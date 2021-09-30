CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Komo Plant Based Foods Launching New Retail Ready Packaging with Enhanced Shelf Appeal

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium frozen plant-based food company, announces the launch of new packaging created for large scale distribution and enhanced shelf appeal.

