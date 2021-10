FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls soccer team battled to a 2-2 tie with the Timberwolves of Walpole High on Thursday. The Flyers were down 0-2 in the second half when Allie Jones took a a direct kick at the top of the box making the Walpole goalie dive low and wide. Sophia Wendt got her foot on the deflection to make it 2-1 Walpole.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO