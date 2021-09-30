CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Plains, MO

Christos House sheds light on Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By Nate Hudson
ozarkradionews.com
 5 days ago

West Plains, MO – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Christos House is spreading awareness of domestic violence throughout October. Domestic Violence is an endemic problem in our society and effects people from every walk of life. While women make up the largest group of victims of domestic violence, men and children can be victims as well. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention data, 41.8% of Missouri women and 35.2% of Missouri men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate.

www.ozarkradionews.com

