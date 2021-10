I’ll be turning 50 later this month. To some readers, this will sound “very old.” To others, it might sound “very young.” To me, it doesn’t feel like much of anything. That’s the weird thing about aging: You don’t necessarily identify as your age (“Today, I am 50. So I’ll go out and do some old-person shit because I’m old”); you just identify as you. The rest of the world may think otherwise, because they see your outward physical manifestation. But unless I look in the mirror—and count the wrinkles on my brow or gray hairs in my head (impossible!)—I really have no way of measuring my age other than through lived experience.

