Artist Wangari Mathenge invites you to step inside a life-sized 1970s living room

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the heart of You Are Here at London's Pippy Houldsworth Gallery, Mathenge will recreate a life-sized family living space from the 1970s, filling the room with retro furniture, books, and music. The installation will draw on the years Mathenge spent in London – where she moved at just eight weeks old, living in Hampstead Garden Suburb while her father worked on assignment to the Commonwealth Secretariat.

