CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Babcock & Wilcox (BW) Announces $32M Technology Award in East Asia

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Renewable segment has received an award for more than $38 million to supply waste-to-energy technologies for municipal waste projects in East Asia.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Babcock & Wilcox Bags $38M Technology Award For Waste-To-Energy Facilities In East Asia

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) has received an award for more than $38 million to supply waste-to-energy technologies for municipal waste projects in East Asia. B&W Renewable will design, manufacture and supply its Vølund DynaGrate combustion grates and provide technical site services. B&W also will supply a waste-to-energy boiler...
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiitelegraph.com

Clean Coal Technologies (CCTC) Announced Today a Business Update

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., (OTC PINK:CCTC) ('CCTI' or the 'Company'), the leading clean-energy company utilizing patented and proven technology to convert run of mine coal into a cleaner burning and more efficient stabilized fuel, today announced a business update. 'We...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StreetInsider.com

Esports Technologies (EBET) Announces Acquisition of Aspire Global's B2C Business

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, announced today the execution of a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Aspire Global's (STO: ASPIRE) B2C business in a $75.9 million transaction, including $58.3 million in cash, $11.7 million in a promissory note and approximately $5.9 million worth of common stock. The closing of the acquisition is subject to Esports Technologies' receipt of financing, as well as other closing requirements. The transaction is expected to close by November 30, 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Technology#Energy Technologies#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Babcock Wilcox#Bw#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#B W Renewable#V Lund Dynagrate
StreetInsider.com

General Motors (GM) signs MoU with GE Renewable Energy (GE) to develop supply chain of rare earth and other materials to support EV and renewable energy growth

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. General Motors (NYSE: GM) and GE Renewable Energy (NYSE: GE) today announced they have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to evaluate opportunities to improve supplies of heavy and light rare earth materials and magnets, copper and electrical steel used for manufacturing of electric vehicles and renewable energy equipment.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Globant (GLOB) acquires Atix Labs

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, announced today its acquisition of Atix Labs, a professional services company specialized in blockchain. This acquisition helps Globant to expand its offering in...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

Japan counts on Asian market to help shift to green energy

Japan is focusing on its neighbors in Asia as it hopes to take a leadership role in the growing push to reduce emissions, having earmarked $10 billion to help the region speed up the move away from fossil fuels.The Economy and Industry Ministry hosted the first "Asia green growth partnership” meeting Monday, bringing together more than 20 nations, including Thailand and India as well as the U.S., Australia and countries in the Middle East “There are a variety of energy transition pathways in each country. It is most effective to make efforts according to each country’s economic,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

South East Asia and South Asia Industrial Microbiology Market Grow at 6.0% Global Size, Segments Overview, Competitive Share Analysis, New Technology, Upcoming Developments and Business Outlook To 2027

South East Asia and South Asia Industrial Microbiology Market, by Product Type (Equipment & Systems (Filtration Pumps & Systems, Microbial Detection Systems, Air Monitoring Systems, Incubators & Culture apparatus, and Others), Reaction Consumables (Media (Simple Media, Complex Media, Defined Media, and Specialty Media), Reagents & Stains, and Others), Laboratory Supply (Bags & Bottles, Loop & Needles, Petrifies, Racks, Seals, Plates & Holders, Sample preparation & Collection, Filtration Discs and Membranes, and Others)), by Testing Type (Sterility Testing (Open System, Closed System, RTU Bottles, DCM), Bio-Burden Testing (Membrane, Funnels), Environmental Testing (RTU Plates, DCM, Hygiene Monitoring in Food, Air samplers, Compressed Gas Monitoring), Pyrogen Testing, Pathogen Testing (Traditional Method, Rapid (Platform)), and Others), by End User (Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industry, Government, Academia, Food and Beverage Industry, Testing Labs/Commercial Labs, and Others), and by Region (South East Asia, and South Asia), is estimated to be valued at US$ 626.4 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
INDUSTRY
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: America's shortage crisis is knocking on door

It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Perfect storm hits the food and drink supply chain

The food and drink supply chain has taken a beating over the past 18 months, with each new crisis piling on a new concern for business to worry about. But above all else, the main concern is how to get the supply chain moving again in spite of the recent heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver shortage.
INDUSTRY
Vox

Why nuclear plants are shutting down

The infamous Indian Point nuclear plant, located roughly 30 miles north of Manhattan, shut down earlier this year. To many, the shutdown was a victory following decades of protests about safety and environmental concerns. Here’s the problem: When operating, Indian Point provided more electricity than is produced annually by all solar and wind in New York state.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
healththoroughfare.com

Former FDA Chief Says That Over 1 Million of Merck’s Promising Pill for Treating COVID Purchased By the USA Is Not Enough

Treating the long-feared SARS-CoV-2 virus with just a pill indeed sounds hard to believe and grasp. But a trial of the pharmaceutical company known as Merck gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The term “molnupiravir” may sound for most people like a brand for creating alien spaceships, but it’s actually the name of the drug that researchers are now adding a lot of faith in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL For: Oct 03 Filed by: Lewis Gregory P

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Instrument converts to...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Rexel enters into an agreement to buy Mayer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rexel announces it has reached agreement to acquire Mayer, a major distributor of electrical products and services in the Eastern part of the USA, further building up its presence in the world’s leading market for electrical supplies.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy