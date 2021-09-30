SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Prices Increased $1.1B Convertible Senior Notes Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 23,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"), at a public offering price of $1.75 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,450,000 additional shares of Common Stock from the Company at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to the Company from this Offering, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $40.25 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds that it will receive from the Offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including licenses acquisitions or other strategic growth activities, as well as to repay certain of its current obligations related to its June 2021 business combination, inclusive of debt repayments and forward purchase obligations. The Offering is expected to close on October 7, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

