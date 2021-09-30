CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

UPDATE: Nintendo and Zynga shut down 4K Nintendo Switch dev kit reports

By Stefan L
TheSixthAxis
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has taken a fairly extraordinary step of publicly denying reports that 4K Nintendo Switch dev kits have been distributed to developers. Reporting from Bloomberg suggested that a 4K development kit for the Nintendo Switch was in the hands of at least 11 game companies, per employees from those studios. This included large publishers, small studios, and most notably, Zynga Inc., who has never released a console game in the past. This furthers their consistent reporting that a more powerful iteration of the Nintendo Switch is planned for sometime soon.

www.thesixthaxis.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Kakarot for Nintendo Switch

RPG fans can see the story of Goku and other Z warriors in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot* will also be available on Nintendo Switch soon. The time has come this week on September 24. Bandai Namco has already published the launch trailer. The “new” features are the DLC content. The...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.biz

Nintendo introduces additional tier to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has revealed a new tier to its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. Revealed during Nintendo Direct, the new membership plan will provide subscribers access to titles from the Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive, in addition to the already playable NES and SNES titles. Titled Nintendo Switch Online +...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Voice of Cards Demo Out Today on Nintendo Switch (Update)

A new trailer for Yoko Taro’s table-top RPG Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars was shown during today’s Nintendo Direct Stream, with the title set to release on October 28, 2021. Additionally, it was announced that a Voice of Cards demo will be available to download on the Nintendo Switch via an eShop download on September 23, 2021. Update: The PS4 and PC Voice of Cards demo versions are also available.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dev#New Nintendo#Nintendo And Zynga#K Nintendo Switch#Bloomberg#The Nintendo Switch#Zynga Inc#A Nintendo Switch#Oled Model
godisageek.com

RiMS Racing | Nintendo Switch review

I recently looked at RiMS Racing on the PS4, and while far from perfect, it delivered a fine, hardcore bike simulator that oozed appeal for proper motorcycle aficionados. It was always going to be a struggle to make a title that already looked a tad wobbly on a more powerful machine work on the underpowered Switch. Unfortunately, my concerns going into the port were justified.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Hands on: Nintendo Switch OLED review

Nintendo Switch OLED is the console upgrade that pleases more than it wows. Its 7-inch screen is larger than the original Switch and the OLED technology behind it boosts the contrast ratio for anyone who plays the console in handheld or tabletop mode. Perks like a wider, more reliable rear kickstand, double the internal storage and Ethernet support from the TV dock make it a stepping stone to play Nintendo games on the go. Just don’t call it a Nintendo Switch Pro.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Nintendo Minute unboxes the Nintendo Switch OLED Model

We’re less than two weeks away from the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model (and Metroid Dread)! Some outlets have been able to try out this new version of the Nintendo Switch for themselves, yet we haven’t had an official unboxing. Nintendo of America’s weekly Nintendo Minute show (which is never a minute) is ready to fill that void today, with Kit and Krysta unboxing the White version. Check out the new packaging, White Joy-Cons, the newly redesigned dock, and more!
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

4K Switch reportedly existed and devs were making games for it

Nintendo was reportedly working on a 4K Switch, but changed plans after it already provided dev kits to various studios. This information comes from Bloomberg, which was the first to report on the development of a 4K-enabled Nintendo Switch Pro back in March. The console was reportedly planned for release this year and would've sported an Nvidia chip that would support 4K resolution with the console docked. What we got instead, of course, was the Nintendo Switch OLED, which has the same guts as the original Switch but displays games through a better screen.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
The Verge

Nintendo categorically denies that a 4K Switch Pro is in development

It is rare for a big company to come out and categorically deny an entire report, but that’s what Nintendo just did — the Japanese corporate entity issued a press release insisting Bloomberg’s seeming revelation that Nintendo was pushing developers to build 4K-resolution games for an upcoming but potentially canceled “Switch Pro” handheld was entirely incorrect.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Bloomberg Reports 11 Studios Have a 4K Dev Kit for the Switch - News

Nintendo next week will release the Nintendo Switch OLED Model. It does not support 4K resolution, which is something people were expecting before it was officially announced. In a new Bloomberg report, employees at 11 video game studios said their teams have a 4K development kit for the Switch. The companies range from large publishers to small studios, and at least one of them has never made a console before, Zynga.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Nintendo denies claims that a 4K-enabled Switch Pro is planned

After Bloomberg claimed that certain companies have software toolkits provided by Nintendo, offering support for 4K graphics, the games giant has been quick to deny any reports that a supposed Switch Pro is in the works. The Bloomberg report claimed that at least 11 companies, including Zynga, were in possession...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Switch 4K May Never Happen; Confusion Surrounding Nintendo

According to Bloomberg, some studios have received Switch devkits from Nintendo, which support 4K resolution. The company denies these claims. Rumors about Nintendo Switch Pro have been making rounds on the web for a long time. This console was allegedly able to support 4K resolution, which aroused the interest of many players. Ultimately, all leaks, although they came from reliable sources, turned out to be false. The console saw the light of day as OLED version, whose main advantage is a better quality screen.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Phantom Galaxies is an online, open world mech title coming to PC and consoles

Phantom Galaxies has been announced by Blowfish Studios and Animoca Brands, and it is coming to PC and consoles in 2022. The developers have stated that Phantom Galaxies will be based upon blockchain tech and have NFTs, so players are able to own the digital rights to the assets in the game. The story of the game has players enlist in the Ranger Squadron to fight off an alien threat, the Sha’Har, who are intent on wiping out humans are humanity desecrated their tomb worlds. There will be different mech types including the Lancer, which is best for stealth and agility, the melee based Breacher, the artilerry based Buster, and Assault mech.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

PlayStation Studios expands a bit more as Firesprite acquires Fabrik Games

Sony’s PlayStation Studios has got that little bit bigger, but in a slightly unusual way. Instead of acquiring a new studio to sit alongside the likes of Naughty Dog and Insomniac, it’s actually their latest acquisition, Firesprite, that has snapped up another studio, the Manchester-based Fabrik Games. Fabrik Games was...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Rumor: Multiple studios in possession of 4K dev kit for Switch

Update: Nintendo has issued a statement about Bloomberg’s report. Read the company’s response below. A news report on Sept. 30, 2021(JST) falsely claims that Nintendo is supplying tools to drive game development for a Nintendo Switch with 4K support. To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to clarify that this report is not true.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy