Solon, OH

Commentary - Redistricting fiasco

By Julie Hullett Follow Julie Hullett
 6 days ago

Is there a path to securing fair legislative representation for citizens in Ohio?. Statewide redistricting maps are drawn after the official U.S. Census is complete and are generally in effect for the next decade. But that’s not what happened in this state. The Ohio Redistricting Commission recently approved four-year maps, not 10-year maps. The 5-2 vote was along party lines with the Democrats on the commission in the minority. Ohio law states that if the commission unanimously approves maps, they are in place until the next census is complete. A simple majority vote, however, means the maps only are good for four years, at which time they must be redrawn.

