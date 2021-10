When my husband was alive, he took great pains to raise our only son to be smart with his money. Both men were very good money managers. When my husband passed, I felt confident having my son manage my affairs. He has been doing it now for (several) years. I live well, if not wealthy. I am getting feedback from ladies at church and the senior center that I ought not trust my son because it will end up badly. I want to trust my son. He has no reason to steal from me because when I go, everything goes to him, anyway. Do you think I am being naive? Should I ask my son for an accounting of my assets? I don’t want to insult him. He always has been good to me.

AURORA, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO