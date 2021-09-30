Artist Wangari Mathenge invites you to step inside a life-sized 1970s living room

Anyone who has visited a house (or hall) of mirrors before will know just how disorienting the experience can be. To summarize, you have to make your way from one end of a mirror-filled room to the other without accidentally banging your head on the wall. It can be a tad confusing but if you look at the floor or ceiling, you’re sure to get your bearings and find your way out.

