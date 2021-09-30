UPDATE: Nintendo and Zynga shut down 4K Nintendo Switch dev kit reports
Nintendo has taken a fairly extraordinary step of publicly denying reports that 4K Nintendo Switch dev kits have been distributed to developers. Reporting from Bloomberg suggested that a 4K development kit for the Nintendo Switch was in the hands of at least 11 game companies, per employees from those studios. This included large publishers, small studios, and most notably, Zynga Inc., who has never released a console game in the past. This furthers their consistent reporting that a more powerful iteration of the Nintendo Switch is planned for sometime soon.www.thesixthaxis.com
