Financial Reports

McCormick & Co. (MKC) Tops Q3 EPS by 7c, Updates Guidance

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

McCormick & Co. (NYSE: MKC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.80, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.73. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.55 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion.

