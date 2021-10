Now that many families have settled into a new school year and know what the vacation calendar looks like, this is a good time to start planning for a winter or spring getaway. For U.S. families, nothing beats the ease of traveling in Puerto Rico, which holds the allure of a faraway island paradise with a distinct culture but is technically a domestic travel destination. No passports are required; there's no need for international phone plans; connectivity is reliable; English is widely spoken, and it's easy to get around. Moreover, there are tons of activities to keep travelers of all ages busy. This slideshow will present just a few.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO