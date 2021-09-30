Qatar added to 2021 F1 calendar as part of long-term deal
Formula 1 bosses have added a race in Qatar to this year’s calendar, which effectively previews a 10-year deal for the country to hold a race from 2023. The event at the Losail International Circuit just outside of the capital city of Doha will be held on 21 November this year. It will be the first of three races in the Middle East to end the season, ahead of the new Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on 5 December and the Abu Dhabi finale on 12 December.www.autocar.co.uk
