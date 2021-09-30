Komo Plant Based Foods Launching New Retail Ready Packaging with Enhanced Shelf Appeal

Banza, a company that makes chickpea-based comfort food, has partnered with Beyond Meat Inc. for the nationwide launch of the Banza Supreme, a vegetarian pizza made with three dairy-based cheeses and Beyond Sausage Italian Crumbles. Banza is also launching a vegan cheese pizza. The Banza pizzas will be available at Kroger Co. , Thrive Market, FreshDirect, Amazon.com Inc. and other outlets. Beyond Meat stock has fallen 10.3% for the year to date, with shares taking a hit last Thursday after a Piper Sandler downgrade. The S&P 500 index has gained 16.2% for the period.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO