Guest Column - Religion plays important role in public life

The right to worship and believe as one chooses has deep roots in American history and continues to benefit society today. In the winter of 1620, my ancestors, Peter and Martha Browne, set foot on American soil after a long and treacherous journey aboard the Mayflower. They had sacrificed everything to make the trip to this new land, taking only a few possessions with them. However, the sacrifice, in their minds, was worth it. For many years before the boarding of the Mayflower, the king of England did not grant religious freedom: executing, imprisoning and persecuting those that did not belong to the Church of England. My ancestors and many other pilgrims fled to the New World in quest of a place where they could worship as they pleased.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 14 DAYS AGO