ChI Spiritual Traditions 2

Then Jesus said, “Let’s go off by ourselves to a quiet place and rest awhile.” Mark 6:31 (NLT) Years ago, my husband had a job assignment in northern Minnesota. When I flew out to see him, we decided to visit a nearby wolf sanctuary. Richard had a phone call on the way, so he pulled off the tree-lined highway and stepped out of the car to get a better signal. I got out to stretch my legs and strolled toward a separate stand of trees up a slight incline. Just ahead I spotted a small clearing, lit by slanting rays of sunlight. It drew me like a magnet and soon I found myself standing in an open space surrounded by tall trees. I stood, looking up as though mesmerized, vaguely aware of the muffled sounds of cars passing down the highway—yet at the same time enveloped in the quietness of the woods.

