Berkeley, CA

ChI Spiritual Traditions 2

sksm.edu
 7 days ago

Global Spiritual Traditions 2: for joint-program students participating in Chaplaincy Institute (ChI) courses as part of the Interfaith Chaplaincy & Ministry Certificate. The second of a 2-part series that introduces students to ChI’s core philosophy and learning approach as well as an introduction to World Religions and/or spiritual paths that have their origins in the Abrahamic traditions (Judaism, Islam, Christianity).

www.sksm.edu

Indianapolis Recorder

Spiritual Outlook: Walking in God’s favor

“The Lord said, ‘I will wipe from the face of the earth the human race I have created — and with them the animals, the birds and the creatures that move along the ground — for I regret that I have made them.’ But Noah found favor in the eyes of the Lord.” Genesis 6:7-8.
RELIGION
Times-Herald

Talk on spiritual symbolism Oct. 2 at meditation center

OLEAN — The Olean Meditation Center’s fall interfaith series Spiritual Teachings Across Traditions, continues with a program on spiritual symbolism in the Old Testament by Dr. Samuel Fohr. The program begins at 10:15 a.m. Oct. 2 at the center, 2275 Dugan Road, and is open to the public. Refreshments are...
OLEAN, NY
sksm.edu

ChI Ministry Basics 2

For joint-program students participating in Chaplaincy Institute (ChI) courses as part of the Interfaith Chaplaincy & Ministry Certificate. In Ministry Basics 2, areas of focus in classes include: Listening through the Arts, Genograms/Family Systems/Grief Ritual, Public SPeaking, and Spirituality and Aging. The ChI curriculum incorporates lecture, dyad/small group work, and various art modalities to deepen our many ways of learning and integrating new awareness.
BERKELEY, CA
sksm.edu

ChI Theological Literacy

For joint-program students participating in Chaplaincy Institute (ChI) courses as part of the Interfaith Chaplaincy & Ministry Certificate. Theology literally means “words about the Divine.” In Theological Literacy, students will explore the concepts that attempt to describe the Divine, as well as how we understand the universe and ourselves in relation to the Divine. Our approach to ministry is always directed by our theology. In this course, students will receive an interfaith orientation to theological concepts across the World Religions, to better discern, define and describe one’s own understanding of theological questions related to morality and end-of-life speculation. The ChI curriculum incorporates lecture, dyad/small group work, various art modalities, and site visits to deepen our many ways of learning and integrating new awareness.
BERKELEY, CA
Berkeley, CA
mendocinobeacon.com

Another Voice: Spirituality and religion

Spirituality can be understood as an individual’s quest for the experience of our divine birthright and religion can be understood as an organization that grows up around a particular spiritual orientation. In unity perspective, everything expresses from the same interconnected whole, which is aware, potent, and wise. The foundation of...
RELIGION
guideposts.org

What Are Your Spiritual Magnets?

Then Jesus said, “Let’s go off by ourselves to a quiet place and rest awhile.” Mark 6:31 (NLT) Years ago, my husband had a job assignment in northern Minnesota. When I flew out to see him, we decided to visit a nearby wolf sanctuary. Richard had a phone call on the way, so he pulled off the tree-lined highway and stepped out of the car to get a better signal. I got out to stretch my legs and strolled toward a separate stand of trees up a slight incline. Just ahead I spotted a small clearing, lit by slanting rays of sunlight. It drew me like a magnet and soon I found myself standing in an open space surrounded by tall trees. I stood, looking up as though mesmerized, vaguely aware of the muffled sounds of cars passing down the highway—yet at the same time enveloped in the quietness of the woods.
RELIGION
sksm.edu

ChI Prophetic Voice

Prophetic Voice and Social Transformation: for joint-program students participating in the Chaplaincy Institute (ChI) courses as part of the Interfaith Chaplaincy & Ministry Certificate. In this 3-day course, students will immerse themselves in both self-inquiry and applied theology while exploring questions around diverse aspects of injustice and oppression, how spirituality informs social action, and key elements of social transformation. Specific areas of focus will include: Prison Ministry; Human Sexuality: History, Theology and Politics; Restorative Justice and Peacemaking Circles; Theatre of the Oppressed; an Introduction to Deep Culture as well as Spiritual Care as if Oppression Matters.
BERKELEY, CA
loyno.edu

Wolf Pack Wednesday: Spirituality and Social Justice

Subject line: Where Spirituality Meets Social Justice 🙏. Loyola Student Ministry Programs are here to help you find what centers you, feeds your soul, and fuels your passion. Spirituality can come to us in many different forms—from a reflective moment in nature to weekly worship services. Here are some ways to deepen your spirituality at Loyola.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Discernment is a spiritual gift

Christians and non-Christians realize that when they are referred to as being judgmental, that’s a character defect and not a godly virtue. On the other hand, most people, including Christians, have an uncomfortable feeling when the word “discernment” is mentioned. I was in that group until age 45 when I...
RELIGION
chimesnewspaper.com

Mental illnesses are not spiritual weaknesses

Unfortunately, the church is not a leading force when it comes to destigmatizing mental illness. According to Executive Director of the Wheaton College Billy Graham Center Ed Stetzer, 49% of pastors rarely speak about mental illness in sermons. This has an effect not only on the congregation as a whole, but on the perception of the church’s role in mental health problems. By keeping mental illness a taboo topic, the church harms those experiencing mental illness through willing passivity.
MENTAL HEALTH
sksm.edu

Rev. Dr. Traci West

Rev. Dr. Traci C. West is the James W. Pearsall Professor of Christian Ethics and African American Studies at Drew University Theological School (Madison, NJ). Her teaching, research, and publications focus on the construction of liberative and explicitly antiracist social ethics in church and society, especially related to gender and sexuality justice. She also teaches in community settings ranging from local churches to the New Jersey state prisons. In addition to many articles and book chapters, she is the author of Solidarity and Defiant Spirituality: Africana Lessons on Religion, Racism, and Ending Gender Violence, Disruptive Christian Ethics: When Racism and Women’s Lives Matter, Wounds of the Spirit: Black Women, Violence, and Resistance Ethics, and editor of Our Family Values: Same-sex Marriage and Religion. She is an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church where she has been involved with organizing that centers the voices of Queer, Transgender, and People of Color in the struggle for LGBTQIA equality in the church.​
BERKELEY, CA
ftc.co

The “Bad Math” of Derailing Spiritually

C.S. Lewis famously said that when we read history, we find that those who did the most for the present world are also the ones who thought the most of the next. In other words, the more heavenly minded we are—the more our heads and hearts are fixed on Jesus, his kingdom, and his purposes—the more earthly good we will be. And the more happy and healthy and whole we will be as well.
RELIGION
sksm.edu

ChI Chaplaincy Electives

For joint-program students participating in Chaplaincy Institute (ChI) courses as part of the Interfaith Chaplaincy & Ministry Certificate. Students enrolling in ChI electives earn credit based on the total number of courses completed in a term. Please contact the SKSM registrar for a manual adjustment of credit level based on electives chosen. The following electives are offered in Spring 2022: Psychedelic Chaplaincy & Plant Medicine (Feb. 25-27; 1.5 units); Spiritual But Not Religious (April 22-23;1 unit); and Science and Spirit (May 13-15; 1.5 units). Some additional coursework will be conducted online.
BERKELEY, CA
bahaiteachings.org

The Spiritual Meaning and Symbolism of Sparrows

You’ve all likely encountered a sparrow at some point. House sparrows, for example, are one of the most common animals in the world and are found on every continent except Antarctica. Several years ago, at the Baha’i House of Worship in Chicago, I came in close proximity to a savannah...
ANIMALS
sksm.edu

Alex Kapitan

Alex Kapitan is a lay community minister, educator, editor, consultant, and activist. Kapitan is the co-founder of the Transforming Hearts Collective, which supports churches, faith institutions, and religious professionals in gaining skills in radical welcome, as well as supporting queer and trans people in accessing spirituality, resilience, and healing. Kapitan is also the founder of Radical Copyeditor, an anti-oppressive language project.
BERKELEY, CA
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus spiritual leaders will miss Brennan’s wisdom

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The news that Bishop Robert Brennan would be leaving Columbus surprised many – including Brennan himself. At a press conference in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, Brennan described the moment last week when he got the call from The Vatican. “I was overwhelmed by it,” he said. “It’s not...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

Remnants of Black church uncovered in Colonial Williamsburg

The brick foundation of one of the nation's oldest Black churches has been unearthed at Colonial Williamsburg, a living history museum in Virginia that continues to reckon with its past storytelling about the country's origins and the role of Black Americans. The First Baptist Church was formed in 1776 by free and enslaved Black people. They initially met secretly in fields and under trees in defiance of laws that prevented African Americans from congregating.By 1818, the church had its first building in the former colonial capital. The 16-foot by 20-foot (5-meter by 6-meter) structure was destroyed by a tornado...
RELIGION
Fox News

Pope Francis on communion for 'controversial' Catholic politicians: Eucharist isn't 'prize for the perfect'

Pope Francis has cautioned bishops about wading into politics as U.S. bishops question whether or not to deny communion to pro-choice politicians such as President Biden. The pope spoke with reporters on a flight from Slovakia to Rome, during which reporters had asked about the debate that has returned to public focus following the passage of a new abortion law in Texas, which Biden has strongly opposed.
U.S. POLITICS

