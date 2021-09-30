CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Covid Test Costing More Than a Tesla? It Happened in Texas.

By Aneri Pattani
californiahealthline.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen covid-19 struck last year, Travis Warner’s company became busier than ever. He installs internet and video systems, and with people suddenly working from home, service calls surged. He and his employees took precautions like wearing masks and physically distancing, but visiting clients’ homes daily meant a high risk of...

californiahealthline.org

EatThis

These People Are 11 Times More Likely to Die From COVID

We're still wearing masks, and we're still worrying about community transmission—much about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic might feel like deja vu. But the shape of the pandemic has changed since its beginnings. Although not at the peak set last winter, the death rate has risen since the spring and continues to climb nationwide. But today experts know that one group of people are 11 times more likely to die from the disease—and they know how you can stay safe. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is the Only COVID Vaccine That's More Effective Over Time, CDC Says

Though still relatively rare, breakthrough COVID infections have hit tens of thousands of people across the U.S. over the last few months, from celebrities like comedian Chris Rock and actor Hilary Duff to senators and professional baseball players. Research has determined that many different factors, including age and underlying medical conditions, can make someone more likely to catch the virus even after vaccination. But outside factors like the dominating Delta variant and the mere passage of time have seemingly played a part, too—at least for most of the vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Chronicle

Washington City Has Spent More Than a Year Testing Poop for COVID-19; Was It a Good investment?

The poop doesn't lie — at least in Lynden, where it has helped guide the city's pandemic response for over a year. The Whatcom city has become home to one of the most thorough COVID-19 wastewater testing programs in the U.S., said Kent Oostra, owner of Ferndale-based Exact Scientific Services. His lab has tested Lynden's sewage for traces of the virus shed in people's feces since June 2020. This data can help predict when a COVID-19 outbreak may be on the horizon, he explained, giving about 10 days of notice before one occurs.
WASHINGTON STATE
FierceBiotech

Cue Health kicks off $200M IPO to expand portable diagnostics: ‘We’re way more than a COVID-19 testing company’

Right on cue, another diagnostics-focused startup has made the transition to a public company. The latest to join the droves of medtechs flooding the stock market is Cue Health, which has so far found its greatest success in developing a portable COVID-19 test kit—but has big dreams of bringing the handheld, cartridge-based system into every corner of healthcare.
PUBLIC HEALTH
malheurenterprise.com

Cost of Covid: Hospital stays longer, more costly for difficult treatment

Registered nurse Dajanay Ash tends to a patient in intensive care in Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario. (Malheur Enterprise/LILIANA FRANKEL) Getting hospitalized with Covid in an intensive care unit can result in a weeks-long ordeal, near-death experiences – and costs that range to six figures, according to health authorities and government officials.
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
healththoroughfare.com

Former FDA Chief Says That Over 1 Million of Merck’s Promising Pill for Treating COVID Purchased By the USA Is Not Enough

Treating the long-feared SARS-CoV-2 virus with just a pill indeed sounds hard to believe and grasp. But a trial of the pharmaceutical company known as Merck gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The term “molnupiravir” may sound for most people like a brand for creating alien spaceships, but it’s actually the name of the drug that researchers are now adding a lot of faith in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fortune

COVID deaths are up 40%. These states are running low on ICU beds and health workers

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Eighteen months into the pandemic, COVID is again pushing America’s health care infrastructure to a breaking point, with intensive care units at capacity and shortages of health workers being reported widely across the country, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH

