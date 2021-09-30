CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qatar added to 2021 F1 calendar as part of long-term deal

By James Attwood
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormula 1 bosses have added a race in Qatar to this year’s calendar, which effectively previews a 10-year deal for the country to hold a race from 2023. The event at the Losail International Circuit just outside of the capital city of Doha will be held on 21 November this year. It will be the first of three races in the Middle East to end the season, ahead of the new Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on 5 December and the Abu Dhabi finale on 12 December.

www.autocar.co.uk

Front Office Sports

First World Cup, Now Qatar Has 10-Year F1 Deal

A little more than a year out from hosting the 2022 World Cup, Qatar had landed another major attraction in global sports. On Thursday, Formula 1 announced a 10-year deal with the country that starts in 2023. Before the permanent contract begins in two years, Qatar will hold its first...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Qatar Grand Prix added to 2021 F1 schedule

Formula One bosses have announced the sport will stage its first Qatar Grand Prix in November.The inaugural race will take place at Losail International Circuit, 20 miles outside of Doha , the PA news agency understands, and fills the vacant slot left by the cancelled Australian Grand Prix.F1 announced on Twitter: “F1 will race in Qatar for the first time on November 19-21. Qatar will also join the F1 calendar in a 10-year deal from 2023.”With Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi hosting the concluding rounds of the campaign on 5 December and 12 December respectively, the anticipated announcement means Lewis...
FIFA
Watertown Daily Times

Qatar to host F1 race for first time in November

Qatar will host its first Formula One race in November as part of the series' pandemic-related schedule shuffling, and the nation signed a 10-year hosting agreement that begins in 2023. The announcement on Thursday gives Qatar the last vacant slot on this year's F1 schedule. The night race will be...
WORLD
whbl.com

Motor racing-Qatar provides a further boost to the balance sheet for F1

LONDON (Reuters) – Qatar’s 10-year deal with Formula One announced on Thursday will boost the balance sheet of a sport recovering from the hit of COVID-19 as well as further raising the profile of the Middle East in an increasingly global championship. Formula One had not raced in the region...
WORLD
bitcoin.com

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Inks Long Term Deal With Crypto Exchange FTX

Following a number of partnerships this year, FTX Trading Limited announced on Thursday that the company has partnered with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. According to FTX, the relationship will “span multiple race seasons” and the FTX logo will be “featured prominently” by both cars and drivers. FTX Teams...
MLB
BBC

Qatar F1 race will be held in November along with 10-year deal

Qatar will make its debut on the Formula 1 calendar with a race in November and has signed a 10-year deal to host a Grand Prix from 2023. The Gulf state will fill the vacant slot on this season's schedule on 19-21 November with a race at its Losail circuit, known for hosting MotoGP.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

F1 confirms 2021 Qatar GP and ten-year race deal from 2023

Formula One has confirmed it will race in Qatar later this year at the Losail Circuit and announced a 10-year deal for a race in the country from 2023. This year's Qatar Grand Prix will take place on Nov. 21 and will be round 20 of 22 in this year's championship. The Losail Circuit north of Doha has hosted Moto GP races since it opened in 2004 but has yet to host an F1 race. F1 is planning to host the race under floodlights -- as Moto GP does with its race.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

F1 to hold first Qatar Grand Prix at Losail this November

Qatar’s Losail circuit will host its first Formula 1 grand prix later this year, filling the vacant mid-November slot in the calendar. The track will host the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix on November 21, which will be a night race. It will begin a three-race stint in the Middle East, which takes in the new Jeddah street circuit in Saudi Arabia, and the season finale in Abu Dhabi.
MOTORSPORTS
Carscoops

F1 To Race In Qatar In November, Filling Previously Unconfirmed Calendar Spot

Formula 1 has announced that they will race In Qatar for the previously unconfirmed 20th round of the 2021 season. The Grand Prix weekend, which will be the first in the country, will take place from November 19-21. The 57-lap race at Qatar’s Losail International Circuit will be the first...
WORLD
MotorAuthority

Qatar to host annual F1 race starting in 2021

Qatar is set to host its first Formula One grand prix race later this year after the Middle Eastern country reached a long-term agreement on Thursday with the sport's organizers. After the initial race this year, Qatar will become a regular host starting from 2023 and lasting for at least...
WORLD
topgear.com

F1 has struck a 10-year race deal with Qatar

The first Qatar Grand Prix will take place this November, with a permanent slot on the calendar from 2023. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. It’s been known for a number of weeks already, but now it’s finally official: Formula 1 is going racing in Qatar later this year, with the inaugural grand prix filling the void left behind by the Covid-cancelled event in Australia.
MOTORSPORTS
Carscoops

The Independent

