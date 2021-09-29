CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Rolls-Royce Finally Announces Its First Electric Car: Spectre

By Alex Lauer
MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spectre we’re talking about today doesn’t have anything to do with James Bond, but it does involve another historic British property: Rolls-Royce. The luxury automaker announced on Wednesday that it’s finally getting into the EV arena. Its first fully electric vehicle will be called Spectre, it will begin on-road testing soon and it will be available near the end of 2023. While this is a significant development for a company known as much for its stupendous internal combustion engines as its so-called “magic carpet ride,” the more consequential announcement is that the company plans to exclusively sell electric vehicles by 2030.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Piëch’s New 603 HP GT Brings Classic Sports Car Looks to the Electric Age

How do you stand out among an ever-expanding crowd of electric vehicles? Build a luxurious battery-powered grand tourer, of course. At least that’s what Piëch, a budding Swiss marque founded in 2017, has done with its newest car, a GT that’s quite unlike anything currently up for grabs. The sleek four-wheeler, known simply as the Piëch GT, has a timeless design that stands in opposition to disruptive EVs like, say, the Cybertruck. The automaker’s designers spoke to car enthusiasts about what was missing on the market and designed a “modern classic” free of any fleeting fashion trends. Indeed, the two-door has everything...
CARS
Robb Report

First Ride: Why the 2022 Zero FXE Electric Motorcycle May Be the Coolest Way to Commute

If you’re not careful, the march of time can trample you pretty quickly. One day you’re stuck in gridlock and crying into your coffee, the next you’re navigating a pandemic-controlled commute where traffic is overloading computer servers more than physical roads. Though we now live in a world somewhat unrecognizable from a couple of years ago, daily driving is far from extinct. But that doesn’t mean you have to settle for your tear-flavored coffee crawl. There now exists a handy two-wheeled tool that not only makes journeys fun, but can also help you become more eco-friendly and fashion-forward. Meet the...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Rolls Royce Motor Cars#British#Ev
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Launches New Electric Scooter

Toyota is making big technological strides on its home turf, with its fleet of self-driving taxis getting ready to take to the streets of major Japanese cities. The car manufacturing giant, which is pushing for a smarter and greener future, has just announced its next big move in the world of personal transportation, and it's called the C+walk. The company describes it as a "new form of walking-area mobility."
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla Roadster, the fastest car in the world, designed to even float in the air

Tesla has been a totally disruptive company from its very beginnings, which precisely started with the production of the first generation of the Roadster, when they developed it back in 2006. After that came an incredible series of milestones and achievements in the electric vehicle sector, which also expanded to other areas.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Here’s Why the Rolls-Royce Spectre is a Two-Door Coupe

Rolls-Royce recently announced its first-ever all-electric car — the Spectre. Not only is it an awesome name but it’s an incredibly exciting car. Built on the brand’s new Architecture of Luxury chassis, the Rolls-Royce Spectre will an the an electric two-door GT car with styling similar to its previous Wraith. But why a two-door GT car and not something more opulent? It’s all about emotion.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Flight Global.com

Rolls-Royce to broaden its presence with electrics nous

Rolls-Royce will in the coming weeks attempt to set a speed record for electric aircraft with a battery-powered single-seat racing aircraft, concluding a three-year project to create capabilities and momentum for electric propulsion at the UK engine maker. Under the ACCEL programme – short for “Accelerating the Electrification of Flight”...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Rolls-Royce Electric Aircraft Exceeds 200 mph During First Flight

BOSCOMBE DOWN, England–Rolls-Royce’s Spirit of Innovation electric aircraft came close to exceeding the speed record for electric aircraft on its first flight, company officials say. The highly modified Sharp Nemesis NXT racing aircraft reached nearly 210 mph on its first flight on Sept. 15, a... Subscription Required. Rolls-Royce Electric Aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RideApart

Volcon Is Now Shipping Its Grunt Electric Bikes To Customers

Remember the Volcon Grunt? It’s the all-terrain electric motorbike that American electric off-road vehicle startup Volcon announced was on its way in the back half of 2020. At the time, the company said it had a trio of things planned: First the Grunt, then the Stag and Beast side-by-side UTV models in 2022 and 2023.
CARS
mitechnews.com

48-Volt Quant Gets 600 Miles On A Tank Of “Salt Water

DETRIT – There is another energy storage system for electric vehicles starting to gain traction: The redox (reduction–oxidation) flow battery that gets 600 miles on a tank of salt water. Flow batteries differ from conventional batteries in that their active material is in the form of two redox-couple solutions that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Robb Report

This New 18-Foot All-Electric Day Boat Offers Speedy, Emissions-Free Cruising With Plenty of Style

Magonis says it was born out of a passion for cruising and a commitment to sustainability. It makes sense, then, that the fledgling shipyard’s first model is an electric dayboat designed for zippy joyrides sans noise and emissions. Meet the Wave e-550, a stylish new 18-footer crafted by one of the marine world’s newest names. Magonis, which was established in 2017, has its headquarters in Barcelona, Spain, and production facilities in Sabaudia, Italy. As such, this inaugural design aims to blend Catalan creativity and exuberance with Italian taste and savoir-faire. With a beam of 6.5 feet, the Wave e-550 is small but...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Semiconductor shortage pushes new car sales to lowest September this century

Last month was the worst September in more than two decades for the UK’s new car sellers as a global shortage of semiconductors pushed down supplies.New figures show that just 215,312 cars were registered in September. It is more than a third less than the same month last year, which was already low because of the pandemic.It is the weakest September since 1998, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which compiles the data.“This is a desperately disappointing September and further evidence of the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic on the sector,” said SMMT chief executive...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy