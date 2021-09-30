Fredonia Trustees Lean Toward Cannabis Sales

FREDONIA — Fredonia’s trustees look inclined to allow cannabis dispensaries in the village, judging by their statements at Monday’s workshop. A proposal to “opt out” of the state-run marijuana sales points came up for discussion at the workshop. Three of Fredonia’s four trustees made it clear that they are wary of opting out. Municipalities in the state have until Dec. 31 to declare whether are not they are opting out of the state’s plans for placing dispensaries, as well as smoking lounges where consumption will be allowed on-site.