NFL

Eagles move from trap game to intense focus for KC Chiefs

By Matt Conner
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles are no longer a trap game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, it’s the very opposite. When the National Football League first unveiled the regular season schedule for 2021, the Eagles looked like the sort of game that might catch the Chiefs on an off night, an overlooked opponent situated between serious contenders for the Super Bowl. The front five was the “gauntlet” through which the Chiefs had to endure to begin the year, and the Eagles were the one moment they could relax—at least it seemed at the time—before mounting up again for another great contest.

