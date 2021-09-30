CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corrosion inhibition of locally de-passivated surfaces by DFT study of 2-mercaptobenzothiazole on copper

By Fatah Chiter ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1582-5318
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigating the interaction of organic inhibitors with metal and alloy surfaces is crucial for an atomic-scale understanding of their protection efficiency, particularly on the initiation of localized corrosion by pitting. Quantum chemical DFT calculations were performed to optimize the constructed model of a depassivated copper surface and to study the adsorption of 2-mercaptobenzothiazole (MBT), on different zones exposed by local depassivation. Reactive sites exist at the metal surface, at the oxide surface, as well as on the oxide edges and oxide walls. The surface-reactive sites are the unsaturated and saturated copper atoms and singly and doubly unsaturated oxygen atoms of the oxide, and the copper atoms of the metal. The sulfur (Sexo and Sendo) and nitrogen (N or NH) atoms are the reactive sites in the molecules. MBT can covalently bond to the oxide surface as well as to the oxide edges, oxide walls, and metal surface exposed by depassivation. For the thione species, local adsorption strength decreases as oxide edges > oxide surface > metal surface > oxide walls, suggesting that MBT heals the low coordinated sites. For the thiolate species, adsorption strength is similar on the different area, except the oxide walls. The results show the ability of the inhibitor to interact on different zones of a locally depassivated surface and to form a strongly adsorbed organic film, which can block the initiation of localized corrosion by enhancing the interfacial barrier properties, including in the local surface areas incompletely passivated or locally damaged by depassivation.

Nature.com

The efficiency of nano-TiO and γ-AlO in copper removal from aqueous solution by characterization and adsorption study

Water pollution is a major global challenge given the increasing growth in the industry and the human population. The present study aims to investigate the efficiency of TiO2 and γ-Al2O3 nanoadsorbents for removal of copper (Cu(II)) from aqueous solution as influenced by different chemical factors including pH, initial concentration, background electrolyte and, ionic strength. The batch adsorption experiment was performed according to standard experimental methods. Various isotherm models (Freundlich, Langmuir, Temkin, and Dubinin–Radushkevich) were fitted to the equilibrium data. According to geochemical modeling data, adsorption was a predominant mechanism for Cu(II) removal from aqueous solution. Calculated isotherm equations parameters were evidence of the physical adsorption mechanism of Cu(II) onto the surface of the nanoparticles. The Freundlich adsorption isotherm model could well fit the experimental equilibrium data at different pH values. The maximum monolayer adsorption capacity of TiO2 and γ-Al2O3 nanosorbents were found to 9288 and 3607 mg kg−1 at the highest pH value (pH 8) and the highest initial Cu(II) concentration (80 mg L−1) respectively. Copper )Cu(II) (removal efficiency with TiO2 and γ-Al2O3 nanoparticles increased by increasing pH. Copper )Cu(II) (adsorption deceased by increasing ionic strength. The maximum Cu(II) adsorption (4510 mg kg−1) with TiO2 nanoparticles was found at 0.01 M ionic strength in the presence of NaCl. Thermodynamic calculations show the adsorption of Cu(II) ions onto the nanoparticles was spontaneous in nature. Titanium oxide (TiO2) nanosorbents could, therefore, serve as an efficient and low-cost nanomaterial for the remediation of Cu(II) ions polluted aqueous solutions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Pharmacological inhibition of fatty acid synthesis blocks SARS-CoV-2 replication

Caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), COVID-19 is a virus-induced inflammatory disease of the airways and lungs that leads to severe multi-organ damage and death. Here we show that cellular lipid synthesis is required for SARS-CoV-2 replication and offers an opportunity for pharmacological intervention. Screening a short-hairpin RNA sublibrary that targets metabolic genes, we identified genes that either inhibit or promote SARS-CoV-2 viral infection, including two key candidate genes, ACACA and FASN, which operate in the same lipid synthesis pathway. We further screened and identified several potent inhibitors of fatty acid synthase (encoded by FASN), including the US Food and Drug Administration-approved anti-obesity drug orlistat, and found that it inhibits in vitro replication of SARS-CoV-2 variants, including more contagious new variants, such as Delta. In a mouse model of SARS-CoV-2 infection (K18-hACE2 transgenic mice), injections of orlistat resulted in lower SARS-CoV-2 viral levels in the lung, reduced lung pathology and increased mouse survival. Our findings identify fatty acid synthase inhibitors as drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 by inhibiting SARS-CoV-2 replication. Clinical trials are needed to evaluate the efficacy of repurposing fatty acid synthase inhibitors for severe COVID-19 in humans.
CANCER
Nature.com

An apple (Malus domestica) AP2/ERF transcription factor modulates carotenoid accumulation

Color is an important trait for horticultural crops. Carotenoids are one of the main pigments for coloration and have important implications for photosynthesis in plants and benefits for human health. Here, we identified an APETALA2 (AP2)/ETHYLENE RESPONSE FACTOR (ERF) transcription factor named MdAP2-34 in apple (Malus domestica Borkh.). MdAP2-34 expression exhibited a close correlation with carotenoid content in ‘Benin Shogun’ and ‘Yanfu 3’ fruit flesh. MdAP2-34 promotes carotenoid accumulation in MdAP2-34-OVX transgenic apple calli and fruits by participating in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway. The major carotenoid contents of phytoene and β-carotene were much higher in overexpressing MdAP2-34 transgenic calli and fruit skin, yet the predominant compound of lutein showed no obvious difference, indicating that MdAP2-34 regulates phytoene and β-carotene accumulation but not lutein. MdPSY2-1 (phytoene synthase 2) is a major gene in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway in apple fruit, and the MdPSY2-1 gene is directly bound and transcriptionally activated by MdAP2-34. In addition, overexpressing MdPSY2-1 in apple calli mainly increases phytoene and total carotenoid contents. Our findings will advance and extend our understanding of the complex molecular mechanisms of carotenoid biosynthesis in apple, and this research is valuable for accelerating the apple breeding process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genomic epidemiology of rifampicin ADP-ribosyltransferase (Arr) in the Bacteria domain

Arr is an ADP-ribosyltransferase enzyme primarily reported in association with rifamycin resistance, which has been used to treat tuberculosis in addition to Gram-positive infections and, recently, pan-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. The arr gene was initially identified on the Mycolicibacterium smegmatis chromosome and later on Proteobacteria plasmids. This scenario raised concerns on the distribution and spread of arr, considering the Bacteria domain. Based on 198,082 bacterial genomes/metagenomes, we performed in silico analysis, including phylogenetic reconstruction of Arr in different genomic contexts. Besides, new arr alleles were evaluated by in vitro analysis to assess their association with rifampin resistance phenotype. The arr gene was prevalent in thousands of chromosomes and in hundreds of plasmids from environmental and clinical bacteria, mainly from the phyla Actinobacteria, Proteobacteria, Firmicutes, and Bacteroidetes. Furthermore, this gene was identified in other and new genomic contexts. Interestingly, Arr sequences associated with rifampin resistance were distributed across all phylogeny, indicating that, despite the diversity, their association with rifampin resistance phenotype were maintained. In fact, we found that the key residues were highly conserved. In addition, other analyzes have raised evidence of another Arr function, which is related to guanidine metabolism. Finally, this scenario as a whole also suggested the Actinobacteria phylum as a potential ancestral source of arr within the Bacteria domain.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Targeted therapy for drug-tolerant persister cells after imatinib treatment for gastrointestinal stromal tumours

Despite the effectiveness of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI), gastrointestinal stromal tumours (GIST) develop after the withdrawal of TKI. Based on previous studies, a subpopulation of drug-tolerant cells called “persister cells” may be responsible for the recurrence and have thus, gained attention as a novel target in cancer therapy. Methods. The...
CANCER
Nature.com

One-pot three-component tandem annulation of 4-hydroxycoumarine with aldehyde and aromatic amines using graphene oxide as an efficient catalyst

A convenient and efficient solvent-free, facile, one-pot three-component graphene oxide catalysed approach has been described for the synthesis of chromeno-[4,3-b]quinolin-6-one derivatives from 4-hydroxycoumarin with aldehydes and aromatic amines. Graphene oxide (GO) has proved to be a new class of heterogeneous carbocatalyst which could be easily recovered and reused up to 5th run without significant loss of its catalytic activity. A broad scope of substrate applicability is offered and a plausible mechanism is also suggested for this developed protocol.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Local and correlated studies of humidity-mediated ferroelectric thin film surface charge dynamics

Electrochemical phenomena in ferroelectrics are of particular interest for catalysis and sensing applications, with recent studies highlighting the combined role of the ferroelectric polarisation, applied surface voltage and overall switching history. Here, we present a systematic Kelvin probe microscopy study of the effect of relative humidity and polarisation switching history on the surface charge dissipation in ferroelectric Pb(Zr0.2Ti0.8)O3 thin films. We analyse the interaction of surface charges with ferroelectric domains through the framework of physically constrained unsupervised machine learning matrix factorisation, Dictionary Learning, and reveal a complex interplay of voltage-mediated physical processes underlying the observed signal decays. Additional insight into the observed behaviours is given by a Fitzhugh–Nagumo reaction–diffusion model, highlighting the lateral spread and charge passivation process contributors within the Dictionary Learning analysis.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

DUBStepR is a scalable correlation-based feature selection method for accurately clustering single-cell data

Feature selection (marker gene selection) is widely believed to improve clustering accuracy, and is thus a key component of single cell clustering pipelines. Existing feature selection methods perform inconsistently across datasets, occasionally even resulting in poorer clustering accuracy than without feature selection. Moreover, existing methods ignore information contained in gene-gene correlations. Here, we introduce DUBStepR (Determining the Underlying Basis using Stepwise Regression), a feature selection algorithm that leverages gene-gene correlations with a novel measure of inhomogeneity in feature space, termed the Density Index (DI). Despite selecting a relatively small number of genes, DUBStepR substantially outperformed existing single-cell feature selection methods across diverse clustering benchmarks. Additionally, DUBStepR was the only method to robustly deconvolve T and NK heterogeneity by identifying disease-associated common and rare cell types and subtypes in PBMCs from rheumatoid arthritis patients. DUBStepR is scalable to over a million cells, and can be straightforwardly applied to other data types such as single-cell ATAC-seq. We propose DUBStepR as a general-purpose feature selection solution for accurately clustering single-cell data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Optimization studies of stir casting parameters and mechanical properties of TiO reinforced Al 7075 composite using response surface methodology

Stir casting is a common metallurgical route in the casting of aluminum composites. Series of work done in this aspect considered the development of the composites with fixed stir casting parameters without applying an optimization approach. These parameters affect the microstructure and performance of the composites. The study is focused on the optimization of the stir casting parameters in the production of Al 7075 reinforced with TiO2 microparticles for performance improvement. Three stir casting parameters of stirring temperature, speed, and time were varied and optimized using the central composite design technique of the response surface method. Properties evaluated were ultimate tensile strength, hardness, impact strength, elastic modulus, and compressive strength. ANOVA results showed that the three stir casting parameters had a significant impact on the property responses. Five quadratic models were established for the properties linking them to the factors. The models were confirmed to be statistically significant at a confidence level of 95% and variations were observed to be < 5%. The interaction profile of the parameters as per response surface was analyzed. Contour plots associated with each interaction gave different ranges of stirring parameters in which each property can be maximized. Simultaneous optimization of the properties using Minitab 19 software showcased 779.3 °C, 574.2 rpm, and 22.5 min as the optimal stir casting parameters for temperature, speed and time respectively.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Possible vertebral brucellosis infection in a Neanderthal

The La Chapelle-aux-Saints 1 skeleton of an old (>60-year-old) male Neanderthal is renowned for the advanced osteoarthritis of its spinal column and hip joint, and their implications for posture and lifestyle in these Mid- to Late Pleistocene humans. Reassessment of the pathologic lesions reveals erosions at multiple non-contiguous vertebrae and reactive bone formation extending far beyond the left hip joint, which suggests the additional diagnosis of brucellosis. This implies the earliest secure evidence of this zoonotic disease in hominin evolution. Brucellosis might have been transmitted via butchering or eating raw meat and is well compatible with the range of prey animals documented for Neanderthals. The associated infertility could have represented an important aspect of health in these late archaic humans.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A pilot study of novel duodenal covered self-expandable metal stent fixation

Migration of duodenal covered self-expandable metal stents (C-SEMSs) is the main cause of stent dysfunction in patients with malignant gastric outlet obstruction (mGOO). Because endoscopic SEMS placement is frequently selected in patients with poor performance status, we concurrently focused on the safety of the treatment. This pilot study included 15 consecutive patients with mGOO who underwent duodenal partially covered SEMS (PC-SEMS) placement with fixation using an over-the-scope-clip (OTSC). Technical feasibility, clinical success for oral intake estimated by the Gastric Outlet Obstruction Scoring System (GOOSS) score, and adverse events including stent migration were retrospectively assessed. All procedures were successful, and clinical success was achieved in 86.7% (13/15). Mean GOOSS scores were improved from 0.07 to 2.53 after the procedure (P < 0.001). Median survival time was 84 days, and all patients were followed up until death. Stent migration occurred in one case (6.7%) at day 17, which was successfully treated by removal of the migrated PC-SEMS using an enteroscope. For fixation using an OTSC, additional time required for the procedure was 8.9 ± 4.1 min and we did not observe OTSC-associated adverse events. Poor performance status was associated with clinical success (P = 0.03), but we could provide the treatment safely and reduce mGOO symptoms even in patients with poor performance status. In conclusion, duodenal PC-SEMS fixation using an OTSC is feasible for preventing stent migration in patients with mGOO including those with poor performance status.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Main-chain type benzoxazine polymers consisting of polypropylene glycol and phenyleneethynylene units: spacer effect on curing behavior and thermomechanical properties

Benzoxazine polymers containing phenyleneethynylene and polypropylene glycol (PPG) in the main chain, poly(1)230, poly(1)400 and poly(1)2000, were synthesized by a Mannich reaction of the corresponding ethynylenebisphenol, paraformaldehyde and PPG diamines with Mn = 230–2,000. The curing temperature of poly(1) decreased from 212 to 182 °C as the Mn of the PPG chain decreased from 2,000 to 230. Poly(1)230–2000 was heated at 200–250 °C to obtain the corresponding polymers, and poly(1)′230–2000 was cured by ring-opening polymerization of the benzoxazine moieties. The structures of the polymers were elucidated by 1H-NMR and IR spectroscopies before and after curing. Poly(1)′230–2000 became flexible upon increasing the Mn of the PPG chain. Poly(1)′230 showed Tg as high as 253 °C. Poly(1)′230–2000 was thermally stable at approximately 300 °C, presumably due to the existence of rigid phenyleneethynylene moieties.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

SOIL-WATERGRIDS, mapping dynamic changes in soil moisture and depth of water table from 1970 to 2014

We introduce here SOIL-WATERGRIDS, a new dataset of dynamic changes in soil moisture and depth of water table over 45 years from 1970 to 2014 globally resolved at 0.25 × 0.25 degree resolution (about 30 × 30 km at the equator) along a 56 m deep soil profile. SOIL-WATERGRIDS estimates were obtained using the BRTSim model instructed with globally gridded soil physical and hydraulic properties, land cover and use characteristics, and hydrometeorological variables to account for precipitation, ecosystem-specific evapotranspiration, snowmelt, surface runoff, and irrigation. We validate our estimates against independent observations and re-analyses of the soil moisture, water table depth, wetland occurrence, and runoff. SOIL-WATERGRIDS brings into a single product the monthly mean water saturation at three depths in the root zone and the depth of the highest and lowest water tables throughout the reference period, their long-term monthly averages, and data quality. SOIL-WATERGRIDS can therefore be used to analyse trends in water availability for agricultural abstraction, assess the water balance under historical weather patterns, and identify water stress in sensitive managed and unmanaged ecosystems.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Pig genome functional annotation enhances the biological interpretation of complex traits and human disease

The functional annotation of livestock genomes is crucial for understanding the molecular mechanisms that underpin complex traits of economic importance, adaptive evolution and comparative genomics. Here, we provide the most comprehensive catalogue to date of regulatory elements in the pig (Sus scrofa) by integrating 223 epigenomic and transcriptomic data sets, representing 14 biologically important tissues. We systematically describe the dynamic epigenetic landscape across tissues by functionally annotating 15 different chromatin states and defining their tissue-specific regulatory activities. We demonstrate that genomic variants associated with complex traits and adaptive evolution in pig are significantly enriched in active promoters and enhancers. Furthermore, we reveal distinct tissue-specific regulatory selection between Asian and European pig domestication processes. Compared with human and mouse epigenomes, we show that porcine regulatory elements are more conserved in DNA sequence, under both rapid and slow evolution, than those under neutral evolution across pig, mouse, and human. Finally, we provide biological insights on tissue-specific regulatory conservation, and by integrating 47 human genome-wide association studies, we demonstrate that, depending on the traits, mouse or pig might be more appropriate biomedical models for different complex traits and diseases.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A super-grayscale and real-time computer-generated Moiré profilometry using video grating projection

By using the time-division multiplexing characteristics of the projector and the integral exposure characteristics of the charge coupled device (CCD) camera, a super-grayscale and real-time computer-generated Moiré profilometry based on video grating projection is proposed. The traditional digital static grating is of 256-grayscale at most. If an expected super-grayscale grating with a maximum grayscale of 766 is designed and divided into three 256-grayscale fringe patterns with balanced grayscale as far as possible, they can be synthesized into a repeated playing video grating instead of the traditional static grating. When the video grating is projected onto the measured object, as long as the exposure time is set to three times the refresh cycle of the video grating, the super-grayscale deformed patterns in the 766-grayscale can be captured with a 10-bit CCD camera, so that the deformed patterns are realistic. The digital error in computer-generated Moiré profilometry is effectively reduced. In addition, this method can expand the linear range of the deformed pattern by 20% in computer Moiré profilometry. Therefore, the proposed method has the perspectives of high accuracy and real-time measurement. Theoretical analysis and experimental results demonstrate the validity and capability of the proposed method.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

NLRP3 phosphorylation in its LRR domain critically regulates inflammasome assembly

NLRP3 controls the secretion of inflammatory cytokines IL-1β/18 and pyroptosis by assembling the inflammasome. Upon coordinated priming and activation stimuli, NLRP3 recruits NEK7 within hetero-oligomers that nucleate ASC and caspase-1 filaments, but the apical molecular mechanisms underlying inflammasome assembly remain elusive. Here we show that NEK7 recruitment to NLRP3 is controlled by the phosphorylation status of NLRP3 S803 located within the interaction surface, in which NLRP3 S803 is phosphorylated upon priming and later dephosphorylated upon activation. Phosphomimetic substitutions of S803 abolish NEK7 recruitment and inflammasome activity in macrophages in vitro and in vivo. In addition, NLRP3-NEK7 binding is also essential for NLRP3 deubiquitination by BRCC3 and subsequently inflammasome assembly, with NLRP3 phosphomimetic mutants showing enhanced ubiquitination and degradation than wildtype NLRP3. Finally, we identify CSNK1A1 as the kinase targeting NLRP3 S803. Our findings thus reveal NLRP3 S803 phosphorylation status as a druggable apical molecular mechanism controlling inflammasome assembly.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Extract from Dioscorea bulbifera L. rhizomes aggravate pirarubicin-induced cardiotoxicity by inhibiting the expression of P-glycoprotein and multidrug resistance-associated protein 2 in the mouse liver

Chinese herbal medicine is widely used because it has a good safety profile and few side effects. However, the risk of adverse drug reactions caused by herb-drug interactions (HDIs) is often overlooked. Therefore, the task of identifying possible HDIs and elucidating their mechanisms is of great significance for the prevention and treatment of HDI-related adverse reactions. Since extract from Dioscorea bulbifera L. rhizomes (DB) can cause various degrees of liver damage, it is speculated that HDIs may occur between DB extract and chemicals metabolized or excreted by the liver. Our study revealed that the cardiotoxicity of pirarubicin (THP) was increased by co-administration of DB, and the expression of P-glycoprotein (P-gp) and multidrug resistance-associated protein 2 (Mrp2) in the liver was inhibited by DB extract, which led to the accumulation of THP in heart tissue. In conclusion, there are risks of the co-administration of DB extract and THP. The mechanism of HDIs can be better revealed by targeting the efflux transporters.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pachychoroid disease and its association with retinal vein occlusion: a case–control study

The development of a retinal vein occlusion (RVO) is multifactorial. This study investigates pachychoroid as a risk factor for RVO or as an entity sharing common pathophysiology with RVO. A database screening at the University Eye Hospital, Ludwig-Maximilian University Munich, Germany was performed for patients diagnosed with central or branch RVO (CRVO/BRVO). In every patient a complete ophthalmologic examination was performed, including posterior segment enhanced depth spectral domain optical coherence tomography (EDI-SD-OCT). The SD-OCT scans of respective partner eyes without history of RVO were compared to an age- and refraction-matched, randomly recruited normal control group. In total, 312 eyes of 312 patients were included in this study, with 162 eyes in the RVO and 150 eyes in the control group. A significantly higher subfoveal choroidal thickness (SFCT) was found in the RVO (310.3 ± 72.5 (94 to 583) µm) as compared to the control group (237.0 ± 99.0 (62 to 498); p < 0.00001). Moreover, the RVO group showed a significantly higher prevalence of a symptomatic pachychoroid (22 vs. 9 eyes; odds ratio: 2.46; 95 CI: 1.10 to 5.53; p = 0.029). Since pachychoroid disease represents a bilateral entity, it might be a risk factor for RVO, or share risk factors with RVO.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Molecular mechanism of oil induced growth inhibition in diatoms using Thalassiosira pseudonana as the model species

The 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil-spill exposed the microbes of Gulf of Mexico to unprecedented amount of oil. Conclusive evidence of the underlying molecular mechanism(s) on the negative effects of oil exposure on certain phytoplankton species such as Thalassiosira pseudonana is still lacking, curtailing our understanding of how oil spills alter community composition. We performed experiments on model diatom T. pseudonana to understand the mechanisms underpinning observed reduced growth and photosynthesis rates during oil exposure. Results show severe impairment to processes upstream of photosynthesis, such as light absorption, with proteins associated with the light harvesting complex damaged while the pigments were unaffected. Proteins associated with photosynthetic electron transport were also damaged, severely affecting photosynthetic apparatus and depriving cells of energy and carbon for growth. Negative growth effects were alleviated when an organic carbon source was provided. Further investigation through proteomics combined with pathway enrichment analysis confirmed the above findings, while highlighting other negatively affected processes such as those associated with ferroxidase complex, high-affinity iron-permease complex, and multiple transmembrane transport. We also show that oxidative stress is not the primary route of negative effects, rather secondary. Overall, this study provides a mechanistic understanding of the cellular damage that occurs during oil exposure to T. pseudonana.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

A sub-150-nanometre-thick and ultraconformable solution-processed all-organic transistor

Recent advancements in the field of electronics have paved the way to the development of new applications, such as tattoo electronics, where the employment of ultraconformable devices is required, typically achievable with a significant reduction in their total thickness. Organic materials can be considered enablers, owing to the possibility of depositing films with thicknesses at the nanometric scale, even from solution. However, available processes do not allow obtaining devices with thicknesses below hundreds of nanometres, thus setting a limit. Here, we show an all-organic field effect transistor that is less than 150 nm thick and that is fabricated through a fully solution-based approach. Such unprecedented thickness permits the device to conformally adhere onto nonplanar surfaces, such as human skin, and to be bent to a radius lower than 1 μm, thereby overcoming another limitation for field-effect transistors and representing a fundamental advancement in the field of ultrathin and tattoo electronics.
ENGINEERING

