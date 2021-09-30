CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Growth and site-specific organization of micron-scale biomolecular devices on living mammalian cells

By Sisi Jia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMesoscale molecular assemblies on the cell surface, such as cilia and filopodia, integrate information, control transport and amplify signals. Designer cell-surface assemblies could control these cellular functions. Such assemblies could be constructed from synthetic components ex vivo, making it possible to form such structures using modern nanoscale self-assembly and fabrication techniques, and then oriented on the cell surface. Here we integrate synthetic devices, micron-scale DNA nanotubes, with mammalian cells by anchoring them by their ends to specific cell surface receptors. These filaments can measure shear stresses between 0-2 dyn/cm2, a regime important for cell signaling. Nanotubes can also grow while anchored to cells, thus acting as dynamic cell components. This approach to cell surface engineering, in which synthetic biomolecular assemblies are organized with existing cellular architecture, could make it possible to build new types of sensors, machines and scaffolds that can interface with, control and measure properties of cells.

Author Correction: Engineering self-organized criticality in living cells

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24695-4, published online 20 July 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements:. AEI-PID2019-111680GB-I00/AEI/10.13039/501100011033. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Affiliations. ICREA-Complex Systems Lab, Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona, Spain. Blai...
Emerging strategies for the genetic dissection of gene functions, cell types, and neural circuits in the mammalian brain

The mammalian brain is composed of a large number of highly diverse cell types with different molecular, anatomical, and functional features. Distinct cellular identities are generated during development under the regulation of intricate genetic programs and manifested through unique combinations of gene expression. Recent advancements in our understanding of the molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying the assembly, function, and pathology of the brain circuitry depend on the invention and application of genetic strategies that engage intrinsic gene regulatory mechanisms. Here we review the strategies for gene regulation on DNA, RNA, and protein levels and their applications in cell type targeting and neural circuit dissection. We highlight newly emerged strategies and emphasize the importance of combinatorial approaches. We also discuss the potential caveats and pitfalls in current methods and suggest future prospects to improve their comprehensiveness and versatility.
Nucleation landscape of biomolecular condensates

All structures within living cells must form at the right time and place. This includes condensates such as the nucleolus, Cajal bodies and stress granules, which form via liquid–liquid phase separation of biomolecules, particularly proteins enriched in intrinsically disordered regions (IDRs)1,2. In non-living systems, the initial stages of nucleated phase separation arise when thermal fluctuations overcome an energy barrier due to surface tension. This phenomenon can be modelled by classical nucleation theory (CNT), which describes how the rate of droplet nucleation depends on the degree of supersaturation, whereas the location at which droplets appear is controlled by interfacial heterogeneities3,4. However, it remains unknown whether this framework applies in living cells, owing to the multicomponent and highly complex nature of the intracellular environment, including the presence of diverse IDRs, whose specificity of biomolecular interactions is unclear5,6,7,8. Here we show that despite this complexity, nucleation in living cells occurs through a physical process similar to that in inanimate materials, but the efficacy of nucleation sites can be tuned by their biomolecular features. By quantitatively characterizing the nucleation kinetics of endogenous and biomimetic condensates in living cells, we find that key features of condensate nucleation can be quantitatively understood through a CNT-like theoretical framework. Nucleation rates can be substantially enhanced by compatible biomolecular (IDR) seeds, and the kinetics of cellular processes can impact condensate nucleation rates and specificity of location. This quantitative framework sheds light on the intracellular nucleation landscape, and paves the way for engineering synthetic condensates precisely positioned in space and time.
Serglycin induces osteoclastogenesis and promotes tumor growth in giant cell tumor of bone

Giant cell tumor of bone (GCTB) is an aggressive osteolytic bone tumor characterized by the within-tumor presence of osteoclast-like multinucleated giant cells (MGCs), which are induced by the neoplastic stromal cells and lead to extensive bone destruction. However, the underlying mechanism of the pathological process of osteoclastogenesis in GCTB is poorly understood. Here we show that the proteoglycan Serglycin (SRGN) secreted by neoplastic stromal cells plays a crucial role in the formation of MGCs and tumorigenesis in GCTB. Upregulated SRGN expression and secretion are observed in GCTB tumor cells and patients. Stromal-derived SRGN promotes osteoclast differentiation from monocytes. SRGN knockdown in stromal cells inhibits tumor growth and bone destruction in a patient-derived orthotopic xenograft model of mice. Mechanistically SRGN interacts with CD44 on the cell surface of monocytes and thus activates focal adhesion kinase (FAK), leading to osteoclast differentiation. Importantly, blocking CD44 with a neutralizing antibody reduces the number of MGCs and suppresses tumorigenesis in vivo. Overall, our data reveal a mechanism of MGC induction in GCTB and support CD44-targeting approaches for GCTB treatment.
Taking the guesswork out of genetic engineering: STAMPScreen pipeline helps streamline genetic studies in mammalian cell

Today's genetic engineers have a plethora of resources at their disposal: an ever-increasing number of massive datasets available online, highly precise gene editing tools like CRISPR, and cheap gene sequencing methods. But the proliferation of new technologies has not come with a clear roadmap to help researchers figure out which genes to target, which tools to use, and how to interpret their results. So, a team of scientists and engineers at Harvard's Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering, Harvard Medical School (HMS), and the MIT Media Lab decided to make one.
Peptide-HLA-based immunotherapeutics platforms for direct modulation of antigen-specific T cells

Targeted pharmacologic activation of antigen-specific (AgS) T cells may bypass limitations inherent in current T cell-based cancer therapies. We describe two immunotherapeutics platforms for selective delivery of costimulatory ligands and peptide-HLA (pHLA) to AgS T cells. We engineered and deployed on these platforms an affinity-attenuated variant of interleukin-2, which selectively expands oligoclonal and polyfunctional AgS T cells in vitro and synergizes with CD80 signals for superior proliferation versus peptide stimulation.
Hopkins researchers discover protein clusters on biomolecular condensates

Geraldine Seydoux, the Huntington Sheldon professor in medical discovery at the School of Medicine, and her lab discovered protein clusters that adsorb to the biomolecular condensates in the gelatinous interior of a cell. These protein clusters, MEG-3 and MEG-4, mimic the function of lipid-bilayer membranes that encapsulate organelles. Seydoux elaborated...
Site-specific PEGylation of interleukin-2 enhances immunosuppression via the sustained activation of regulatory T cells

The preferential activation of regulatory T (Treg) cells by interleukin-2 (IL-2), which selectively binds to the trimeric IL-2 receptor (IL-2R) on Treg cells, makes this cytokine a promising therapeutic for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. However, IL-2 has a narrow therapeutic window and a short half-life. Here, we show that the pharmacokinetics and half-life of IL-2 can be substantially improved by orthogonally conjugating the cytokine to poly(ethylene glycol) (PEG) moieties via a copper-free click reaction through the incorporation of azide-bearing amino acids at defined sites. Subcutaneous injection of a PEGylated IL-2 that optimally induced sustained Treg-cell activation and expansion over a wide range of doses through highly selective binding to trimeric IL-2R led to enhanced therapeutic efficacy in mouse models of lupus, collagen-induced arthritis and graft-versus-host disease without compromising the immune defences of the host against viral infection. Site-specific PEGylation could be used more generally to engineer cytokines with improved therapeutic performance for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
The role of charge recombination to triplet excitons in organic solar cells

The use of non-fullerene acceptors (NFAs) in organic solar cells has led to power conversion efficiencies as high as 18%1. However, organic solar cells are still less efficient than inorganic solar cells, which typically have power conversion efficiencies of more than 20%2. A key reason for this difference is that organic solar cells have low open-circuit voltages relative to their optical bandgaps3, owing to non-radiative recombination4. For organic solar cells to compete with inorganic solar cells in terms of efficiency, non-radiative loss pathways must be identified and suppressed. Here we show that in most organic solar cells that use NFAs, the majority of charge recombination under open-circuit conditions proceeds via the formation of non-emissive NFA triplet excitons; in the benchmark PM6:Y6 blend5, this fraction reaches 90%, reducing the open-circuit voltage by 60 mV. We prevent recombination via this non-radiative channel by engineering substantial hybridization between the NFA triplet excitons and the spin-triplet charge-transfer excitons. Modelling suggests that the rate of back charge transfer from spin-triplet charge-transfer excitons to molecular triplet excitons may be reduced by an order of magnitude, enabling re-dissociation of the spin-triplet charge-transfer exciton. We demonstrate NFA systems in which the formation of triplet excitons is suppressed. This work thus provides a design pathway for organic solar cells with power conversion efficiencies of 20% or more.
Differential regulation of mammalian and avian ATOH1 by E2F1 and its implication for hair cell regeneration in the inner ear

The mammalian inner ear has a limited capacity to regenerate its mechanosensory hair cells. This lack of regenerative capacity underlies the high incidence of age-related hearing loss in humans. In contrast, non-mammalian vertebrates can form new hair cells when damage occurs, a mechanism that depends on re-activation of expression of the pro-hair cell transcription factor Atoh1. Here, we show that members of the E2F transcription factor family, known to play a key role in cell cycle progression, regulate the expression of Atoh1. E2F1 activates chicken Atoh1 by directly interacting with a cis-regulatory region distal to the avian Atoh1 gene. E2F does not activate mouse Atoh1 gene expression, since this regulatory element is absent in mammals. We also show that E2F1 expression changes dynamically in the chicken auditory epithelium during ototoxic damage and hair cell regeneration. Therefore, we propose a model in which the mitotic regeneration of non-mammalian hair cells is due to E2F1-mediated activation of Atoh1 expression, a mechanism which has been lost in mammals.
Exposure of a specific pleioform of multifunctional glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate dehydrogenase initiates CD14-dependent clearance of apoptotic cells

Rapid clearance of apoptotic cells by phagocytes is crucial for organogenesis, tissue homeostasis, and resolution of inflammation. This process is initiated by surface exposure of various ‘eat me’ ligands. Though phosphatidylserine (PS) is the best recognized general recognition ligand till date, recent studies have shown that PS by itself is not sufficient for clearance of apoptotic cells. In this study, we have identified a specific pleioform of GAPDH (Glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate dehydrogenase) that functions as an ‘eat me’ signal on apoptotic cell surface. This specific form of GAPDH which is exposed on surface of apoptotic cells was found to interact with CD14 present on plasma membrane of phagocytes leading to their engulfment. This is the first study demonstrating the novel interaction between multifunctional GAPDH and the phagocytic receptor CD14 resulting in apoptotic cell clearance (efferocytosis).
Modeling congenital cataract in vitro using patient-specific induced pluripotent stem cells

Congenital cataracts are the leading cause of childhood blindness. To date, surgical removal of cataracts is the only established treatment, but surgery is associated with multiple complications, which often lead to visual impairment. Therefore, mechanistic studies and drug-candidate screening have been intrigued by the aims of developing novel therapeutic strategies. However, these studies have been hampered by a lack of an appropriate human-disease model of congenital cataracts. Herein, we report the establishment of a human congenital cataract in vitro model through differentiation of patient-specific induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) into regenerated lenses. The regenerated lenses derived from patient-specific iPSCs with known causative mutations of congenital cataracts (CRYBB2 [p. P24T] and CRYGD [p. Q155X]) showed obvious opacification that closely resembled that seen in patients’ cataracts in terms of opacification severity and disease course accordingly, as compared with lentoid bodies (LBs) derived from healthy individuals. Increased protein aggregation and decreased protein solubility corresponding to the patients’ cataract severity were observed in the patient-specific LBs and were attenuated by lanosterol treatment. Taken together, the in vitro model described herein, which recapitulates patient-specific clinical manifestations of congenital cataracts and protein aggregation in patient-specific LBs, provides a robust system for research on the pathological mechanisms of cataracts and screening of drug candidates for cataract treatment.
Scientists clear the efficiency hurdle for organic solar cells

Researchers have identified a key mechanism responsible for the lower efficiencies of organic solar cells and shown a way that this hurdle might be overcome. The international group of researchers, led by the University of Cambridge, identified a loss pathway in organic solar cells which makes them less efficient than silicon-based cells at converting sunlight into electricity.
Placental expression of miR-21-5p, miR-210-3p and miR-141-3p: relation to human fetoplacental growth

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Dysregulation of microRNAs (miRNAs) and their target genes in placental tissue is associated with foetal growth restriction. We aimed to evaluate associations of placental miR-21-5p, miR-141-3p and miR-210-3p expression with maternal, placental and newborn parameters and with placental expression of their potential...
Research progress of full electroluminescent white light-emitting diodes based on a single emissive layer

Carbon neutrality, energy savings, and lighting costs and quality have always led to urgent demand for lighting technology innovation. White light-emitting diodes (WLEDs) based on a single emissive layer (SEL) fabricated by the solution method have been continuously researched in recent years; they are advantageous because they have a low cost and are ultrathin and flexible. Here, we reviewed the history and development of SEL–WLEDs over recent years to provide inspiration and promote their progress in lighting applications. We first introduced the emitters and analysed the advantages of these emitters in creating SEL–WLEDs and then reviewed some cases that involve the above emitters, which were formed via vacuum thermal evaporation or solution processes. Some notable developments that deserve attention are highlighted in this review due to their potential use in SEL–WLEDs, such as perovskite materials. Finally, we looked at future development trends of SEL–WLEDs and proposed potential research directions.
Evaluating posterior vitreous detachment by widefield 23-mm swept-source optical coherence tomography imaging in healthy subjects

Posterior vitreous detachment (PVD) is a separation between the posterior vitreous cortex and internal limiting membrane. Although PVD was historically considered an acute event, recent studies using spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) revealed a gradual progression of PVD in healthy subjects. Although SD-OCT improved PVD studies, the narrow imaging angle and long examination time were problematic to allow wide angle capture. The Xephilio OCT-S1 (Canon), a swept-source OCT (SS-OCT) device, can obtain up to 23-mm of widefield B-scan images in a single acquisition. We used this widefield SS-OCT to quantitatively evaluate the PVD stage in 214 healthy subjects aged 4–89 years and determine whether PVD stages differ between the bilateral eyes of each patient. Age was significantly positively correlated with the overall PVD stage (ρ = 0.7520, P < 0.001). Interestingly, partial PVD occurred in children as young as 5 years, indicating that initial PVD onset may occur much earlier than previously reported. Furthermore, PVD stages of the bilateral eyes were highly consistent in 183 subjects (85.5%). Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT thus revealed that PVD started earlier than anticipated, and age was correlated with the symmetry of PVD stage. Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT may also be clinically useful for the evaluation of diseased eyes.
Genomic epidemiology of rifampicin ADP-ribosyltransferase (Arr) in the Bacteria domain

Arr is an ADP-ribosyltransferase enzyme primarily reported in association with rifamycin resistance, which has been used to treat tuberculosis in addition to Gram-positive infections and, recently, pan-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. The arr gene was initially identified on the Mycolicibacterium smegmatis chromosome and later on Proteobacteria plasmids. This scenario raised concerns on the distribution and spread of arr, considering the Bacteria domain. Based on 198,082 bacterial genomes/metagenomes, we performed in silico analysis, including phylogenetic reconstruction of Arr in different genomic contexts. Besides, new arr alleles were evaluated by in vitro analysis to assess their association with rifampin resistance phenotype. The arr gene was prevalent in thousands of chromosomes and in hundreds of plasmids from environmental and clinical bacteria, mainly from the phyla Actinobacteria, Proteobacteria, Firmicutes, and Bacteroidetes. Furthermore, this gene was identified in other and new genomic contexts. Interestingly, Arr sequences associated with rifampin resistance were distributed across all phylogeny, indicating that, despite the diversity, their association with rifampin resistance phenotype were maintained. In fact, we found that the key residues were highly conserved. In addition, other analyzes have raised evidence of another Arr function, which is related to guanidine metabolism. Finally, this scenario as a whole also suggested the Actinobacteria phylum as a potential ancestral source of arr within the Bacteria domain.
An apple (Malus domestica) AP2/ERF transcription factor modulates carotenoid accumulation

Color is an important trait for horticultural crops. Carotenoids are one of the main pigments for coloration and have important implications for photosynthesis in plants and benefits for human health. Here, we identified an APETALA2 (AP2)/ETHYLENE RESPONSE FACTOR (ERF) transcription factor named MdAP2-34 in apple (Malus domestica Borkh.). MdAP2-34 expression exhibited a close correlation with carotenoid content in ‘Benin Shogun’ and ‘Yanfu 3’ fruit flesh. MdAP2-34 promotes carotenoid accumulation in MdAP2-34-OVX transgenic apple calli and fruits by participating in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway. The major carotenoid contents of phytoene and β-carotene were much higher in overexpressing MdAP2-34 transgenic calli and fruit skin, yet the predominant compound of lutein showed no obvious difference, indicating that MdAP2-34 regulates phytoene and β-carotene accumulation but not lutein. MdPSY2-1 (phytoene synthase 2) is a major gene in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway in apple fruit, and the MdPSY2-1 gene is directly bound and transcriptionally activated by MdAP2-34. In addition, overexpressing MdPSY2-1 in apple calli mainly increases phytoene and total carotenoid contents. Our findings will advance and extend our understanding of the complex molecular mechanisms of carotenoid biosynthesis in apple, and this research is valuable for accelerating the apple breeding process.
Postprandial hepatic stiffness changes on magnetic resonance elastography in healthy volunteers

Magnetic resonance elastography (MRE) is a reliable noninvasive method for assessment of hepatic stiffness. Liver stiffness is known to be affected by elevated postprandial portal blood flow in patients with chronic liver disease. The goal of this study was to determine whether food intake affects liver stiffness in the absence of known liver disease. We evaluated 100 volunteers (35 men and 65 women) who met inclusion criteria. The subjects had two MRE examinations, first while fasting and then 30 min after a test meal. Fourteen subjects also had two additional MRE exams 1 h 30 min and 2 h 30 min after the meal. Liver stiffness was measured by placing the largest possible polygon ROIs on the four widest liver slices and calculated as a mean of stiffness values from each slice. The correlation of liver stiffness values before and after the meal was assessed using a paired t-test. To evaluate the relationship between the change in postprandial liver stiffness and fasting liver stiffness values, linear regression was performed. The liver stiffness values in the fasting state ranged from 1.84 to 2.82 kPa, with a mean of 2.30 ± 0.23 kPa (95% CI 2.25–2.34). At 30 min after the meal, liver stiffness values ranged from 2.12 to 3.50 kPa, with a mean of 2.70 ± 0.28 kPa (95% CI 2.64–2.75), demonstrating a systematic postprandial increase by 0.40 ± 0.23 kPa (17.7 ± 3.5%). Meal intake significantly increases liver stiffness in healthy individuals, which persists for at least 2 h 30 min. Patients should fast for 3–4 h before MRE examinations to avoid fibrosis overstaging due to postprandial liver stiffness augmentation.
