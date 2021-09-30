CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

For The Love Of A Dog

By Kate Peltz
WBUR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLately, I’ve been spending a lot of time on my stomach, propped on my elbows as though I’m reading a book at the beach. Only I’m not at the beach. More likely I’m on the floor of my kitchen, or adjacent to a LEGO housing complex, wayward bricks sprawled around me. From this angle, dog hair sediment is unmistakable. Labrador detritus is no match for even the most conscientious vacuuming. I glimpse fur collections under radiators, and where rugs and walls intersect. Sometimes, if conditions are particularly humid, when I rise from my prone position, errant hairs stick to my thighs. This is life with a back injury and a black Lab.

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Dog Beds for Large Dogs

If you’re the parent of a large dog, you know just how difficult it can be to keep your pup comfortable. No matter where they hang out around the house, it can become hard for them to find a space to fit in. When trying to soothe your pet, finding a dog bed that’s suitable for large dogs is a good place to start, especially since it’s where they will be spending most of resting their time. This notion will definitely hit home for pet owners who have grown tired of their oversized pup taking over the living room sofa —...
PETS
Roger Ebert

This Old Dog

Twelve years ago, on a June gloomy day, my husband and I took a trip up north to look at the puppy from a breeder in Central California. The puppy was only seven weeks old, but the breeder somehow trusted me to take care of the pup a week earlier than she usually adopted one out. As we came through the drizzle of the early afternoon into the Los Angeles basin, I named the blue merle rough collie puppy for the weather: Kirisame (霧雨).
PETS
pawtracks.com

6 fall foods you love that are great for dogs, too

With the rich colors of autumn come the delicious produce and meals that follow a chilly day’s work. Indulging in a meal is a great way to embrace the coziness of the season, but don’t forget to share some food with your dog! She deserves to enjoy the season’s bounty, too, after all.
PETS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Indiana Shelter Dog With Amazing Ears Is Looking For a Second Chance To Be Loved [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, I'm Joan. I'm almost 2 years old and am an American Pit Bull Terrier mix. As you can see, I'm a very active girl who is looking for an active family. I would just LOVE a big yard or someone who likes to go on walks or runs. I've been told I have the best-looking ears a dog could ever have. One is always folded and one is always straight. I don't really like cats but I really like other dogs and most of all, people, especially kids.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Pain Medicine#Race
leelanaunews.com

HOT DOG!

They’re cute and cuddly, begging for a pat on the head and family fun. But give them a sniff at a wounded deer trail, and step aside. The “wiener dogs” owned and trained by the Couturier family of Lake Leelanau turn from family pets to aggressive trackers. “They’re great house dogs,” said Daryl Couturier as 13-weekold Avie played on the […]
LAKE LEELANAU, MI
SoJO 104.9

South Jersey Dog Parks Your Furry Friends Will Love

Now that fall has arrived, the weather will be prime for your dogs to do a little running around. Want a change of scenery? Check out these dog parks in South Jersey. From Upper Township to Hammonton, to Gloucester Township, we've done some leg work and found all the parks worth taking your dog to in our area.
HAMMONTON, NJ
Orange Leader

Home Country: Official town dog requires love as well as dedication

There really wasn’t anything going on at the school crossing, much to the consternation of Billy … our town dog. It was one of Billy’s duties to escort kids across the street to the school. He’d been doing it ever since Sally, the former town dog, passed away on Doc’s porch.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
rachaelrayshow.com

17 Funny + Cute Dog Halloween Costumes We Love for 2021 (+ Picks for Cats, Too!)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Whether or not you plan to dress up for Halloween this year, dog Halloween costumes are always a winning idea....
PETS
iheartcats.com

Lonely Kitten Chooses Loving Foster Dog As Her Mama

Martha may be a young kitten, but when she makes up her little mind, oh, it’s made! But don’t think this tabby kitten is a diva. Martha, also known by her nickname Marty, is actually one sweet girl. She loves snuggling with her foster family and her adoptive mom, who just happens to be a dog. And Martha was the one to insist Mama Nood the dog be hers!
PETS
homenewshere.com

Cookie Monster Helps A Lonely Shelter Dog Find A Girl Who Loves Him!

When Buddy arrived at@animalhaven in NYC, he was really lonely and would look out the window to look for the perfect family. He was so lonely he didn't really want to play or even eat treats. Cookie Monster saw this and knew that he had to help! Watch as he gives Buddy all the love, and cookies in the world, discovers his favorite color, and even finds the perfect family for Buddy.
PETS
The Independent

Snow delivered to winter-loving dog to have one last play on her death bed

A winter-loving, terminally ill dog in Utah's Salt Lake City got to relive her puppy days one last time on her death bed after her human parents built her a snowbank.One of Maggie's parents, Elijah Lee Saltzgaber, had put up a social media post last Friday requesting a shaved ice machine."Unique request. Does anyone have a shaved ice machine they have out away for the season? Our sweet dog is passing of cancer on Monday, we want to build her one last snowbank to roll in," he wrote on Facebook.The couple were hoping to collect between 10 to 20 gallons...
PETS
People

Christina Haack Says She Rehomed Dog Biggie: 'In the Best Interest of My Children'

After months of being peppered with questions from fans about the whereabouts of her dog, Biggie, Christina Haack is opening up about the pup. On Monday evening, the newly engaged Christina on the Coast star responded to an Instagram follower who asked, "What happened to biggie!" in the comments of a photo featuring Haack, 38, her sons Brayden, 6, and Hudson, 2, her French bulldog Cash and another unnamed pup.
PETS
People

9 Dog Sweaters Amazon Shoppers Love for Keeping Their Pups Warm — Starting at $10

It's finally sweater weather, not only for us humans, but for our best four-legged friends, too. Dogs, after all, get just as chilly as we do when they have to step outside to do their business or take a quick stroll to burn off excess energy. Instead of hurrying things along to get back inside where it's warm, we suggest following the lead of tens of thousands of happy shoppers on Amazon who turned to the site to find the perfect dog sweater for their pooch.
PETS
outdoorchannelplus.com

CBD for Dogs

Myth or Medicine: A veterinarian's guide to understanding cannabidiol for canines. After a memorable desert quail hunt in southern Arizona, my hunting partner and I met up at the local Mexican dive with another group of dyed-in-the-wool desert quail hunters to discuss the events of the day and to compare notes. Between eating delicious Chile Rellenos and slurping Mexican lager and listening to the Mariachi quartet, we somehow got on the subject of how tough gun dogs are to be able to run 100-150 miles in a weekend—weekend after weekend for the entire September through February gunning season. I’ve always...
ANIMALS
Powell Tribune

Read to a Dog

At 3:30 p.m. at the Powell Library. Major, a golden retriever service dog, will be at the library to read with individual children and listen to stories. Sign up to read to a dog for 15 minutes of canine companionship.
POWELL, WY
News Enterprise

Hartlage pursues life-long love of dog training

When Kayla Hartlage was a child, she would spend time with a pencil in her hand, drawing different breeds of dogs using photos from a dog encyclopedia as her point of reference. Often, she found herself glued to the television when dog shows were on and would cheer at videos...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy