Baird honored for 50 years’ Rotary service
MONTROSE, Colo. — Arkansas City-area native Tom Baird recently was honored for 50 years of exemplary service to the Montrose Rotary Club. Baird has consistently taken part in club activities, including the winter carnival, fishing derby, fireworks, golf tournament, Youth Appreciation Day, Community Work Day with Habitat for Humanity, bell ringing for Salvation Army and the dictionary project. He has been club historian since 1993.www.ctnewsonline.com
Comments / 0