Environment

The punching bag called climate change

By DAVE TRECKER
Florida Weekly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy arthritis is getting worse and nobody knows quite what to do about it. I’m pretty sure it was caused by climate change. Climate change is responsible for everything else these days, so why not arthritis? Or arrhythmia? Or halitosis?. It’s good to have a foil, a scapegoat on which...

countryliving.com

Animals are physically changing shape to cope with climate change

We know that animals evolve to adapt, but could climate change be forcing them to change much quicker?. A review published in the Trends In Ecology & Evolution journal, written by bird researcher Sara Ryding from Deakin University, says that warm-blooded animals are adapting to hotter environments by growing their legs, ears and beaks.
click orlando

Forecasting Change: Climate change impacting US crops

ORLANDO, Fla. – Part of the climate we are living in now is an increase in hot summers, and longer droughts. These hotter and drier summers are doing damage to the production of food. Below is a graphic to explain the cycle of plants wilting in the hotter growing seasons.
Angela Merkel
IBM - United States

Taking action against climate change – Developers drive worldwide Call for Code movement

The climate crisis has become one of the most pressing issues of our time, so critical the United Nations’ Secretary-General labeled it as “code red for humanity” in response to a recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. With the report predicting dramatically rising temperatures and sea levels, and more frequent drought and fire weather over the next 20 years, change and collaboration are needed to make both an immediate and lasting difference.
Washington Post

An opportunity for a leader on climate change action

Episcopal bishop was fierce LGBTQ advocate and thorn to fundamentalists”:. Bishop Spong compared our knowledge of the world to the Babylonian exile of the Hebrew people. For example, we talk about a spiritual “heaven” being above us, yet we now know that the actual heavens are a place of satellites and space vehicles. His image of exile is even more appropriate when we consider climate change. “Exile is never a voluntary experience. . . . One does not leave one’s values, one’s way of life, or one’s defining beliefs voluntarily.” That certainly applies to climate change. None of us want it to happen, yet it is taking place, like it or not. “Exile is not a wilderness through which one journeys to arrive at a promised land. Exile is an enforced dislocation into which one enters without any verifiable hope of either a return to the past or an arrival at some future desired place.”
#Climate Change#Changing Climate#Drought#Democrats#Hurricane Ida
upenn.edu

Rethinking resilience in the face of climate change

By the time Hurricane Ida hit Philadelphia in early September, it had already dropped massive rainfall on parts of the Gulf Coast. As the storm continued north, record-breaking downpours in New York City led to extensive flooding. Then images started to emerge of water rising so high it reached several Philly highway overpasses.
erienewsnow.com

Local advocates calling for climate action with "Climate Strike"

Activists here in Erie joined thousands of others across the world Friday, to demand actions to fight climate change. “If you don’t do it, there will be no future,” Lavey Lester, a child in the Neighborhood Art House Program who took part in the strike said. Young kids from the...
The Daily Planet

Symposium on energy and climate change Saturday

Four years ago, Telluride resident Jeff Katz had an idea to invite interesting, smart people to the beautiful San Juan Mountains to explore critical topics. Partnering with part-time local David Baldwin, Katz created and funded Open Minds, a local nonprofit symposium that will host a public discussion Saturday evening called “Tackling the Climate + Energy Challenge Now: Hear from the Experts.”
Rolling Stone

It’s Getting Hot in Here, Scientists Warn

Since the 1980s, the number of people in urban areas exposed to extreme heat events has skyrocketed, tripling between 1983 and 2016. Scientists warned in a new study published Monday that urban population growth paired with warmer temperatures due to climate change have contributed to increasing numbers of people experiencing extreme heat, the number one weather-related cause of death in the U.S. The researchers wrote in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that the problem of urban heat is even worse than we thought because earlier studies underestimated extreme heat exposure, particularly in areas experiencing rapid population growth. Using thermal infrared satellite...
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Interesting Engineering

New Projections for Earth in 2500 Reveal an Alien World

There are many reports based on scientific research that talk about the long-term impacts of climate change — such as rising levels of greenhouse gases, temperatures and sea levels — by the year 2100. The Paris Agreement, for example, requires us to limit warming to under 2.0 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century.
Comments / 0

