Forks, WA

Tyler James Ellis

Obituaries
forksforum.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler James Ellis was born in Forks, WA, on August 8, 2003. He went to be with his heavenly family on Sept, 18, 2021. Tyler attended Forks schools and graduated in 2021. Tyler was a never-ending ball of energy. He was intelligent, loving and so giving. As an only child for nine years, the best day of his life was when he became a big brother. His sister, Alexandria, and his brother, Gabriel looked up to him in awe. He loved his family with all of his heart. His Grandpa Alex was his hero and his Grandma Carolyn was his greatest support.

