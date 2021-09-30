AIM ImmunoTech (AIM), hVIVO Sign CTA for Phase 2a Human Challenge Trial of Ampligen
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) today announced that AIM and hVIVO have a signed Clinical Trial Agreement (CTA) for a Phase 2a Human Challenge Trial (HCT) to test the company's drug Ampligen as a potential intranasal prophylactic using a human rhinovirus (HRV-16, a common cold virus) and influenza A virus (H3N2).
