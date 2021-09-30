Iveco Group name and logo usher in the future of new On-Highway player
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. A new On-Highway reality takes shape as a global organization tasked with safeguarding, supporting and bolstering eight unique, yet unified brands. This is the new Iveco Group and the unveiling of its logo is a further step towards the completion of the spin-off of this business from CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), which is expected to occur in early 2022.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0