Average Premiums Lower Next Year for Private Medicare Plans

bloomberglaw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAverage monthly premiums for private Medicare Advantage plans will fall to $19 in 2022, down from $21.22 this year, the Biden administration announced Wednesday. Meanwhile, enrollment in the popular Medicare Advantage plans is expected reach 29.5 million people in 2022, compared with 26.9 million enrollees this year. Medicare open enrollment...

news.bloomberglaw.com

