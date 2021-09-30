(Published in the Norman Trans...

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CLEVELAND COUNTY STATE OF OKLAHOMA. IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF DANIEL STEVEN DICKENS TO CHANGE HIS NAME. Applicant Daniel Steven Dickens, by and through counsel, Lorrie A.H. Bamford, has filed an Application to Change Name before this Court. This matter will be heard on the 13th day of October, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., before Judge Balkman, Room 2N of the Cleveland County Courthouse. Any person may file a written protest in the case prior to the date set for the hearing. Dated this 17th day of September.