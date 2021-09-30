15 Low Maintenance Flowers You Can’t Kill
Traveling is difficult when you have a lot of high maintenance plants in your garden that require constant care. Whether it’s watering, fertilizing or even remembering to rest them for the day- I found myself feeling guilty about leaving behind my plant friends, who often times need more attention than our pets do! Luckily though, by planting fewer but healthier species, that can tolerate heat and drought conditions I made both my life and my plants’ life much easier.gardeningsoul.com
