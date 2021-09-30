CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iveco Group name and logo usher in the future of new On-Highway player

 6 days ago

A new On-Highway reality takes shape as a global organization tasked with safeguarding, supporting and bolstering eight unique, yet unified brands. This is the new Iveco Group and the unveiling of its logo is a further step towards the completion of the spin-off of this business from CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), which is expected to occur in early 2022.

Design Week

Volvo updates logo for an “electrified” and digital future

The Swedish manufacturers has unveiled a flat logo redesign, as part of a wider brand update intended to tie into ongoing automotive trends. Volvo has revealed a new flat logo, which will be rolled out across interfaces and products, as part of a move towards a digital and electric-focused future.
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

Information security certification group CREST names new president

Roseland-based CREST, an accreditation and certification body for the information security industry, appointed a new president, the organization said in a news release. Rowland Johnson, a former member of the CREST Great Britain executive board, will take over for Ian Glover and serve for an initial term of one year, CREST said.
ROSELAND, NJ
martechseries.com

Social Blue Announces The New Group Name Leads.Io And The Acquisition Of AWM Network

AWM Network built a unique combination of digital brands and proprietary technologies to generate high-quality leads for businesses by using organic search traffic sources such as Google. Leads.io will invest significantly into expanding the current team and launching digital brands in new markets. CEO Tim Roemer has stated: “Today we...
BUSINESS
Brewbound.com

Amber Beverage Group Announces New Names for its Production Companies

In order to expand its footprint as a global producer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, Amber Beverage Group (ABG) continues renaming its companies by adding an extra recognition mark “Amber.” These changes will not affect business continuity, and a smooth transition period is planned between now and 1 May 2022.
DRINKS
washingtonnewsday.com

All new cars will have a new speed limiter feature.

New speed limiting feature being added to all new cars. It comes after a report from the European Transport Safety Council found 26,000 road deaths happen in Europe every year. In Europe, all new cars will be required to have speed limiters installed. All new cars in the EU will...
CARS
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Perfect storm hits the food and drink supply chain

The food and drink supply chain has taken a beating over the past 18 months, with each new crisis piling on a new concern for business to worry about. But above all else, the main concern is how to get the supply chain moving again in spite of the recent heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver shortage.
INDUSTRY
WREG

TG is Hiring in Batesville, MS

Want to experience great benefits at work? When you’re a team member at TG, you will have the opportunity to enroll in a benefit plan that is valued at $15,000 annually! TG offers some of the best benefit plans in the region. But, don’t just take our word for it. Watch Carolina’s story about how […]
BATESVILLE, MS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL For: Oct 03 Filed by: Lewis Gregory P

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Instrument converts to...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Rexel enters into an agreement to buy Mayer

Rexel announces it has reached agreement to acquire Mayer, a major distributor of electrical products and services in the Eastern part of the USA, further building up its presence in the world's leading market for electrical supplies.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Dow aims to add $3 billion to core earnings by 2030 with new net-zero unit

(Reuters) -Dow unveiled on Wednesday plans to boost its core earnings by $3 billion a year over the next decade, with investments that include building a new net-zero carbon emissions ethylene and derivatives facility in Alberta, Canada. The chemicals maker, once part of DowDupont, joins a growing list of companies...
ECONOMY
Truth About Cars

Cadillac Launching New Corporate Logo With Lyriq

There’s a new automotive trend afoot, one where industry giants alter their iconic corporate logos so they’ll play better in a digital environment. Shadows and color gradients designed to give an image depth don’t always pop on a cheap screen the way they might on the glossy piece of paper and have encouraged manufacturers to transmission to flat, monochromatic icons that look bad everywhere.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Announces Contract with Exolum to Develop 0.42 MW PEM Electrolyzer Plant and Hydrogen Refueling Station

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO), a green hydrogen technology company, announced today that it has signed a contract with Exolum, a leading European fuel logistics and storage provider, to develop a turnkey solar-to-hydrogen plant to supply green hydrogen to Madrid, Spain. Fusion Fuel will install 21 of its HEVO-SOLAR units along with a co-located refueling station, which will serve as proof of concept of hydrogen for mobility applications. In addition to producing hydrogen from solar radiation during the daytime, the facility is expected to double its output by leveraging other sources of renewable energy to produce emissions-free hydrogen at night.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Stolt-Nielsen Limited Resolved the Cancellation of Treasury Shares

LONDON, October 6, 2021 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) (the "Company") today announced that the board of directors of the Company has resolved that 5,610,000 common shares and 1,402,500 founder's shares, previously held by the Company as treasury shares, shall be cancelled and thereafter be available for re-issue (the "Treasury Share Cancellation").
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stratasys (SSYS) Acquires Remaining Shares of Xaar 3D

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, announced today it has acquired all remaining shares of Xaar 3D Ltd. from Xaar plc, accelerating the company's growth in production-scale 3D printing. Stratasys previously owned a 45% stake in Xaar 3D.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Global Helium Corp. Announces Completion of $5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES. CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Global Helium Corp. (CSE:HECO)(OTC PINK:HECOF) (the "Company" or "Global"), a helium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a $5 million non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Company issued 7,774,820 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of $5,053,633. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $1.00 for a period of two (2) years following closing of the Private Placement. Broker's fees totaling $142,386 (2.8%) of the gross proceeds and 218,695 Warrants have been paid in connection with the Private Placement.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Globant (GLOB) acquires Atix Labs

Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, announced today its acquisition of Atix Labs, a professional services company specialized in blockchain. This acquisition helps Globant to expand its offering in...
BUSINESS

