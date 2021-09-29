CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Should you sell Lightspeed POS shares as Spruce Point Capital calls 80% downside?

invezz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpruce Point Capital said Lightspeed POS shares could fall by 60%-80%on rising impairment risk. The stock plunged more than 10% following the investor note. LSPD shares opened trading at a steep price-sales ratio of 54.59 on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares fell by more than 10% after...

invezz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Cathie Wood Sells $49.4M In Tesla And Buys $87.5M In Ginkgo Bioworks On Dip As Stock Becomes Target Of Short Sellers

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Wednesday snapped up shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) on the day the synthetic biology company stock was hit hard by two back-to-back short-seller reports that called the company a “colossal scam” and “a scheme.”. The popular money manager bought 8.26 million shares —...
BOSTON, MA
The Motley Fool

2 Ultra-Cheap Stocks Trading Below Their Book Values

Viatris and Kraft Heinz are two underperforming stocks that have strong futures ahead. Both stocks trade at price-to-book multiples below one, which could make them attractive bargain buys. The companies also pay investors more than 3% in recurring dividends. When a company's shares are trading below book value, that can...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brokers#Stock Price#Spruce Point Capital#Lspd#Lightspeed Pos Inc#Arpu#Invezz#Shopify Inc#Amazon Com Inc#Amzn#P S
invezz.com

Should you sell Moderna stock as Sweden, Denmark pause covid vaccine use?

On Wednesday, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares plunged more than 6% after Sweden and Denmark paused the company’s covid vaccine use for younger age groups. Sweden’s health agency said it is pausing Moderna’s covid vaccine use for people born in 1991 and later. On the other hand, Denmark, which continues to...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
MarketWatch

Microsoft, Alphabet stocks rise back above 50-day moving averages

Shares of Microsoft Corp. rose 0.7% and Alphabet Inc.'s stock climbed 1.4% in morning trading Thursday, making then the first of the mega-capitalization technology companies to trade back above their respective 50-day moving averages (DMA). Microsoft's and Alphabet's stocks both first closed below their respective 50-DMAs, which many on Wall Street use as a guide to the short-term trend, on Sept. 28, which was Microsoft's first close below that key technical level since June 3 and Alphabet's first close below it since Jan. 15. Microsoft's 50-DMA currently extends to $294.56 and Alphabet's comes in at $2,784.92, according to FactSet. Meanwhile, Apple Inc. stock is 2.5% below its 50-DMA, Amazon.com Inc.'s stock is 1.5% below its 50-DMA and Facebook Inc.'s stock is 6.7% below its 50-DMA. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 , the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are also still below their 50-DMAs.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street

Wall Street's one-year price targets can often be taken with a grain of salt. The past 19 months have been historic for Wall Street and investors. They've witnessed the quickest decline of at least 30% in history for the broad-based S&P 500, and reveled in the strongest bounce-back from a bear-market bottom of all time. Since hitting its trough in March 2020, the benchmark index doubled.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $1,500 Right Now

The best way to generate wealth through the stock market is to buy and hold shares of great companies for many years. Both of these stocks are down year-to-date, but each has a tremendous history of growth and can keep delivering. If you're looking for great stocks to invest your...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For October 6, 2021

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep. Before the opening bell, RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion. RPM shares gained 0.8% to close at $79.50 on Tuesday.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Halliburton stock forecast: Hightower’s Stephanie Link sees upside

Hightower's Link makes a bullish case for Halliburton on CNBC's "Squawk Box". She's confident that a move to EV won't make legacy energy companies obsolete. Shares of the Oklahoma-based oil and gas firm are down 3.0% this morning. Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) have recovered more than 25% since...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Is it time to buy Acuity Brands after delivering solid fiscal Q4 results?. On Wednesday, Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) shares soared more than 12% after announcing its most recent quarterly results. The company reported its fiscal Q4 revenue and earnings before markets opened, beating analyst expectations. The company posted FQ4 non-GAAP earnings per share of…
STOCKS
invezz.com

Acuity Brands stock jumped 15% on Tuesday morning: here’s why

Acuity Brands reports market-beating results for the fiscal fourth quarter. The Board of Directors declared 13 cents per share of a quarterly dividend. Shares of the American company climbed by 15% on Tuesday morning. Shares of Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE: AYI) jumped 15% on Wednesday morning as the lighting and...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend annually for 49 years. Altria Group has raised its dividend annually for 52 years. Investors may be worried as the market enters another round of volatility. But that's par for the course in the stock market, and investors should sit tight and ride it out. There's bound to be better times and worse times, but historically, the broader market has always recovered from downticks and come out on top.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy