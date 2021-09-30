CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

PASTOR'S PEN: The Great Divide

By Pastor Ron Witbeck
theintelligencer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you believe what is going on right in front of our eyes? We can see the division between fellow Americans, families, and friends. In many cases it has been created by fear as it has raised its ugly head. We hear about it daily!. It is being suggested that...

www.theintelligencer.com

Comments / 0

Related
clearwaterprogress.com

Pastor's Notes: Tears matter

A tear causeless does not come. There is always a cause, an emotion, a deep feeling, a deep love, a pain, a loss or a concern. Tears matter. They have purpose. They come from the deepest part of our heart and overflow out of our eyes and down our cheeks. They are salty. They are the beginnings of expression and healing. They have an anesthetic effect. Sometimes tears only leak internally. We have internal tearing, similar to internal bleeding and just as serious. Whether tears flow out our eyes or are puddled up in our heart, they matter. They are evidence. They are important. Sometimes, we have to stop and assess the what and why of our tears. Sometimes we don’t fully understand what is happing in us without a few moments of inspecting and processing. Take those moments and realize that those tears matter, they mean something.
RELIGION
lincolnjournalonline.com

The Pastor’s Corner

Rev. Bart Grey, Bethany and Pine Grove United Methodist Churches. James 1:22 It is so easy sometimes to find ourselves listening to speeches or lectures and find that we hear the words and ignore the content. Sadly, I find that this sounds a lot like church. In the Scripture reading, I think James feels the same way. James is warning against being a listless listener. Listless listeners are those who […]
RELIGION
firesideguard.com

Pastor’s Desk: Questions & answers

Brother Chris Herring, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Mexico Ward. There are times in our lives when questions concerning ourselves, family, friends or circumstances occur. Questions and their answers may be simple or complex. Some we can answer ourselves, and others we need divine help. Heavenly Father is...
MEXICO, MO
bluemountaineagle.com

Let the light in: Pastor Mike's Sermon Notes

Jesus said: “The eye is the lamp of the body. If your eyes are healthy, your whole body will be full of light. But if your eyes are unhealthy, your whole body will be full of darkness. If then the light within you is darkness, how great is that darkness!” (Matthew 6:23)
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
pontiacdailyleader.com

Pastoral Perspective: God's promises will be fulfilled

Walk with me down my memory lane. You are 7 years old and you are standing in the toy section of the small town, five-and-dime variety store. Can you picture it?. The town I grew up in had a five-and-dime store called, “Ben Franklin”. It was the coolest little store. Our bicycle gang would ride up to the Ben Franklin variety store once a week to get candy. We could also buy Nerf footballs there. That’s when kids could ride their bikes all over town all day and our parents let us.
PONTIAC, IL
THE DAILY STAR

Pastor's new pamphlet encourages vaccination

A Cooperstown pastor has written a handbook for congregations to use to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccination. The Rev. Dana Horrell, pastor of the Cooperstown United Methodist Church, wrote “Mobilize Vaccine Turnout: A Handbook for Congregations,” which was released Sept. 29 by The Parish Paper. Horrell is the co-editor of The Parish Paper, a monthly newsletter that provides research material for 6,500 congregations in the Northeast, Midwest and the upper plains, he said.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
The Independent

Christian nationalists like Madison Cawthorn invoke Biblical Jews to disguise their pure antisemitism

“Back in the Old Testament – look at David, look at Daniel, look at Esther, look at all of these people who influenced the governments of their day to uphold Christian principles,” North Carolina representative Madison Cawthorn declared in a campaign video posted on his Twitter account.It’s easy to laugh at the anachronistic confusion here. Even in the context of prefigurative theology which sees Christ foreshadowed in the Old Testament, it’s a big stretch to argue that Esther was lobbying her government on Christian principles 450 years before Christ was born.But Cawthorn’s hostility to chronology is less laughable when we...
RELIGION
firesideguard.com

Pastor’s Desk: Do not forget to give thanks

Rev. David Hartgrove, Crossroads Cathedral Assembly of God. As I was driving down Hwy 63 preparing to officiate at a memorial service at Jacksonville i was in prayer and thinking about life and death. A thought came to me and I felt as though God was saying to me “...
JACKSONVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Divide#Americans#Nation#Resurrection Life Church
theintelligencer.com

Doreen: The truth is under attack

On Sunday, ProLife Midland held the annual Life Chain event. Here’s hoping it accomplishes everything organizers were hoping for, including bringing attention to destruction of life that occurs every year in our nation. Some may think since the passage of Senate Bill 8, that pro-life Texans can let the foot...
SOCIETY
The Day

New London's Church of the City to welcome new pastor

New London — In the days and weeks after Hurricane Maria struck and devastated Puerto Rico in 2017, the Rev. Jesus Garcia did what he had been doing throughout his career with the church: he jumped in and provided whatever aid he could for his community. Carolina, Puerto Rico, was...
NEW LONDON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
theintelligencer.com

Community Spotlight: Writing your ancestors' stories

October is one of my favorite months because the weather is turning cooler, the humidity is reasonable, the trees are changing color, and it is a great time to visit cemeteries. Have you ever attended any of the “Cemetery Walks” where actors portray the lives of those buried at the...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
theintelligencer.com

Community still strong as Immanuel UCC celebrates 150 years

HAMEL —Immanuel United Church of Christ-Hamel is “looking to the future” as it celebrated 150 years in the community Sunday. “The church has been in and supported the Hamel community since its creation in 1871,” said Rev. Dana Schindler, who has been the pastor at Immanuel United Church of Christ since July 1, 2019.
HAMEL, IL
Indy100

TikToker challenges anti-vaxx neighbours who are flying Nazi flag to protest Covid vaccine

A woman was stunned while driving through her local area after she spotted her neighbors waving a Nazi flag on the street in an apparent protest against the Covid-19 vaccine. Kelley Mills (@imnotcryingshutup) was disgusted at the scene she was witnessing and began filming it from the inside of her car, and can be heard saying: “This is not happening in my neighborhood, no!”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Winchester Star

Local author pens third children's book

WINCHESTER — Drawing inspiration from two miniature horses on her farm in Frederick County, local author Rebecca Lillis has penned her third book. “The Little White Horse That Wanted to Be Brown” discusses friendship and the simple truth that “we don’t have to look like one another to be friends,” Lillis said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
pontiacdailyleader.com

Pastor's Corner: James tells it like it is

Hello! It’s good to be with you again for the September series on James. James is a book of instruction on how to live a Christian life. In the first four chapters, we discussed looking at trials as Joy, not allowing our anger to take root in our hearts, watching what we say to each other, not showing partiality, but treating everyone as a Child of God, the power the tongue has in either blessing people or cursing people and how our behavior affects not only ourselves but others.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy