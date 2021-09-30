CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are September’s Best Reviewed Science, Technology, and Nature Books

Cover picture for the articleMary Roach’s Fuzz, Suzanne O’Sullivan’s The Sleeping Beauties, Colin Thubron’s The Amur River, Bill Schutt’s Pump, and Giulio Boccaletti’s Water all feature among the best reviewed science, technology, and nature books of the month. Brought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes for books.”. *. 1. Fuzz: When...

happymag.tv

Feeling nostalgic? Here are the best non-fiction books of the 2000s

We’ve collected a list of the best non-fiction books of the 2000s – a decade of political chaos, existential ennui, and technological revolution. In a decade that spanned an incoming millennium, the events of 9/11 and the War on Terror, the Global Financial Crisis and the rise of Silicon Valley (hello: Facebook and Google), there was a surge in non-fiction books that sought to document the emerging histories, human philosophical concerns, and political polemics of the eventful era.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The 13 Best Book Covers of September

Another month of books, another month of book covers. This month, I’m seeing bold blocks of color, fun with shapes, and a few different takes on pattern and cutouts. (Is it the Amazon effect? Who can say.) Here are a few of my favorite designs for carrying around in a (light) jacket pocket as the nights get cooler—but as always, feel free to add on any I’ve missed in the comments.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
undark.org

Book Review: A Scientist’s Life in the Treetops

When you consider that “upward of half of all terrestrial creatures live about 100 feet or more above our heads,” as biologist Meg Lowman notes in “The Arbornaut: A Life Discovering the Eighth Continent in the Trees Above Us,” it makes sense for scientists to go to where the action is. But it’s only been in recent decades that researchers have systematically explored the canopies of the world’s tropical and temperate forests, in large part due to the efforts of so-called arbornauts like Lowman.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

New and Noteworthy Nonfiction to Read This October

David Graeber and David Wengrow, The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity. (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) The world lost an important and original thinker when anarchist anthropologist David Graeber died in early September at the too-young age of 59. Known for a thoroughly engaging way of narrativizing history and a fearless enthusiasm in challenging orthodoxies, Graeber is perhaps best known for his wonderfully readable eviscerations of contemporary capitalism: Debt: The First 5,000 Years, and Bullshit Jobs. Planned as the first in a massive, all-encompassing trilogy, the 700-page Dawn of Everything was meant to be a kind of magnum opus, and though it’s only the first third, its sprawling ambition (fueled by Graeber’s quintessentially conversational erudition) is evident from the very first chapter, which features subheadings like How the Conventional Narrative of Human History is Not Only Wrong But Quite Needlessly Dull, and In Which We Set the Scene Broadly for a World of Cities, and Why Both the Hobbesian and Rousseauian Versions of Human History Have Dire Political Implications. Graeber and Wengrow aren’t messing around, and though any “history of humanity” will require some pretty broad generalizing (as this book does), The Dawn of Everything is equally full of provocative reconsiderations of how, exactly, civilization has come to be. –Jonny Diamond, Lit Hub Editor in Chief.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Free Lance-Star

Book review: Colm Tóibín’s 'The Magician' is magic

Let me begin by offering up my humble and pithy summation of Colm Tóibín’s novel “The Magician” for the paperback blurb pages: “The Magician” is magic!. Tóibín is, of course, a literary heavyweight, so I doubt that my clout or that of The Free Lance–Star will be enough to make the paperback edition if any other newspaper with a circulation north of 200,000 uses the same play on the title. Nonetheless, I felt I had to enthusiastically gush as quickly as possible because I can understand that a reader might be a tad skeptical about reading a 500-page novel on the life of German author Thomas Mann.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

AudioFile’s Best Audiobooks of September

Each month, for your literary listening pleasure, our friends at AudioFile Magazine bring us the cream of the audiobook crop. This month’s arsenal of aural wonders includes Anthony Doerr’s Cloud Cuckoo Land (read by Marin Ireland and Simon Jones), Colson Whitehead’s Harlem Shuffle (read by Dion Graham), and John Lewis’ Carry On (read by Don Cheadle).
The Atlantic

Jonathan Franzen’s Best Book Yet

Jonathan Franzen writes big books about small lives. This may sound like a curious characterization of a writer who has sweated to position himself as an encyclopedic chronicler of wide-scale cultural change in each of his five fat novels to date, the shortest of them clocking in at 517 pages. Yet his fiction is typically set in claustrophobic enclaves. His characters don’t hail from New York or Los Angeles, or even Boston or Minneapolis, but from the margins of already marginal cities. The protagonist of his debut, The Twenty-Seventh City (1988), languishes not in the eponymous city of St. Louis but in the unassuming suburb of Webster Groves, where Franzen himself grew up. The Corrections (2001), the book that launched him to celebrity, centers on the fictional midwestern suburb of St. Jude. In keeping with his commitment to the local, his latest novel, Crossroads—which is nearly 600 pages long and is only the first installment of a trilogy, the rather grandiosely titled A Key to All Mythologies—unfolds in the township of New Prospect, outside Chicago proper.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nojitter.com

MIT Technology Review Insights: What’s Next for AI?

In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has migrated from academic labs to the business world with the promise of practical applications. AI initiatives have demonstrated a reliable payoff for many sectors, and continued growth is a sure bet. The “MIT Technology Review: Global AI Agenda” offers insights into where that growth will likely occur for North America based on a global survey of business executives.
ENGINEERING
uci.edu

Mari Kimura Explores Music’s Intersections with Technology and Science

Mari Kimura, a professor of music at UCI’s Integrated Composition, Improvisation and Technology program, is connecting students, disciplines and departments with her groundbreaking work. She’s fostering collaboration and interaction during times when the coronavirus pandemic has kept us all apart. The acclaimed violinist, composer and researcher is a leader in...
Literary Hub

The Theory of (Artistic) Relativity, Illustrated

The moment I arrived in New York at the very beginning of what one might call “a career,” two pieces of unsolicited advice were immediately thrust upon me: 1) Someone will always look better than you. 2) Someone will always look worse than you. These also apply to art and making art. (I was also told it’s pronounced HOW-ston Street, but that’s largely irrelevant outside of New York City.)
TheDailyBeast

Facebook Execs ‘Shocked’ by Zuckerberg Plan to Artificially Boost Flattering News Stories, Says Report

If you’ve spotted a bunch of stories on your Facebook newsfeed that make Mark Zuckerberg look like one of the coolest guys on Earth, a report from The New York Times might help explain why. The newspaper reports it has obtained details of the social network’s new plan to fix its image problem, and it’s said to include the artificial boosting of pro-Facebook stories on the newsfeeds of its billions of users. The NYT’s sources said the plan—known internally as “Project Amplify”—was personally signed off on by Zuckerberg, and even involved pushing pro-Facebook news items written by Facebook staff. According to the Times, some executives were “shocked” by the proposal when it was put forward in January. Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne denied to the Times that its approach has shifted, saying: “People deserve to know the steps we’re taking to address the different issues facing our company—and we’re going to share those steps widely.”
INTERNET
Crain's New York Business

Here's what the city needs to be a life sciences incubator

When the opportunity came for Glennis Mehra to be director of [email protected], she said it was "serendipity." Having been a strategy consultant for translating life science innovations into the consumer space and having run a drug discovery platform in India, Mehra saw the position as a way to leverage her entire professional experience all at once. When she assumed her role in February, one thing became clear: New York's life science scene is in its nascent stage, but the city has the potential to one day hold its own against traditional hubs such as Cambridge, Mass., and Silicon Valley.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
LiveScience

South Pole froze over in coldest winter on record

The South Pole just had its coldest winter on record. Between April and September, a research station sitting on a high plateau in Antarctica, registered an average temperature of minus 78 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 61 degrees Celsius). That's the coldest temperature recorded since record keeping began in 1957, and about 4.5 F (2.5 C) lower than the most recent 30-year average, according to The Washington Post.
ENVIRONMENT
umass.edu

Collins Wins American Political Science Association Best Book Award

Paul Collins, professor of legal studies and political science, received the 2021 Richard E. Neustadt Book Award from the Presidents and Executive Politics Section of the American Political Science Association for the best book on executive politics. Collins’ book, “The President and the Supreme Court: Going Public on Judicial Decisions...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ScienceAlert

We Just Got Closer to Pinpointing a Major Moment in Earth's Evolutionary History

For the vast majority of animals on Earth, breath is synonymous with life. Yet for the first 2 billion years of our planet's existence, oxygen was in scarce supply. That doesn't mean Earth was lifeless for all that time, but that life was rarer, and vastly different from what we know today. It was only when more complex bacteria that could photosynthesize stepped onto the scene that everything began to change, triggering what scientists call a Great Oxidation Event. But when did all this happen? And how did it all shake out? A new gene-analyzing technique has provided the hints of a new...
SCIENCE
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: America's shortage crisis is knocking on door

It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?

