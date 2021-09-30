CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olaplex (OLPX) Prices Upsized IPO at $21, Above Expected Range

 6 days ago

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 73,700,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $21.00 per share, above the expected $17-$19 range which was raised from $14-$16. The size was raised from 67,000,000 shares. All 73,700,000 shares of common stock are being offered by certain of OLAPLEX's existing stockholders. OLAPLEX will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 11,055,000 additional shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholders at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Crain's New York Business

Family office for Chanel billionaires cashes in on Olaplex IPO

The family office for one of the world’s biggest fortunes has pocketed a multimillion-dollar windfall from the initial public offering of hair-products maker Olaplex. Mousse Partners, the investment firm for the family behind Chanel, sold shares worth $95.2 million after Olaplex increased its offering and priced the stock Wednesday above a marketed range at $21 each, raising $1.6 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pacbiztimes.com

Olaplex shares jump 17% after $1.6B IPO

NOTE: This article was originally posted at 11:30 a.m. and updated after the markets closed at 1 p.m. PDT to reflect Olaplex’s closing price. The Montecito-based hair care products company Olaplex’s stock began trading on the Nasdaq on Sept. 30, opening at $21 and shooting up to $24.50 by the end of the trading day.
MONTECITO, CA
