CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montrose, CO

Baird honored for 50 years’ Rotary service

By Staff Report
ctnewsonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTROSE, Colo. — Arkansas City-area native Tom Baird recently was honored for 50 years of exemplary service to the Montrose Rotary Club. Baird has consistently taken part in club activities, including the winter carnival, fishing derby, fireworks, golf tournament, Youth Appreciation Day, Community Work Day with Habitat for Humanity, bell ringing for Salvation Army and the dictionary project. He has been club historian since 1993.

www.ctnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Democrats look to make debt ceiling a winning issue

Democrats are looking to flip the script by going on offense against Senate Republicans’ refusal to raise the debt ceiling. The party’s latest pre-midterms strategy mirrors the GOP game plan of tying vulnerable Democratic incumbents to inflation and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which has been championed by the party’s progressive flank. Like that GOP gambit, Democrats hope they can win voters over by bringing a faraway financial concept to voters’ kitchen tables.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Colorado State
Arkansas City, KS
Government
Montrose, CO
Government
City
Arkansas City, KS
City
Montrose, CO
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Friendship#The Montrose Rotary Club#Habitat For Humanity#Salvation Army#Lifetime Service Award#Five Friendship Exchange#The U S Forest Service

Comments / 0

Community Policy