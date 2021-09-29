CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Silicon Valley answer to the EV question calls for less silicon

jwnenergy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs automakers scramble to make electric vehicles with longer ranges and speedier charging times, the chip industry has a message for them: You’re doing it wrong. Semiconductor companies are urging EV makers to ditch traditional silicon chips and embrace materials that will make cars more efficient, helping ease consumers’ “range anxiety” and someday making recharges as quick as a gas-station fill-up. But there isn’t an agreement yet on which approach to use. Silicon carbide is the front-runner, with gallium nitride emerging as a key contender.

www.jwnenergy.com

Comments / 0

Related
EETimes.com

From silicon to silicon carbide

This week’s podcast: We’ll be talking about the IoT, why AI and ML are critical at the edge, not just for applications, but for security. Our guest this week is Chris Catterton; he’s the head of solution engineering at a startup that two weeks ago was called OneTech but as of this week has been renamed Micro.AI.
ENGINEERING
Fortune

Whistleblowers run Silicon Valley now

The Facebook whistleblower sat before a Senate committee today to give an unprecedented look inside how CEO Mark Zuckerberg prioritizes dangerous content — for children and for people in politically unstable countries. The testimony of the whistleblower, Frances Haugen, was revelatory, even after weeks of lead-up and blockbuster Wall Street...
INTERNET
bloomberglaw.com

Silicon Valley Law Firm Sees Austin Return as New Launch Point

Gunderson Dettmer’s move to Austin, Texas tests whether a Silicon Valley law firm can grow a client roster in a second tech-focused city far from where it first achieved success. “The national market should pay attention,” said Kate Reder Sheikh, a managing director at legal recruiting firm Major, Lindsey &...
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
gmauthority.com

Wolfspeed To Supply Domestically Sourced Silicon Carbide For GM’s Ultium-Powered EVs

General Motors and Wolfspeed have announced a strategic supplier agreement to develop and provide silicon carbide power device solutions for GM’s future electric vehicle programs. Wolfspeed’s silicon carbide devices will enable GM to install more efficient EV propulsion systems that will extend the range of its rapidly expanding EV portfolio.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

GM Signs Silicon Carbide Supply Deal With Wolfspeed To Improve Future EVs’ Electric Components

General Motors today announced a strategic agreement with Wolfspeed, Inc. to develop and provide silicon carbide power device solutions for the automaker’s future EVs. The material will be adopted for use in power electronics contained within GM’s upcoming Ultium Drive units for its next-generation EVs. The company says that silicon carbide enables greater efficiency resulting in longer ranges, while also lowering weight and conserving space. The material will also allow vehicles to work across the voltage spectrum, from 400V to 800V and even higher.
BUSINESS
San José Spotlight

The Capital of Silicon Valley struggles with email system

Despite complaints and frustration from the mayor about San Jose’s email platform, the city can’t afford to switch its operating system. “That kind of migration and transition would be a huge project for (roughly) 7,000 city employees,” Chief Information Officer Rob Lloyd told San José Spotlight. San José Spotlight last...
SAN JOSE, CA
stockxpo.com

For Longer-Range EVs, Silicon Carbide Makes a Difference

The global auto industry is investing billions of dollars in chips made of silicon carbide, a more robust cousin of Silicon Valley’s namesake element that companies believe can help them build high-performance electric vehicles. Silicon carbide, or SiC, is silicon married to carbon, the material in a diamond. Using it...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicon Valley#Fiat Chrysler Automobiles#Semiconductor Industry#Ev#Ford Motor Co#Mustang#Gmc
Truth About Cars

Cadillac Launching New Corporate Logo With Lyriq

There’s a new automotive trend afoot, one where industry giants alter their iconic corporate logos so they’ll play better in a digital environment. Shadows and color gradients designed to give an image depth don’t always pop on a cheap screen the way they might on the glossy piece of paper and have encouraged manufacturers to transmission to flat, monochromatic icons that look bad everywhere.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Elon Musk announces Tesla HQ is moving from Silicon Valley to Texas

Electric car-maker Tesla is moving its headquarters from Palo Alto, California to Houston, Texas, its co-founder Elon Musk has announced at the annual shareholders? meeting, citing limits to expanding the company in the Bay Area. "I'm excited to announce that we're moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas," Musk announced to...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Smart robots do all the work at Nissan's 'intelligent' plant

Nissan’s “intelligent factory” hardly has any human workers. The robots do the work, including welding and mounting. They do the paint jobs and inspect their own paint jobs. “Up to now, people had to make production adjustments through experience, but now robots with artificial intelligence, analyzing collected data, are able to do it. The technology has developed to that level,” Nissan Executive Vice President Hideyuki Sakamoto said during a tour of the production line for the Ariya sport-utility vehicle at its Tochigi plant Friday. The factory, on the outskirts of Tokyo is set to be up and running...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
inforisktoday.com

Silicon Valley VC Firm Leaked 'Deal Flow' Data

A Silicon Valley venture capital firm that runs a matchmaking service linking investors with startups exposed 6GB of data, including deal flow information pertaining to investors and startups. The data belongs to Plug and Play Ventures, which is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has offices around the world. Plug and...
SUNNYVALE, CA
WOOD TV8

GM sets to double revenue, lead US in electric vehicle sales

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — General Motors plans to cash in as the world switches from combustion engines to battery power, promising to double its annual revenue by 2030 with an array of new electric vehicles, profitable gas-powered cars and trucks, and services such as an electronic driving system that can handle most tasks on the […]
ECONOMY
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Green card backlog leaves Silicon Valley workers in limbo

The U.S. is allowing more than 80,000 visas to vanish at the end of September, despite having a backlog of more than a million skilled immigrants who have been waiting — sometimes as long as decades — for their green cards. Most of those people are tech workers from India,...
IMMIGRATION
Fortune

Ozy Media puts the worst of Silicon Valley deception on display

The edifice of Ozy Media is crumbling into quicksand. Ironically, the news startup, once branded as a Millennial attention-grabber, seems only now to be catching people’s eyes—but for the wrong reasons. The business’s public undoing began after a New York Times exposé this week. The story revealed wild hijinks—suspect viewership metrics, false marketing claims, a cofounder impersonating a YouTube executive during a call with Goldman Sachs. (Carlos Watson, Ozy’s public face and founder, said his partner, Samir Rao, suffered a mental health crisis; Rao has reportedly been put on leave while the board investigates.)
BUSINESS
funcheap.com

Solutions to the Silicon Valley Exodus

Is there really a “Silicon Valley Exodus” – where both Silicon Valley’s employees and our leading employers – are leaving for other states with lower costs and fewer regulations? Get the facts and find out how Silicon Valley industry leaders are addressing our region’s challenges. Here’s our chance to ask local leaders what they are doing to keep our community strong.
ECONOMY
KGO

Silicon Valley is more than high-tech and innovation

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Silicon Valley is about so much more than high-tech and innovation - it's also a place of beauty and adventure. The Silicon Valley Central (SVC) Chamber of Commerce specializes in bringing people together. Christian D. Malesic, president and CEO, SVC Chamber of Commerce explains...
ECONOMY
CNET

How the search for the next Steve Jobs is ruining Silicon Valley

Few people figure in the story of Silicon Valley as prominently as Steve Jobs. After co-founding Apple in 1976, Jobs was famously fired from the company in 1985. His Shakespearean return, saving Apple from near-bankruptcy and setting it on the path to become one of the world's most highly valued companies, has become one of the great American success stories.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy