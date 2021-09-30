CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

AIM ImmunoTech (AIM), hVIVO Sign CTA for Phase 2a Human Challenge Trial of Ampligen

 6 days ago

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) today announced that AIM and hVIVO have a signed Clinical Trial Agreement (CTA) for a Phase 2a Human Challenge Trial (HCT) to test the company's drug Ampligen as a potential intranasal prophylactic using a human rhinovirus (HRV-16, a common cold virus) and influenza A virus (H3N2).

Landos Biopharma (LABP) Announces Scientific Publication Demonstrating Omilancor's Therapeutic Potential in Models of Psoriasis and Further Validating the LANCL2 Mechanism

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP), a late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE® Advanced A.I. platform to discover and develop novel therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article titled "First-in-class topical therapeutic omilancor ameliorates disease severity and inflammation through activation of the LANCL2 pathway in psoriasis" in Scientific Reports. The peer-reviewed publication demonstrates omilancor's therapeutic efficacy in animal models of psoriasis.
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. (SRRK) Announces Additional Data Analyses from the Apitegromab TOPAZ Phase 2 Trial

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced two poster presentations as part of the World Muscle Society (WMS) Virtual Congress taking place September 20-24, 2021.
Regeneron (REGN) Announces NEJM Publishes Positive Phase 3 Trial Results for REGEN-COV to Treat COVID-19

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) published positive detailed results from a Phase 3 trial that assessed the ability of REGEN-COV™ (casirivimab and imdevimab) to treat COVID-19 in infected high-risk non-hospitalized patients (outpatients). The trial met its primary and all secondary endpoints and showed treatment with REGEN-COV significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death, with a safety profile consistent with previously reported data.
Altimmune (ALT) Announces Positive Results From 12-week Phase 1 Clinical Trial of ALT-801 (Pemvidutide) in Overweight and Obese Volunteers

Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced positive results from a 12-week, Phase 1 trial of pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), an investigational glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1)/glucagon dual receptor agonist.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Announces Prelim Data of 4D-125 Phase 1/2 Trial

4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT), a clinical-stage gene therapy company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies, announced a late-breaking presentation of preliminary clinical data from the on-going 4D-125 Phase 1/2 trial in patients with X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP) will be presented at the upcoming Annual Society of Retina Specialists Annual Meeting (ASRS) 2021 that will take place in San Antonio, TX on October 8-12, 2021.
Tryp Therapeutics Submits IND Application for Phase 2a Clinical Trial in Eating Disorders

San Diego, California - Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) ("Tryp"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs, announced today that it has submitted an Investigational New Drug ("IND") application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") to evaluate its clinical candidate, TRP-8802, in a Phase 2a study for the treatment of patients with eating disorders.
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
HOT 107.9

FDA Warns Against Using Certain Brands of Hand Sanitizers

If you are like me and carry around several small bottles of hand sanitizer with you then you may want to double check them. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people about using certain types of hand sanitizers. This warning comes after they found high levels of a potential cancer-causing chemical in some of the sanitizers.
Best Life

Vaccine Maker Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

With more than half of the country fully vaccinated, the question of booster shots for the masses continues to be a major topic of discussion. While a large percentage of the vaccinated population is already eligible for additional doses of the existing vaccines, everyone may need more targeted shots down the line. One vaccine maker predicts that in the near future, the current vaccines will need to be updated, which means we could be due for a new COVID shot sooner than expected.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, the CDC Director Has a New Booster Update

Hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. are lining up for additional COVID vaccine shots. By Sept. 24, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had authorized a booster for certain groups of people who had gotten a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior. More than 400,000 people got this additional shot the weekend after, and nearly a million people have already scheduled their Pfizer booster shot appointment, according to the White House COVID Response Team. Those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson have been warned to wait for their booster shots, and now the CDC has released a new update on what happens next.
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is When Your Protection Drops Below 50 Percent

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines seemed too good to be true when they first arrived. The high efficacy rates of these two shots and their easily updated mRNA technology made them more attractive to some individuals than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was less than 70 percent effective at preventing COVID cases from the jump. Pfizer also had the advantage of boasting less severe side effects than Moderna, on the whole. But while Pfizer might have been the early favorite for many people, new research has shown that its protective power may diminish faster than Moderna's.
srdtf.org

Real Side Effects of 3rd Covid-19 Vaccine BOOSTER Shot – Reported by CDC

People who’ve received the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are reporting rates of side effects similar to those after the second dose, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, relies on submissions...
CBS Minnesota

University Of Minnesota Researchers Find Those Who've Had COVID Get Huge Immunity Boost From Vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data is out on how well COVID-19 vaccines work in those who’ve already been infected, and that cutting-edge research is coming from Minnesota. More than 1,000 Minnesotans did test positive for the virus, leaving some to wonder if those who do have natural immunity actually need to get vaccinated. It turns out the answer to that question was actually discovered on the University of Minnesota campus. WCCO spoke with U immunologist Dr. Marc Jenkins. “We wanted to know like how does the immunity you get from the vaccine compare to the kind of immunity you get from the...
WLNS

New drug combo shows promise at stopping COVID infections, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Researchers from the Norwegian University of Technology and Science say a new drug combination is showing serious promise against COVID-19 in preliminary animal and cell culture tests. The mixture, a combination of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα), also adheres to all availability and efficacy requirements. More specifically, this new drug concoction appears capable of stopping […]
