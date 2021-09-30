CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
eFootball 2022 Is Offering Free Bonus Items Exclusively For PS Plus Members

By Michael Harradence
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PlayStation Store has revealed that PS Plus members can claim free exclusive bonus items for eFootball 2022 on PS5. You can claim them here. While the game itself is obviously free-to-play and therefore doesn’t cost a penny to download, these items are only available for PS Plus members. We don’t actually know what they are at this point, although smart money says they’ll be in-game cosmetics or something along those lines.

