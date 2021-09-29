CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do you have lawyers in the Bronx?

At work I submitted A religious exemption letter along with required forms. My supervisor misinformed me and gave me in adequate information which led to me taking the vaccination. I’d like to know if my supervisor can be held accountable for misinforming me. Labor relations has reported him and I’d like to know if I have a case.

Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Family Says ‘Communistic California’ Forcing Them To Leave State

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento couple is leaving the state because they claim they’re fed up with California in more ways than one. There is no question why Trever Huft and his girlfriend are packing their bags and leaving California. The Natomas residents are sending one last message before they drive to the Lone Star State. Huft wrote on the back of his pick-up truck “Leaving communistic California!” Trever Huft “I feel like that really sums it up: you do what you are told,” he explained. ”The deciding factor for me is when they required my girlfriend to get a vaccination just to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
98.3 The KEY

5 Tips On How To Avoid Washington’s Plastic Bag Ban [LIST]

It's here and it's frustrating. Washington State's new plastic bag ban has got us all ripping our hair out. I was at Yoke's in Kennewick yesterday with my newly bought environmentally safe shopping bags. I bought each bag for $1.99 and plan to use them to avoid the 8 cent tax on using a single-use plastic bag at the checkout stand.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

‘There Have Been Threats Against Me’: Attorney General Merrick Garland Orders FBI Protection For School Employees & Teachers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday, Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the FBI to help protect school employees and teachers across the nation following an uptick in violence and threats against them. Garland directed the FBI and other agencies to discuss strategies for addressing this disturbing trend. “There have been threats against me,” said Cindy Sexton, Teachers Association of Baltimore County. Cindy Sexton is the President of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County and for the first time in over 20 years of teaching, she’s receiving threats. “I got an email that threatened real violence, uh those were the words, real violence,” Sexton said. She said the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
KTLA

California ends mandatory minimum drug sentence rules under bill signed by Gov. Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ended mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug crimes in the nation’s most populous state on Tuesday, giving judges more discretion to impose alternative sentences. The mandatory sentencing law Newsom signed Tuesday grew out of what Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco called a failed war on drugs that disproportionately incarcerated […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
L.A. Weekly

New California Law Allows Members Of Police ‘Gangs’ To Be Terminated

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law targeting gangs and cliques that form within law enforcement departments. The bill states that law enforcement gangs had been “identified” leading up to this bill and individuals within those groups may now be disciplined or even terminated. “Law enforcement gangs have been identified within...
LOS ANGELES, CA

