Uvalde, TX

Pink out for the Uvalde Police Department

By Viewpoint/Editorial
The Uvalde Leader-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUvalde Police Department Chief Daniel Rodriguez (front) and members of the department sport pink police badges while posing on the stairs at Uvalde Memorial Park. Pictured are (left to right, front to back) UPD officers Hoshi Segura, Ruben Hernandez, Jessica Zamora, Ronald Rodriguez, Sky Lynn Cisnero, Javier Martinez, Julian Arredondo, Russell Lualemaga, Jose Rodriguez, fire marshal Juan Hernandez, Donald Page, Jesus Mendoza, Randy Hill, Eddie Canales and Louis Landry. UPD officers will wear the pink badges throughout the month of October to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

