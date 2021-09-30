A nanounit strategy reverses immune suppression of exosomal PD-L1 and is associated with enhanced ferroptosis
In addition to increasing the expression of programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), tumor cells can also secrete exosomal PD-L1 to suppress T cell activity. Emerging evidence has revealed that exosomal PD-L1 resists immune checkpoint blockade, and may contribute to resistance to therapy. In this scenario, suppressing the secretion of tumor-derived exosomes may aid therapy. Here, we develop an assembly of exosome inhibitor (GW4869) and ferroptosis inducer (Fe3+) via amphiphilic hyaluronic acid. Cooperation between the two active components in the constructed nanounit induces an anti-tumor immunoresponse to B16F10 melanoma cells and stimulates cytotoxic T lymphocytes and immunological memory. The nanounit enhances the response to PD-L1 checkpoint blockade and may represent a therapeutic strategy for enhancing the response to this therapy.www.nature.com
Comments / 0