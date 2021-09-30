SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Prices Increased $1.1B Convertible Senior Notes Offering
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) today announced that it priced its private offering of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2026 and increased the aggregate principal amount of the offering to $1.1 billion. The notes will be sold in a private offering only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). SoFi also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date notes are first issued, up to an additional $100 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The issuance and sale of the notes is scheduled to settle on or about October 4, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
