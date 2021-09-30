CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New COVID-19 death makes 11 for September

By Viewpoint/Editorial
The Uvalde Leader-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActive cases are beginning to decrease again, but overall numbers still rising daily. While active cases of COVID-19 dropped by more than 100 since last week, the county has now logged 11 deaths attributed to coronavirus complications in September alone. The county positivity rate, as reported by health official Dr....

