Monetizing Creativity: How Blockchain Could Transform The Music Industry

Jacob Landry is on a journey to enhance his resume with a wealth of new programming languages. For the past 12 years, he has specialized in PHP, though he’ve always dabbled with other languages. This series of articles is meant to serve two purposes: an example of how I learn new languages. It’s going to serve as a bit of a tutorial or entry-level-learning opportunity for anyone interested in the languages I focus on. I start with learning how to print to screen and store basic data. I then move to more complicated data structures and control structures. Last, I learn their OOP (if applicable) syntax.

