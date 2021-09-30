More effective efficiency

Martins Ferry officials are doing all they can to allay concerns about the quality of drinking water in the city. Members of Concerned Ohio River Residents have been visiting City Council and the Belmont County Board of Commissioners, seeking reassurance that the activities of Austin Master Services LLC are not endangering water sources or the health of the community. Austin Master is a waste remediation company situated along First Street in the Purple City near the Ohio River. According Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio Department of Health documents, the site is authorized to receive, store, process, treat and dispose of fracking waste, including “radioactive material.” This has some area residents alarmed.
Comments / 0