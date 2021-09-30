CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

15 Low Maintenance Flowers You Can’t Kill

By Linda Parker
gardeningsoul.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraveling is difficult when you have a lot of high maintenance plants in your garden that require constant care. Whether it’s watering, fertilizing or even remembering to rest them for the day- I found myself feeling guilty about leaving behind my plant friends, who often times need more attention than our pets do! Luckily though, by planting fewer but healthier species, that can tolerate heat and drought conditions I made both my life and my plants’ life much easier.

gardeningsoul.com

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

8 Gorgeous Fall Perennials You Should Plant Now, Before the First Frost

Spring gets all the attention for bringing new blooms and fresh leaves into the world after a long, cold winter. But fall is a great time to get new plants into the ground. Perennials in particular will benefit from time spent in cool soil before the warmth of spring and summer, says Rebecca Sears, chief gardener at garden company Ferry-Morse.
GARDENING
gardeningsoul.com

How to Grow and Care for Geraniums

Geraniums are a wonderful addition for any home, and if you’re growing them then there’s some special care that needs to go into its healthy maintenance so they’ll always stay beautiful!. In this article, we will provide tips on the care of your germanium so that you are able to...
GARDENING
gardeningsoul.com

How To Grow a Giant Lemon Tree No Matter Where You Live

Have you been wondering how to start your own citrus tree? It’s not hard if done right. You just need the following steps, instructions and information about planting that will make this happen for many years of fruit-bearing goodness!. Even if you live in the cold, dark months of winter...
GARDENING
thesungazette.com

A Colorful, Water-Wise and Low Maintenance Garden

Founding Father and preeminent gardener Thomas Jefferson wrote in his later years: “I am still devoted to my garden, but ‘tho an old man, I am still a young gardener.” Thomas Jefferson would certainly be learning along with us about how to garden in these challenging times of drought. We are all called to become stewards of our landscape as these particular weather conditions affect us all…. plus every tree and blade of grass. Like Thomas Jefferson, we are also reminded that we gardeners, old and new alike, are still learning…still “young gardeners.”
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#Flower Garden#Summer Garden#Garden Plants
gardeningsoul.com

Get Rid of Ants with These 7 Ant-Repelling Plants

No one’s house is 100% bug free, but it doesn’t mean we should give up our search. There are many things people can do to keep the pests away from home, and in some cases even get rid of them for good!. The pesky ants are never too far away,...
ANIMALS
gardeningsoul.com

21 Flowers to Grow in the Vegetable Garden

When you’re planning out your garden for the year, it can be easy to think that each type of plant needs its own space. But, what if I told you there was an easier way? A lot less obsessive and more colorful!. One of the best ways to get more...
GARDENING
gardeningsoul.com

14 Beautiful Plants for Indoor Hanging Baskets

Hanging plants are the best way to create a home garden space that doesn’t take up too much room, especially if you lack vertical living area. Trailing plants will add even more beauty and flair with their long stems!. Hanging your plant provides more options that will brighten up the...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
gardeningsoul.com

12 Rain Garden Plants that Will Beatify Your Entire Outdoor Space

If you’re looking for a creative and simple way to use your backyard space, consider landscaping with rain gardens. Native plants are generally less prone than exotic ones in this situation because they don’t have as many diseases or pests that can damage them; but even when using non-natives there will always be plenty of options available!
GARDENING
gardeningsoul.com

18 Perfect Succulents You Can Grow From Seeds

These succulents will be perfect for your flower garden without costing too much, so they’re worth looking into!. Though succulents can be grown from seeds, it’s not as quick and easy process. You’ll have to wait anywhere between 12-18 months before your plant takes shape in its desired form of flowering plants or berries!
GARDENING
gardeningsoul.com

20 Mistakes You Should Avoid Doing in Your Vegetable Garden

New to gardening? You might be nervous about what you should and shouldn’t do when it comes to your vegetables. Whether or not you have a green thumb, there are many rules that if followed can help ensure the healthiest veggies ever grow in their garden!. 20 Mistakes You Should...
GARDENING
gardeningsoul.com

How to Grow African Violets in Your Home

The color range for these flowers starts with white or cream colored petals and can be found throughout East Africa, especially on mountainsides where they grow at heights between 1-4 meters above ground level. The common name comes from the primary flower color – violet. The botanical name “Saintpaulia” honors...
GARDENING
gardeningsoul.com

15 Most Beautiful Flowering Vines that Will Steal The Show in Your Garden

This year, make your garden even more beautiful with these flowering vines. They’re perfect for growing up over fences or arbors and trellises that other plants can’t reach- add some new life into those old areas!. 1. Morning Glory. Morning Glory is a climbing vine that can quickly grow up...
GARDENING
gardeningsoul.com

12 Best Flowers & Vegetables to Plant In October

From tiny buds on branches—to a single flower in your own backyard or neighborhood–plants symbolize renewal with their touchy-feely power over nature!. Planting has always been an essential part if creating space for new beginnings; it’s no exception during fall season either. There are many vegetables and flowers that can...
GARDENING
gardeningsoul.com

How to Grow and Care For Russian Sage

The Russian sage (Perovskia atriplicifolia) is a unique plant with an interesting history. The leaves are grey-green and have silver white stems that reach up to 3 feet tall in the summertime, but will only grow below ground level once winter sets in!. The Russian sage plant is perfect for...
GARDENING
Pyramid

Garden Help Desk: How to better prepare your petunias

I’ve always had petunias in my flower beds, and they’ve always looked beautiful, but last year I noticed they weren’t quite as nice, and this year some of the petunias died. Is there a spray or fertilizer I can use to fix it for next year?. When you grow the...
GARDENING
gardeningsoul.com

17 Succulents That Need Water (Almost) Once a Month

It’s not too late for you to surprise yourself and your green friends! Keep reading about these beautiful low-maintenance plants that don’t need much watering. Succulents are among the most drought-tolerant plants around, but they prefer water to be at a smaller than normal level. If you want your succulent...
GARDENING
The Independent

Fall's a good time for a flower-bed makeover

Nobody ever said gardening offers instant gratification. With this limitation in mind, I dug and made over one of my flower beds last weekend.For the plants, fall is a fine time for a flower-bed makeover. Cooler temperatures slow water loss from leaves, so plants can better tolerate being ripped out of the ground and roughed up before having their roots nestled back into dirt. Leaves still on these plants stimulate new root growth, helping plants re-establish in their new homes.Try subjecting most plants to this brutal treatment in summer and many would die.WHY A MAKEOVER MIGHT BE NEEDEDThe major impetus...
GARDENING
The Independent

Make light work of autumn with these 5 essential garden tools

So, autumn is here, the leaves are falling, bulbs are ready for planting and the hedge needs trimming.You can save hours of back-breaking work by investing in a few essential tools which will not only get your garden in shape for the cooler months but save a lot of aches and pains in the process.Here are five of the best tools to make light work of autumn gardening jobs.1. Fiskars Ergo Standing Bulb Planter (Amazon £34.99)Each year, so many of us enthusiastically buy large packs of bulbs, not realising how hard and time-consuming it can be planting them all...
GARDENING
thepioneerwoman.com

How to Care for a Christmas Cactus

A Christmas cactus is one of those iconic Christmas plants that pops up everywhere during the holidays. Native to Brazil, these plants are available in a variety of pretty colors including red, pink, lavender, peach, orange, and white. In the wild, they grow in the rain forest on tree branches as epiphytes, a plant that grows on another but is not parasitic. In your home, they can live for more than 100 years when cared for properly!
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy