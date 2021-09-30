CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monetizing Creativity: How Blockchain Could Transform The Music Industry

Technology has been leveraged to bring about a healthy relationship between the technology sector and the music industry. Through the power of blockchain technology, the industry has seen promising advancements and drawn the attention of investors. The benefits of the technology include a networked database that can store metadata of the ownership and rights information more transparently. Artists can now keep a majority of their profits when selling their works and the fans can freely enjoy their works, and the creators and consumers can now enjoy their music. Technology has given music artists better investment opportunities.

