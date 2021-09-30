Babcock & Wilcox (BW) Announces $32M Technology Award in East Asia

South East Asia and South Asia Industrial Microbiology Market, by Product Type (Equipment & Systems (Filtration Pumps & Systems, Microbial Detection Systems, Air Monitoring Systems, Incubators & Culture apparatus, and Others), Reaction Consumables (Media (Simple Media, Complex Media, Defined Media, and Specialty Media), Reagents & Stains, and Others), Laboratory Supply (Bags & Bottles, Loop & Needles, Petrifies, Racks, Seals, Plates & Holders, Sample preparation & Collection, Filtration Discs and Membranes, and Others)), by Testing Type (Sterility Testing (Open System, Closed System, RTU Bottles, DCM), Bio-Burden Testing (Membrane, Funnels), Environmental Testing (RTU Plates, DCM, Hygiene Monitoring in Food, Air samplers, Compressed Gas Monitoring), Pyrogen Testing, Pathogen Testing (Traditional Method, Rapid (Platform)), and Others), by End User (Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industry, Government, Academia, Food and Beverage Industry, Testing Labs/Commercial Labs, and Others), and by Region (South East Asia, and South Asia), is estimated to be valued at US$ 626.4 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
