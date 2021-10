LOS ANGELES (CBSA) — Medical facilities are taking a hard line with employees who have not yet been vaccinated, even going so far as to escort them from the building if they try to go to work unvaccinated. (credit: Twitter/SamBraslow) Dr. Christopher Rake, an anesthesiologist with UCLA, learned this firsthand when he tried to go to work on Monday – even though he has not been vaccinated. He was escorted from UCLA Medical Plaza in Westwood by three people. In a video he recorded himself as he was being escorted from the facility, Rake tried to question the men walking him out. “This is...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO