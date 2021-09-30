For The Love Of A Dog
Lately, I’ve been spending a lot of time on my stomach, propped on my elbows as though I’m reading a book at the beach. Only I’m not at the beach. More likely I’m on the floor of my kitchen, or adjacent to a LEGO housing complex, wayward bricks sprawled around me. From this angle, dog hair sediment is unmistakable. Labrador detritus is no match for even the most conscientious vacuuming. I glimpse fur collections under radiators, and where rugs and walls intersect. Sometimes, if conditions are particularly humid, when I rise from my prone position, errant hairs stick to my thighs. This is life with a back injury and a black Lab.www.wbur.org
