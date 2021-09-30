CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A nanounit strategy reverses immune suppression of exosomal PD-L1 and is associated with enhanced ferroptosis

By Guohao Wang
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to increasing the expression of programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), tumor cells can also secrete exosomal PD-L1 to suppress T cell activity. Emerging evidence has revealed that exosomal PD-L1 resists immune checkpoint blockade, and may contribute to resistance to therapy. In this scenario, suppressing the secretion of tumor-derived exosomes may aid therapy. Here, we develop an assembly of exosome inhibitor (GW4869) and ferroptosis inducer (Fe3+) via amphiphilic hyaluronic acid. Cooperation between the two active components in the constructed nanounit induces an anti-tumor immunoresponse to B16F10 melanoma cells and stimulates cytotoxic T lymphocytes and immunological memory. The nanounit enhances the response to PD-L1 checkpoint blockade and may represent a therapeutic strategy for enhancing the response to this therapy.

themountvernongrapevine.com

Researchers Use Exosome-Based Strategy to Block HIV in Mice

NIH-funded study finds reduced levels of HIV in bone marrow, spleen, and brain after therapy. In a new study(link is external) supported by the National Institutes of Health, researchers used exosomes, tiny nanoparticles capable of being taken up by cells, to deliver novel protein into the cells of mice infected with HIV. The protein attached to HIVs’ genetic material and prevented it from replicating, resulting in reduced levels of HIV in the bone marrow, spleen, and brain. The study, funded by NIH’s National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) and published in Nature Communications, paves the way for the development of novel delivery systems for suppressing HIV.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Oncolytic adenoviruses synergistically enhance anti-PD-L1 and anti-CTLA-4 immunotherapy by modulating the tumour microenvironment in a 4T1 orthotopic mouse model

Effective therapeutic strategies for triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) are still lacking. Clinical data suggest that a large number of TNBC patients cannot benefit from single immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) treatment due to the immunosuppressive tumour microenvironment (TME). Therefore, combination immunotherapy is an alternative approach to overcome this limitation. In this article, we combined two kinds of oncolytic adenoviruses with ICIs to treat TNBC in an orthotopic mouse model. Histopathological analysis and immunohistochemistry as well as multiplex immunofluorescence were used to analyse the TME. The immunophenotype of the peripheral blood and spleen was detected by using flow cytometry. Oncolytic adenovirus-mediated immune activity in a coculture system of lytic supernatant and splenocytes supported the study of the mechanism of combination therapy in vitro. Our results showed that the combination of oncolytic adenoviruses with anti-programmed cell death-ligand 1 (anti-PD-L1) and anti-cytotoxic T lymphocyte-associated antigen-4 (anti-CTLA-4) (aPC) can significantly inhibit tumour growth and prolong survival in a TNBC model. The combination therapy synergistically enhanced the antitumour effect by recruiting CD8+ T and T memory cells, reducing the number of regulatory T cells and tumour-associated macrophages, and promoting the polarization of macrophages from the M2 to the M1 phenotype to regulate the TME. The rAd.GM regimen performed better than the rAd.Null treatment. Furthermore, aPC efficiently blocked oncolytic virus-induced upregulation of PD-L1 and CTLA-4. These findings indicate that oncolytic adenoviruses can reprogramme the immunosuppressive TME, while ICIs can prevent immune escape after oncolytic virus therapy by reducing the expression of immune checkpoint molecules. Our results provide a mutually reinforcing strategy for clinical combination immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Agreement between commercially available ELISA and in-house Luminex SARS-CoV-2 antibody immunoassays

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98296-y, published online 23 September 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. “This study was partially funded by the KidsCorona Child and Mother COVID-19 OpenData and Biobank Initiative from Hospital Sant Joan de Déu (Stavros...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

TCF4 enhances hepatic metastasis of colorectal cancer by regulating tumor-associated macrophage via CCL2/CCR2 signaling

Colorectal cancer (CRC) liver metastasis is a significant clinical problem for which better therapies are urgently needed. Tumor-associated macrophage, a major cell population in the tumor microenvironment, is a known contributor to primary cancer progression and cancer metastasis. Here, we found TAM recruitment and M2 polarization were increased in the hepatic metastatic lesion compared with the primary site of human CRC tissues. Moreover, Pearson correlation analysis showed that TAM recruitment and polarization were closely correlated with the elevated TCF4 expression in the metastatic site. To investigate the role of TCF4 in CRC liver metastasis, we generated a syngeneic mouse model using MC38 cells splenic injection. Results from in vivo experiments and mouse models revealed that TCF4 deficiency in MC38 cells does not affect their proliferation and invasion; however, it reduces TAM infiltration and M2 polarization in the metastasis site. Further studies indicated that these effects are mediated by the TCF4 regulated CCL2 and CCR2 expression. TCF4 or CCL2 silencing in the tumor cells prevent CRC liver metastasis in the mouse model. Altogether, these findings suggest that the TCF4-CCL2-CCR2 axis plays an essential role in CRC liver metastasis by enhancing TAMs recruitment and M2 polarization.
CANCER
Subtypes of schizophrenia identified by multi-omic measures associated with dysregulated immune function

Epigenetic modifications are plausible molecular sources of phenotypic heterogeneity across schizophrenia patients. The current study investigated biological heterogeneity in schizophrenia using peripheral epigenetic profiles to delineate illness subtypes independent of their phenomenological manifestations. We applied epigenome-wide profiling with a DNA methylation array from blood samples of 63 schizophrenia patients and 59 healthy controls. Non-negative matrix factorization (NMF) and k-means clustering were performed to identify DNA methylation-related patient subtypes. The validity of the partition was tested by assessing the profile of the T cell receptor (TCR) repertoires. The uniqueness of the identified subtypes in relation to brain structural and clinical measures were evaluated. Two distinct patterns of DNA methylation profiles were identified in patients. One subtype (60.3% of patients) showed relatively limited changes in methylation levels and cell composition compared to controls, while a second subtype (39.7% of patients) exhibited widespread methylation level alterations among genes enriched in immune cell activity, as well as a higher proportion of neutrophils and lower proportion of lymphocytes. Differentiation of the two patient subtypes was validated by TCR repertoires, which paralleled the partition based on DNA methylation profiles. The subtype with widespread methylation modifications had higher symptom severity, performed worse on cognitive measures, and displayed greater reductions in fractional anisotropy of white matter tracts and evidence of gray matter thickening compared to the other subtype. Identification of a distinct subtype of schizophrenia with unique molecular, cerebral, and clinical features provide a novel parcellation of the schizophrenia syndrome with potential to guide development of individualized therapeutics.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Biomarkers of response to checkpoint inhibitors beyond PD-L1 in lung cancer

Immunotherapy, including use of checkpoint inhibitors against PD-1, PD-L1, and CTLA-4, forms the backbone of oncologic management for the majority of non-small cell lung carcinoma patients. However, response to these therapies varies widely, from patients who have complete resolution of metastatic disease and long-term remission, to those who rapidly progress and succumb to their cancer despite use of the newest checkpoint inhibitors. While PD-L1 protein expression by immunohistochemistry serves as the principle predictive biomarker for immunotherapy response, neither the sensitivity nor the specificity of this approach is optimal, and clinical PD-L1 testing is plagued by concerns around result reproducibility and confusion born from the proliferation of different companion diagnostic assays. At the same time, insights into tumor and host immune-specific factors that inform both prognosis and response prediction are beginning to define better immunotherapy biomarkers. Beyond immune checkpoint expression status, common themes in analyses of immunotherapy response prediction include cancer neoantigen production, the state of the antigen presentation pathway in both tumor and antigen presenting cells, the admixture of effector and suppressor immune cells in the tumor microenvironment, and the genomic drivers and comutations that can influence the all of these variables. This review will address the state of PD-L1 testing in lung cancer, the role for tumor mutation burden as a predictive biomarker, the evolving status of human leukocyte antigen/major histocompatibility complex expression as a marker of antigen presentation, approaches to tumor immune cell quantitation including by multiplex immunofluorescence, and the importance of tumor genomic profiling to ascertain oncogenic driver (EGFR, ALK, KRAS, MET, etc.) and co-mutation (STK11, KEAP1, SMARCA4) status.
CANCER
Nature.com

NUPR1 inhibitor ZZW-115 induces ferroptosis in a mitochondria-dependent manner

Ferroptosis is an iron-dependent cell death characterized by the accumulation of hydroperoxided phospholipids. Here, we report that the NUPR1 inhibitor ZZW-115 induces ROS accumulation followed by a ferroptotic cell death, which could be prevented by ferrostatin-1 (Fer-1) and ROS-scavenging agents. The ferroptotic activity can be improved by inhibiting antioxidant factors in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC)- and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)-derived cells. In addition, ZZW-115-treatment increases the accumulation of hydroperoxided lipids in these cells. We also found that a loss of activity and strong deregulation of key enzymes involved in the GSH- and GPX-dependent antioxidant systems upon ZZW-115 treatment. These results have been validated in xenografts induced with PDAC- and HCC-derived cells in nude mice during the treatment with ZZW-115. More importantly, we demonstrate that ZZW-115-induced mitochondrial morphological changes, compatible with the ferroptotic process, as well as mitochondrial network disorganization and strong mitochondrial metabolic dysfunction, which are rescued by both Fer-1 and N-acetylcysteine (NAC). Of note, the expression of TFAM, a key regulator of mitochondrial biogenesis, is downregulated by ZZW-115. Forced expression of TFAM is able to rescue morphological and functional mitochondrial alterations, ROS production, and cell death induced by ZZW-115 or genetic inhibition of NUPR1. Altogether, these results demonstrate that the mitochondrial cell death mediated by NUPR1 inhibitor ZZW-115 is fully rescued by Fer-1 but also via TFAM complementation. In conclusion, TFAM could be considered as an antagonist of the ferroptotic cell death.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Selective inhibitors of mTORC1 activate 4EBP1 and suppress tumor growth

Correction to: Nature Chemical Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41589-021-00813-7, published online 24 June 2021. In the version of this Article initially published, there were errors in Fig. 3b, Fig. 3c,d captions and in the main text. Specifically, in Fig. 3b, the Time labels over lanes in the gels inadvertently duplicated labels from Fig....
CANCER
Exosomes and exosomal cargo in urinary extracellular vesicles: novel potential biomarkers for mineralocorticoid-receptor-associated hypertension

Hypertension accounts for the largest portion of all cardiovascular deaths in Japan. The number of individuals with hypertension in Japan is estimated to be 43 million, including 31 million individuals with poorly controlled hypertension [1]. The poor control of hypertension may be attributable to patients’ poor adherence to treatment, inadequate lifestyle, and “clinical inertia,” which includes treatment inertia and diagnostic inertia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Evaluating posterior vitreous detachment by widefield 23-mm swept-source optical coherence tomography imaging in healthy subjects

Posterior vitreous detachment (PVD) is a separation between the posterior vitreous cortex and internal limiting membrane. Although PVD was historically considered an acute event, recent studies using spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) revealed a gradual progression of PVD in healthy subjects. Although SD-OCT improved PVD studies, the narrow imaging angle and long examination time were problematic to allow wide angle capture. The Xephilio OCT-S1 (Canon), a swept-source OCT (SS-OCT) device, can obtain up to 23-mm of widefield B-scan images in a single acquisition. We used this widefield SS-OCT to quantitatively evaluate the PVD stage in 214 healthy subjects aged 4–89 years and determine whether PVD stages differ between the bilateral eyes of each patient. Age was significantly positively correlated with the overall PVD stage (ρ = 0.7520, P < 0.001). Interestingly, partial PVD occurred in children as young as 5 years, indicating that initial PVD onset may occur much earlier than previously reported. Furthermore, PVD stages of the bilateral eyes were highly consistent in 183 subjects (85.5%). Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT thus revealed that PVD started earlier than anticipated, and age was correlated with the symmetry of PVD stage. Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT may also be clinically useful for the evaluation of diseased eyes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Differentiating coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) from influenza and dengue

The novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) presents with non-specific clinical features. This may result in misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis, and lead to further transmission in the community. We aimed to derive early predictors to differentiate COVID-19 from influenza and dengue. The study comprised 126 patients with COVID-19, 171 with influenza and 180 with dengue, who presented within 5 days of symptom onset. All cases were confirmed by reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction tests. We used logistic regression models to identify demographics, clinical characteristics and laboratory markers in classifying COVID-19 versus influenza, and COVID-19 versus dengue. The performance of each model was evaluated using receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves. Shortness of breath was the strongest predictor in the models for differentiating between COVID-19 and influenza, followed by diarrhoea. Higher lymphocyte count was predictive of COVID-19 versus influenza and versus dengue. In the model for differentiating between COVID-19 and dengue, patients with cough and higher platelet count were at increased odds of COVID-19, while headache, joint pain, skin rash and vomiting/nausea were indicative of dengue. The cross-validated area under the ROC curve for all four models was above 0.85. Clinical features and simple laboratory markers for differentiating COVID-19 from influenza and dengue are identified in this study which can be used by primary care physicians in resource limited settings to determine if further investigations or referrals would be required.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Placental expression of miR-21-5p, miR-210-3p and miR-141-3p: relation to human fetoplacental growth

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Dysregulation of microRNAs (miRNAs) and their target genes in placental tissue is associated with foetal growth restriction. We aimed to evaluate associations of placental miR-21-5p, miR-141-3p and miR-210-3p expression with maternal, placental and newborn parameters and with placental expression of their potential...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Interception of host fatty acid metabolism by mycobacteria under hypoxia to suppress anti-TB immunity

Pathogenic mycobacteria induce the formation of hypoxic granulomas during latent tuberculosis (TB) infection, in which the immune system contains, but fails to eliminate the mycobacteria. Fatty acid metabolism-related genes are relatively overrepresented in the mycobacterial genome and mycobacteria favor host-derived fatty acids as nutrient sources. However, whether and how mycobacteria modulate host fatty acid metabolism to drive granuloma progression remains unknown. Here, we report that mycobacteria under hypoxia markedly secrete the protein Rv0859/MMAR_4677 (Fatty-acid degradation A, FadA), which is also enriched in tuberculous granulomas. FadA acts as an acetyltransferase that converts host acetyl-CoA to acetoacetyl-CoA. The reduced acetyl-CoA level suppresses H3K9Ac-mediated expression of the host proinflammatory cytokine Il6, thus promoting granuloma progression. Moreover, supplementation of acetate increases the level of acetyl-CoA and inhibits the formation of granulomas. Our findings suggest an unexpected mechanism of a hypoxia-induced mycobacterial protein suppressing host immunity via modulation of host fatty acid metabolism and raise the possibility of a novel therapeutic strategy for TB infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spatial hand representation in anorexia nervosa: a controlled pilot study

Body representation distortion (BRD) is a core criterion of Anorexia Nervosa (AN), and is usually assessed subjectively, focusing on body shape. We aimed to develop a new assessment to evaluate body representation independently from socially-mediated body image, on a body part with low emotional salience (hands). In a monocentric open label pilot study, we measured hand representations based on explicit (verbal) and implicit (tactile) instructions. Participants, with eyes closed, had to point targeted locations (knuckles and nails of each finger) based on verbal instructions and tactile stimulations to evaluate body representations respectively. Ratios between hand width and finger length were compared between AN (n = 31) and controls (n = 31) and correlated with current body mass index, AN subtype and disease duration. To control that hand distortion was specific to body representation, we also assessed object representation. Hand representation’s width/length ratio was significantly increased in patients with AN, whereas no difference was found in object representation. We found no correlation between hand wideness and clinical traits related to eating disorders. Our results propose that BRD is not limited to body parts with high emotional salience, strengthening the hypothesis that anorexia nervosa is associated with profound unspecific BRD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Assessment of radiation sensitivity of unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in a series of patients submitted to radioembolization with yttrium-90 resin microspheres

Radioembolization is a valuable therapeutic option in patients with unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The essential implementation of the absorbed dose calculation methods should take into account also the specific tumor radiosensitivity, expressed by the α parameter. Purpose of this study was to retrospectively calculate it in a series of patients with unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma submitted to radioembolization. Twenty-one therapeutic procedures in 15 patients were analysed. Tumor absorbed doses were calculated processing the post-therapeutic 90Y-PET/CT images and the pre-treatment contrast-enhanced CT scans. Tumor absorbed dose and pre- and post-treatment tumor volumes were used to calculate α and α3D parameters (dividing targeted liver in n voxels of the same volume with specific voxel absorbed dose). A tumor volume reduction was observed after treatment. The median of tumor average absorbed dose was 93 Gy (95% CI 81–119) and its correlation with the residual tumor mass was statistically significant. The median of α and α3D parameters was 0.005 Gy−1 (95% CI 0.004–0.008) and 0.007 Gy−1 (95% CI 0.005–0.015), respectively. Multivariate analysis showed tumor volume and tumor absorbed dose as significant predictors of the time to tumor progression. The knowledge of radiobiological parameters gives the possibility to decide the administered activity in order to improve the outcome of the treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

An apple (Malus domestica) AP2/ERF transcription factor modulates carotenoid accumulation

Color is an important trait for horticultural crops. Carotenoids are one of the main pigments for coloration and have important implications for photosynthesis in plants and benefits for human health. Here, we identified an APETALA2 (AP2)/ETHYLENE RESPONSE FACTOR (ERF) transcription factor named MdAP2-34 in apple (Malus domestica Borkh.). MdAP2-34 expression exhibited a close correlation with carotenoid content in ‘Benin Shogun’ and ‘Yanfu 3’ fruit flesh. MdAP2-34 promotes carotenoid accumulation in MdAP2-34-OVX transgenic apple calli and fruits by participating in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway. The major carotenoid contents of phytoene and β-carotene were much higher in overexpressing MdAP2-34 transgenic calli and fruit skin, yet the predominant compound of lutein showed no obvious difference, indicating that MdAP2-34 regulates phytoene and β-carotene accumulation but not lutein. MdPSY2-1 (phytoene synthase 2) is a major gene in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway in apple fruit, and the MdPSY2-1 gene is directly bound and transcriptionally activated by MdAP2-34. In addition, overexpressing MdPSY2-1 in apple calli mainly increases phytoene and total carotenoid contents. Our findings will advance and extend our understanding of the complex molecular mechanisms of carotenoid biosynthesis in apple, and this research is valuable for accelerating the apple breeding process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Soluble PD-L1 is a predictive and prognostic biomarker in advanced cancer patients who receive immune checkpoint blockade treatment

Circulating soluble programmed death-1 ligand (sPD-L1) is measurable in the serum of cancer patients. This study aimed to investigate the significance of sPD-L1 in cancer patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy. Blood samples were obtained before and after immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy (January 2015 to January 2019). The study cohort consisted of 128 patients who were diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer (n = 50), melanoma (n = 31), small cell lung cancer (n = 14), urothelial carcinoma (n = 13), and other cancers (n = 20). Patients with a high level (> 11.0 pg/μL) of sPD-L1 were more likely to exhibit progressive disease compared with those with a low level (41.8% versus 20.7%, p = 0.013). High sPD-L1 was also associated with worse prognosis; the median PFS was 2.9 (95% confidence interval [CI] 2.1–3.7) months versus 6.3 (95% CI 3.0–9.6) months (p = 0.023), and the median OS was 7.4 (95% CI 6.3–8.5) months versus 13.3 (95% CI 9.2–17.4) months (p = 0.005). In the multivariate analyses, high sPD-L1 was an independent prognostic factor for both decreased PFS (HR 1.928, p = 0.038) and OS (HR 1.788, p = 0.004). sPD-L1 levels did not correlate with tissue PD-L1 expression. However, sPD-L1 levels were positively correlated with neutrophil to lymphocyte ratios and negatively correlated with both the proportion and the total number of lymphocytes. We found that high pretreatment sPD-L1 levels were associated with progressive disease and were an independent prognostic factor predicting lower PFS and OS in these patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Enhancing adoptive CD8 T cell therapy by systemic delivery of tumor associated antigens

Adoptive T-cell transfer (ACT) offers a curative therapeutic option for subsets of melanoma and hematological cancer patients. To increase response rates and broaden the applicability of ACT, it is necessary to improve the post-infusion performance of the transferred T cells. The design of improved treatment strategies includes transfer of cells with a less differentiated phenotype. Such T cell subsets have high proliferative potential but require stimulatory signals in vivo to differentiate into tumor-reactive effector T cells. Thus, combination strategies are needed to support the therapeutic implementation of less differentiated T cells. Here we show that systemic delivery of tumor-associated antigens (TAAs) facilitates in vivo priming and expansion of previously non-activated T cells and enhance the cytotoxicity of activated T cells. To achieve this in vivo priming, we use flexible delivery vehicles of TAAs and a TLR7/8 agonist. Contrasting subcutaneous delivery systems, these vehicles accumulate TAAs in the spleen, thereby achieving close proximity to both cross-presenting dendritic cells and transferred T cells, resulting in robust T-cell expansion and anti-tumor reactivity. This TAA delivery platform offers a strategy to safely potentiate the post-infusion performance of T cells using low doses of antigen and TLR7/8 agonist, and thereby enhance the effect of ACT.
CANCER
Nature.com

Label-free photothermal disruption of cytotoxic aggregates rescues pathology in a C. elegans model of Huntington’s disease

Aggregation of proteins is a prominent hallmark of virtually all neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s diseases. Little progress has been made in their treatment to slow or prevent the formation of aggregates by post-translational modification and regulation of cellular responses to misfolded proteins. Here, we introduce a label-free, laser-based photothermal treatment of polyglutamine (polyQ) aggregates in a C. elegans nematode model of huntingtin-like polyQ aggregation. As a proof of principle, we demonstrated that nanosecond laser pulse-induced local photothermal heating can directly disrupt the aggregates so as to delay their accumulation, maintain motility, and extend the lifespan of treated nematodes. These beneficial effects were validated by confocal photothermal, fluorescence, and video imaging. The results obtained demonstrate that our theranostics platform, integrating photothermal therapy without drugs or other chemicals, combined with advanced imaging to monitor photothermal ablation of aggregates, initiates systemic recovery and thus validates the concept of aggregate-disruption treatments for neurodegenerative diseases in humans.
CANCER
Nature.com

A pilot study of novel duodenal covered self-expandable metal stent fixation

Migration of duodenal covered self-expandable metal stents (C-SEMSs) is the main cause of stent dysfunction in patients with malignant gastric outlet obstruction (mGOO). Because endoscopic SEMS placement is frequently selected in patients with poor performance status, we concurrently focused on the safety of the treatment. This pilot study included 15 consecutive patients with mGOO who underwent duodenal partially covered SEMS (PC-SEMS) placement with fixation using an over-the-scope-clip (OTSC). Technical feasibility, clinical success for oral intake estimated by the Gastric Outlet Obstruction Scoring System (GOOSS) score, and adverse events including stent migration were retrospectively assessed. All procedures were successful, and clinical success was achieved in 86.7% (13/15). Mean GOOSS scores were improved from 0.07 to 2.53 after the procedure (P < 0.001). Median survival time was 84 days, and all patients were followed up until death. Stent migration occurred in one case (6.7%) at day 17, which was successfully treated by removal of the migrated PC-SEMS using an enteroscope. For fixation using an OTSC, additional time required for the procedure was 8.9 ± 4.1 min and we did not observe OTSC-associated adverse events. Poor performance status was associated with clinical success (P = 0.03), but we could provide the treatment safely and reduce mGOO symptoms even in patients with poor performance status. In conclusion, duodenal PC-SEMS fixation using an OTSC is feasible for preventing stent migration in patients with mGOO including those with poor performance status.
SCIENCE

