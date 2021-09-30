CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Prices Increased $1.1B Convertible Senior Notes Offering

 6 days ago

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) today announced that it priced its private offering of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2026 and increased the aggregate principal amount of the offering to $1.1 billion. The notes will be sold in a private offering only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). SoFi also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date notes are first issued, up to an additional $100 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The issuance and sale of the notes is scheduled to settle on or about October 4, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Global Helium Corp. Announces Completion of $5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES. CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Global Helium Corp. (CSE:HECO)(OTC PINK:HECOF) (the "Company" or "Global"), a helium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a $5 million non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Company issued 7,774,820 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of $5,053,633. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $1.00 for a period of two (2) years following closing of the Private Placement. Broker's fees totaling $142,386 (2.8%) of the gross proceeds and 218,695 Warrants have been paid in connection with the Private Placement.
Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) Prices Upsized 7.5M Share Offering at $26/sh

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) today announced the upsizing and pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate 7,500,000 Class A shares representing limited partner interests in HESM by a subsidiary of Hess Corporation and an affiliate of Global Infrastructure Partners (the "Selling Shareholders"), at a public offering price of $26.00 per Class A share. The offering was upsized from the previously announced 6,000,000 Class A shares. The Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,125,000 additional Class A shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT) Prices Upsized 2.15M Share Offering at $66/sh

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT), a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, today announced the upsize and pricing of its public offering of 2,150,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $66.00 per share. The underwriters also have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 322,500 shares of common stock from INDUS at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The newly issued shares of common stock are expected to begin trading on October 6, 2021, on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol "INDT", and the closing of the offering is expected to occur on October 8, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MasterCard (MA) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend; 0.5% Yield

MasterCard (NYSE: MA) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share, or $1.76 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 8, 2021, with...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Prices 8.47M Share Offering at $29.50/sh

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 8,474,577 common shares and, in lieu of common shares to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 1,694,915 common shares pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement. The common shares are being offered at a public offering price of $29.50 per common share and the pre-funded warrants are being offered at a price of $29.4999 per pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds to Xenon from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Xenon, are expected to be approximately $300.0 million. In addition, Xenon has granted to the underwriters of the offering an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,525,423 common shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about October 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Should you invest in SoFi Technologies after announcing a convertible debt offer?

SoFi Technologies shares on Monday edged lower 2.4% after offering a convertible note. The company boosted its debt to $1.1 billion up from $750 million. The notes can be converted into SoFi shares between 15th April 2026 and 15th October 2026. On Monday, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares edged lower...
Akerna (KERN) Announces $20M Convertible Note Offering to Existing Institutional Investors

Akerna Corp. ("Akerna" and the "Company) (Nasdaq: KERN), a leading enterprise software company, today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a US $20 million convertible debt financing with existing institutional investors who hold the Company's currently outstanding convertible notes.
SoFi Stock: Curious Opportunity for the Growth-Savvy

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock is attempting to reverse after a 35% peak-to-trough drop. As the market turns against all things growth, though, the innovative fintech play could struggle to form a bottom by year-end. Despite recent selling pressure, analysts are in no rush to downgrade their ratings, or price targets....
UpHealth (UPH) Prices 23M Share Offering at $1.75/ash

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 23,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"), at a public offering price of $1.75 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,450,000 additional shares of Common Stock from the Company at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to the Company from this Offering, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $40.25 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds that it will receive from the Offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including licenses acquisitions or other strategic growth activities, as well as to repay certain of its current obligations related to its June 2021 business combination, inclusive of debt repayments and forward purchase obligations. The Offering is expected to close on October 7, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
SPI Energy (SPI) Issues $4.21M in Convertible Notes with $20/sh Conversion Price

SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ: SPI) a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced that on September 30, 2021, it issued a $4.21 million 10% convertible promissory note to Streeterville Capital, LLC, a Utah limited liability company.
AMERCO (UHAL) Announces $600 Million Private Placement of Senior Unsecured Notes

AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced today that it has entered into a note purchase agreement to issue $600 million of fixed rate senior unsecured notes (the "Notes") in a private placement offering with a weighted average interest rate of 2.59% as of the issuance date. The...
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL.
LSB Industries (LXU) Prices Notes, To Use Funds for Redemption

LSB Industries, Inc. LXU yesterday announced the pricing of its $500 million principal amount of senior secured notes offering. Subject to the fulfillment of closing conditions, the company anticipates completing the transaction on Oct 14, 2021. It communicated its intention for the offering on Sep 27. Shares of the company...
Foot Locker Launches Senior Notes Offering

Foot Locker, Inc. is launching a private offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2029. Foot Locker said it intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes. Photo courtesy Foot Locker.
Charter Prices $4.0 Billion Senior Secured Notes

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (along with its subsidiaries, "Charter") today announced that its subsidiaries, Charter Communications Operating, LLC and Charter Communications Operating Capital Corp. (collectively, the "Issuers"), have priced $4.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of notes consisting of the following securities:
Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) Announces $15 Million Convertible Note Financing

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of prescription drug abuse and overdose, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors ("Investors") in the form of senior secured convertible notes (the "Notes") and warrants exercisable for Ensysce common stock (the "Warrants") in a private placement for an aggregate investment of $15 million. An initial funding by the Investors occurred on September 24, 2021, for $5 million prior to fees and offering expenses.
Jefferies Starts SoFi (SOFI) at Buy and Sees Over 60% Upside

Jefferies analyst John Hecht started the research coverage of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) with a Buy rating and a $25.00 per share price target. This is the fourth 'Buy' rating SOFI has...
Catalent (CTLT) Upsizes Private Senior Note Offering to $650M

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of development sciences and manufacturing platforms for medicines, including biotherapeutics; cell and gene therapies; and consumer health products, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc. (the "Operating Subsidiary"), priced a private offering (the "Private Offering") of $650 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.500% senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the "Notes") at par, which represents an increase of $200 million from the offering size previously announced.
SoFi Technologies' Growth Potential Has Caught the Eyes of Analysts

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) provides numerous financial products like personal loans, credit cards, auto loans, and student loans. Today's video focuses on recent analyst upgrades affecting SoFi and on its most recent earnings. Here are some highlights from the video:. On Sept. 22, an analyst upgraded SoFi to a price target...
