as part of the Interfaith Spiritual Direction Certificate. This course is the last of four quarterly classes in the 2022 program. The certificate is designed to inspire, nurture and educate those who are called to serve as Spiritual Directors in our increasingly diverse world. Our innovative program focuses on a combination of the study of world religions, an exploration of personal spirituality, and spiritual direction skills….all in a creatively infused context. Each course focuses on the development of practical skills and competencies for offering spiritual direction to persons of varying religious beliefs and backgrounds. This immersion in the arts of ministry combines pedagogies of theoretical, practical, and artistic learning.
BERKELEY, CA
thebuzzmagazines.com

Benefiting Interfaith Ministries

Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston will host its 2021 Tapestry Gala on Oct. 27 at the Hilton Americas-Houston. The annual gala raises funds for programs including Meals on Wheels/Animeals, Refugee Services, Interfaith Relations and Community Partnerships, and Volunteer Houston. The event spotlights Tapestry Award honoree Paula S. Sutton (pictured), Spirit of Respect honoree the Rev. Dr. Jim Bankston, and Corporate Champion honoree Sysco. Chairs are Philamena Baird, Dr. Kathy Flanagan, Dr. Sushma and Devinder Mahajan, and Anuradha and Dr. Kohur Subramanian. The presenting sponsor is Shell. Frank Billingsley will serve as emcee, and music will be provided by the Richard Brown Orchestra. See imgh.org/gala.
HOUSTON, TX
sksm.edu

ChI Spiritual Traditions 2

Global Spiritual Traditions 2: for joint-program students participating in Chaplaincy Institute (ChI) courses as part of the Interfaith Chaplaincy & Ministry Certificate. The second of a 2-part series that introduces students to ChI’s core philosophy and learning approach as well as an introduction to World Religions and/or spiritual paths that have their origins in the Abrahamic traditions (Judaism, Islam, Christianity).
BERKELEY, CA
sksm.edu

ChI Chaplaincy Electives

For joint-program students participating in Chaplaincy Institute (ChI) courses as part of the Interfaith Chaplaincy & Ministry Certificate. Students enrolling in ChI electives earn credit based on the total number of courses completed in a term. Please contact the SKSM registrar for a manual adjustment of credit level based on electives chosen. The following electives are offered in Spring 2022: Psychedelic Chaplaincy & Plant Medicine (Feb. 25-27; 1.5 units); Spiritual But Not Religious (April 22-23;1 unit); and Science and Spirit (May 13-15; 1.5 units). Some additional coursework will be conducted online.
BERKELEY, CA
earlham.edu

Entrepreneurial Ministry Certificate

This certificate is designed for individuals who already hold an M.Div. or at least one year of foundational courses toward an M.Div. In this certificate program, ESR provides a foundation, content, plus a cohort group to help those individuals called to entrepreneurial forms of ministry, including the launch of that ministry before the program’s conclusion.
RICHMOND, IN
sksm.edu

ChI Prophetic Voice

Prophetic Voice and Social Transformation: for joint-program students participating in the Chaplaincy Institute (ChI) courses as part of the Interfaith Chaplaincy & Ministry Certificate. In this 3-day course, students will immerse themselves in both self-inquiry and applied theology while exploring questions around diverse aspects of injustice and oppression, how spirituality informs social action, and key elements of social transformation. Specific areas of focus will include: Prison Ministry; Human Sexuality: History, Theology and Politics; Restorative Justice and Peacemaking Circles; Theatre of the Oppressed; an Introduction to Deep Culture as well as Spiritual Care as if Oppression Matters.
BERKELEY, CA
sksm.edu

Rev. Dr. Traci West

Rev. Dr. Traci C. West is the James W. Pearsall Professor of Christian Ethics and African American Studies at Drew University Theological School (Madison, NJ). Her teaching, research, and publications focus on the construction of liberative and explicitly antiracist social ethics in church and society, especially related to gender and sexuality justice. She also teaches in community settings ranging from local churches to the New Jersey state prisons. In addition to many articles and book chapters, she is the author of Solidarity and Defiant Spirituality: Africana Lessons on Religion, Racism, and Ending Gender Violence, Disruptive Christian Ethics: When Racism and Women’s Lives Matter, Wounds of the Spirit: Black Women, Violence, and Resistance Ethics, and editor of Our Family Values: Same-sex Marriage and Religion. She is an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church where she has been involved with organizing that centers the voices of Queer, Transgender, and People of Color in the struggle for LGBTQIA equality in the church.​
BERKELEY, CA
sksm.edu

Alex Kapitan

Alex Kapitan is a lay community minister, educator, editor, consultant, and activist. Kapitan is the co-founder of the Transforming Hearts Collective, which supports churches, faith institutions, and religious professionals in gaining skills in radical welcome, as well as supporting queer and trans people in accessing spirituality, resilience, and healing. Kapitan is also the founder of Radical Copyeditor, an anti-oppressive language project.
BERKELEY, CA
