CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

More effective efficiency

Times-Leader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all seen how energy-efficient products claim that all we need to do is spend a little now “and it will pay for itself.”. The idea, of course, is a that one-time expense can, indeed, reduce expenses over the long term. But not everyone can afford that one-time expense. Fortunately,...

www.timesleaderonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

Efficiency improvements and renewables reduce emissions—but also trick people into using more energy

To curb the climate crisis, experts have stressed the importance of transforming our energy system, from making buildings and household products more energy efficient to moving toward renewable energy sources. But how those changes will interact with human energy use—and human nature—will also have an effect on their success. A recent study stresses the importance of how our behaviors and lifestyles can be unconsciously changed by sustainable innovations, to the point of potentially undermining them.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

Robotic Disassembly System Makes EV Battery Recycling Safer and More Efficient

Concept: Engineers at Tennessee’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory have created a robotic disassembly system for old electric car battery packs to recover and reuse essential parts safely and effectively while decreasing hazardous waste. The robots can speed up disassembly while also making the process safer for workers and increasing throughput.
ENGINEERING
chinookobserver.com

More renewable energy, less energy efficiency in new Northwest power plan

More renewable energy development and less room for energy conservation are two of the biggest changes in the draft of the new regional power plan. The Northwest Power Plan guides the electricity demand decisions of the Bonneville Power Administration over the next 20 years. 'A lot of things are changing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
texasborderbusiness.com

Avoiding an Energy Cold Crunch with More Efficient Cooling

Newswise — As temperatures soar, air conditioners switch on. Cooling takes lots of energy—which strains power grids and drives up emissions in countries still dependent on fossil fuels. Nearly 20% of electricity used worldwide is used for cooling buildings. Left unchecked, this number could triple by 2035. One solution: develop...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Vox

Why nuclear plants are shutting down

The infamous Indian Point nuclear plant, located roughly 30 miles north of Manhattan, shut down earlier this year. To many, the shutdown was a victory following decades of protests about safety and environmental concerns. Here’s the problem: When operating, Indian Point provided more electricity than is produced annually by all solar and wind in New York state.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Leland
The Independent

New Mexico governor thanks oil and gas, cheers hydrogen plan

New Mexico’s Democratic governor is seeking legislation to help jump-start hydrogen production from natural gas in her state, a process that generates harmful greenhouse gases but could one day be harnessed to provide environmental benefits.Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham outlined the effort briefly at a convention of oil executives Monday in a speech that acknowledged the state’s reliance on industry tax revenue while pledging to enforce pro-environment regulations.It’s the latest tightrope walk for the governor who has promised action on climate change while also working to shield the state’s oil and gas producers from a federal drilling moratorium on public...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Denver

Denver International Airport Begins Construction On Two New Solar Projects

DENVER (CBS4) – As part of their commitment to sustainability, Denver International Airport will build two new solar farms on airport property. Once finished, the output will match that of almost 6,000 homes in Denver. Construction on the first of two solar arrays is already underway. Operation is slated to begin sometime in the first quarter of 2022. At that time, construction will begin on the second array. Operation of that array will begin sometime in the third quarter of 2022. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) “DEN has long been at the forefront of developing on-airport solar projects, having installed its first solar array in 2008,”...
DENVER, CO
Sourcing Journal

SDG 13 Steps: How Denim Mills are Embracing Climate Action

Reducing fashion’s carbon footprint has never been more imperative. A recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change indicates that without immediate and widespread intervention in shrinking emissions, it will be impossible to keep global warming limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius. According to the United Nations, fashion is responsible for an estimated 2 to 8 percent of the world’s total carbon emissions. Companies in the private sector are taking action. Signatories of the U.N.’s Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, including Lenzing, have committed to a goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. In addition to signing on to the UNFCCC, Lenzing has...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#American Electric Power#Energy Consumption#Rebates#D Columbus#Ohioans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Times-Leader

Sky Oxygen welding operating in Martins Ferry

MARTINS FERRY — Welding supply company James C. Dawes was recently purchased by Sky Oxygen of Pennsylvania. According to an employee at the Martins Ferry store, the Dawes company’s owner retired and sold his business to Sky Oxygen, based in Carnegie, Pa. However, according to the Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative,...
MARTINS FERRY, OH
Times-Leader

Allow plant tour

Martins Ferry officials are doing all they can to allay concerns about the quality of drinking water in the city. Members of Concerned Ohio River Residents have been visiting City Council and the Belmont County Board of Commissioners, seeking reassurance that the activities of Austin Master Services LLC are not endangering water sources or the health of the community. Austin Master is a waste remediation company situated along First Street in the Purple City near the Ohio River. According Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio Department of Health documents, the site is authorized to receive, store, process, treat and dispose of fracking waste, including “radioactive material.” This has some area residents alarmed.
MARTINS FERRY, OH
Times-Leader

Raw water results released in Martins Ferry

MARTINS FERRY — Testing of Martins Ferry’s raw water shows a radium level below the drinking water limits set by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Mayor John Davies said. Raw water is water that has not yet been treated at the city’s water treatment plant. After the water is treated,...
MARTINS FERRY, OH
Times-Leader

Cadiz tables field agreement with school

CADIZ — The village again tabled signing an agreement to sell a portion of Mazeroski Field to the Harrison Hills City School District until a document is provided by the school board. Cadiz Village Council tabled the final reading of the ordinance for the fourth time during its Thursday evening...
CADIZ, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy