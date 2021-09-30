New COVID-19 death makes 11 for September

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 196 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 166 are confirmed cases and 30 are probable cases. The 17 new deaths happened from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3. Two of them were in the 25-49 age group, six were in the 50-64 group and nine were 65 years or older. There have been 8,274 total hospitalizations and 122,693 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,190. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO