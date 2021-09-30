For The Love Of A Dog

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, I'm Joan. I'm almost 2 years old and am an American Pit Bull Terrier mix. As you can see, I'm a very active girl who is looking for an active family. I would just LOVE a big yard or someone who likes to go on walks or runs. I've been told I have the best-looking ears a dog could ever have. One is always folded and one is always straight. I don't really like cats but I really like other dogs and most of all, people, especially kids.

INDIANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO