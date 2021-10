Tottenham Hotspur set to let go of Dele Alli next summer. According to Football Insider (h/t ESPN), Tottenham Hotspur are ready to let go of Dele Alli in the summer of 2022. The English midfielder has failed to impress in the last couple of seasons ever since Mauricio Pochettino left the club in November 2019. The North London outfit had signed the 25-year-old in 2015 from MK Dons under the stewardship of the Argentine.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO