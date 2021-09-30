Jerash Holdings Inc. (JRSH) Prices 1M Share Offering at $7

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jerash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share. In addition, Merlotte Enterprise Limited, a stockholder of Jerash, is selling 400,000 shares of Jerash's common stock in the offering at the same price. The selling stockholder has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 210,000 shares of common stock, on the same terms and conditions, to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on October 4, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.