CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Sora Enables Shipping While Keeping Your Address Private

By Sora
Hackernoon
Hackernoon
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Data privacy has garnered more interest than ever in the public consciousness over the past few years. Pew states that “a majority of Americans report being concerned about the way their data is being used by companies (79%)… 70% of Americans say their personal data is less secure than it was five years ago. To date, to date, there has not been any effective tool for privacy-preserving mail apps such as Signal for messaging. Apple’s new feature called App Tracking Transparency allows users to opt-out of being tracked by particular apps when using other apps on their phone.

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Firefox Focus wants to help keep your web searches private

After giving Firefox a complete redesign earlier this year, Mozilla is now overhauling its mobile apps with new features designed to keep users' web searches private and their online accounts secure. Since its launch back in 2015, Firefox Focus has made it simple for mobile users to do a super...
TECHNOLOGY
westcentralsbest.com

Could this app track COVID while keeping your information private? LSU researchers say so.

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU researchers have created a cellphone app to track the coronavirus and alert people who might have been exposed to COVID. The GeauxTrace app uses the signal strength from Bluetooth software, which is common on most cellphones, computers and other devices, to assess the distance between cellphones. Users who were in the vicinity of someone who recently tested positive for COVID are informed of the possible exposure.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sora#Personal Data#Shipping#Americans#Signal
reviewofoptometry.com

Keep Your Distance, Get Your Data

An auto phoropter called the Vision-S 700 refraction station, recently launched by Essilor Instruments, allows for remotely controlled—and hence COVID-safe—testing, requiring no physical contact between you and the patient from start to finish, says the company. Like the company’s Vision-R 700 manual phoropter, this new device also uses a unique...
ELECTRONICS
CoinTelegraph

Panther and Elrond partner to enable private DeFi and interchain swaps

Midtown, Gibraltar: Panther Protocol, which is building scalable private infrastructure for the internet of blockchains, and Elrond, the internet-scale blockchain designed to bring a 1000x improvement in throughput and execution speed over existing decentralized networks, are proud to announce a new partnership that aims to bring interoperable privacy and compliance-friendly selective disclosure mechanisms to the Elrond Network.
TECHNOLOGY
deseret.com

New email features that can help keep info private and organized

Many of us may not think too much about how our email services work. It’s easy to overlook such a utilitarian feature that helps us communicate, receive promotional offers and sign up to get information from companies and organizations. But these new offerings from a few popular email providers may...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
CIO

Enabling the Right Cloud Choices for Your Business

As human beings, we are confronted with countless choices almost every day. Certain choices that we make have minimal consequences in our life while some others may have a significant impact. There is a quote on similar lines, which I found interesting, 'The future you create depends upon the choices you make and the actions you take today.' Have you ever thought about this in the context of the cloud world? If not, this is the right time, because the cloud world brings countless options before you, which can be confusing at times.
ECONOMY
9to5Mac

iPhone: How to enable and disable iCloud Private Relay in iOS 15

One of the new security features arriving with iOS 15 brings a new level of privacy to web browsing beyond what VPNs offer. But while the feature boasts total encryption, there is a potential downside with keeping it enabled. Here’s how to turn on/off iCloud Private Relay on iPhone and iPad in iOS 15.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

iCloud Private Relay flaw leaks users' IP addresses

A flaw discovered in Apple's new iCloud Private Relay defeats the feature's raison d'etre by exposing a user's IP address when certain conditions are met. As detailed by researcher and developer Sergey Mostsevenko in a blog post this week, a flaw in Private Relay's handling of WebRTC can "leak" a user's real IP address. A proof on concept is available on the FingerprintJS website.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How to Keep Your Crypto Safe

Keeping your crypto safe is very important as there are plenty of risks including hackers, scammers, and human error. To keep your crypto safe use a trusted device and network, antivirus software, a good VPN, Brave browser, paper wallet, two factor authentication, Yubikey, hardware wallet and a bit of common sense :-)
NFL
komando.com

How to keep what you do online private with just one click

Privacy is both pinnacle and pivotal in today’s online world. Without it, we are exposed to all kinds of snooping and malicious threats. The truth is, you never know who may be keeping virtual tabs on you. Whether it’s a hacker or scammer in the mall, a persistent three-letter government agency or even your creepy neighbor, you need to secure your web browsing. You need to protect your privacy with help from our sponsor, ExpressVPN.
INTERNET
WHNT-TV

Protecting your phone and private information

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Your cell phone, arguably your most prized possession, is also increasingly valuable to scammers. A new type of hack is putting your personal information more at risk than ever because you don’t even need to click anything to fall victim. Depending on whether you have an...
CELL PHONES
Hackernoon

How does Hashgraph Work? A Simple Guide for Beginners!

Hashgraph or Hedera Hashgraph is a consensus algorithm that works on gossip about gossip and virtual voting protocol to achieve blazing speed and secured transactions. Hashgraph technology is said to be better than blockchain technology, as it can carry 250,000 transactions per second. It verifies over a million signatures per second, and for this reason, it is predicted that it would evolve as a new generation of blockchain. Some anticipate that it may overtake the existence of blockchain, but it is still in the discussion whether it is better than Bitcoin.
COMPUTERS
Hackernoon

The Ultimate Guide to Web 3.0 - The History and Future of the Web

Web 3.0 is the next step in the web's growth, and it aims to make the internet more intelligent. Semantic Web allows computers to comprehend material in the same way that people do. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning enable computers to understand data. Web 3's network is decentralized, meaning it is not controlled by a single organization, and the decentralized applications (apps) created on top of it are open. These networks self-organize and don't have a single point of failure.
INTERNET
Hackernoon

How to Create a Cold Storage Crypto Wallet with a USB Memory Stick

Cryptocurrency is not a phenomenon that is stored like physical money. The amount transferred from one account to the other account is recorded in the data structure. For this reason, crypto money cannot be stored in any hardware. The entire blockchain can be downloaded to disk by downloading the bitcoin core for bitcoin core. This is the safest method, but as of August 4, 2021, the chain size is 349.3 GB. The tails operating system is configured to be more of a portable system. The system can be "persistent" so that the files can be saved to the USB memory.
COMPUTERS
Hackernoon

Cutting Out the Middleman: How the Blockchain is Disrupting the Way We Connect With Businesses

There is a growing sense that businesses built upon the blockchain are waiting in the wings to steal their crowns. These Web3 products, platforms and technologies offer unparalleled levels of transparency and security, while allowing direct trade between individuals, companies and service providers. Could this signal the end of the middlemen? Could the blockchain revolution be the beginning of the future of the P2P revolution? We ask: What do you think? Share your thoughts? Share it with us at iReport.com.
TECHNOLOGY
Hackernoon

Distributed Ledgers: The Next Logical Step

Roman Nguyen from RSquad, one of the developers of the Free TON blockchain ecosystem, talks about how modern blockchains approach the problem of data storage in decentralized systems. FreeTON offers an elegant solution to this problem, he says. The data structure itself has existed since time immemorial and has been used successfully in both centralized and decentralized systems, including blockchains. In FreeTON's different approach is a hash of the public key (can be taken as part of the code of the smart contract) and the address itself, the address of the key is calculated from the same code of initial data.
COMPUTERS
Hackernoon

Hackernoon

Edwards, CO
55
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Tech

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy