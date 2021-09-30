Olaplex (OLPX) Prices Upsized IPO at $21, Above Expected Range
Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 73,700,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $21.00 per share, above the expected $17-$19 range which was raised from $14-$16. The size was raised from 67,000,000 shares. All 73,700,000 shares of common stock are being offered by certain of OLAPLEX's existing stockholders. OLAPLEX will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 11,055,000 additional shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholders at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
